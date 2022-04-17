Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Erie Insurance Arena in Erie PA, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam . Com:

WWE U.S. Title: Finn Balor (c) defeated Theory

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah

AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

WWE Intercontinental Title: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre