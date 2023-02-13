A custom WWE Title belt was on display last night as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their NFL Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

As seen in the video and photo below, Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was the Super Bowl MVP, celebrated with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a custom WWE Title belt. WWE had the title belt waiting in the locker room for when the Chiefs returned to celebrate the victory.

Mahomes then presented the custom WWE Title belt to his teammates. WWE noted on their website that the replica was sent to the team by Chief Content Officer Triple H.

WWE responded to Mahomes’ tweet and wrote, “Congrats, champ! [football emoji] [trophy emoji] @PatrickMahomes @Chiefs #SBLVII”

You can see the related tweets below:

Patrick Mahomes opens the WWE championship that was waiting for him at his locker after the Super Bowl and presents it to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vopIdT7sH4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

