Below are the results from Friday’s WWE house show from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) (w/ Dominik Mysterio) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a steel cage match

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor in a last man standing match, Dominik Mysterio tries to interfere but is put through a table

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat