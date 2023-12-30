Below are the results from Friday’s WWE house show from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark
Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth
WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) (w/ Dominik Mysterio) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat
Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a steel cage match
Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed
Sami Zayn defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor in a last man standing match, Dominik Mysterio tries to interfere but is put through a table
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat