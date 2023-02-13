The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW will take place tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by the Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins on MizTV, and a match with a RAW vs. SmackDown theme to preview the Women’s Elimination Chamber, plus more.

In addition to the Superstars announced for matches and segments on tonight’s show, the following Superstars are advertised by the WWE Events website and arena website: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Seth Rollins vs. Theory in a Street Fight is advertised locally.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.