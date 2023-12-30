Below are the results from Friday’s WWE house show from Las Vegas, NV, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Grayson Waller & Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

Butch defeated Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley defeated Cameron Grimes

Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa in a last man standing match

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (w/ Bobby Lashley) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky & Bayley

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a steel cage match