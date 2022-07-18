Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL, courtesy of PWInsider:
Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop
Veer Mahaan def. Cedric Alexander
AJ Styles def. Ciampa
RAW Womens Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella
The Street Profits and Ezekiel def. Alpha Academy and Theory
Omos defeated R-Truth
24/7 Championship Match: Dana Brooke(c) defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina
The Mysterios def. The Judgement Day by DQ; the Mysterios did the Eddie Guerrero finish where Dominik fell down when Finn Balor was holding a chair.
Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins