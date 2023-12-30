Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Paul Wight aka The Big Show. Here are the highlights:

On Big Show still wrestling:

“The pounding that man’s body has taken over the last 25 years is unreal. I can’t believe a man of his size could continue to wrestle well into his 50s, and he’s still doing it. That’s just unbelievable. And I think you said it [spoke] volumes for Big Show.”

On Show’s transformation in 2004:

“Yeah, yeah, he actually came back looking in much better condition, much better shape. He wasn’t as heavy as he used to be. He probably lost about 40 or 50 pounds. He was ready to go, man. And he looked good.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.