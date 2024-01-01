An update regarding the commentary booths for WWE.

According to PW Insider, the company will be reverting to two man booths in 2024. The report also mentions that Michael Cole will be remaining on Raw, which means his time doing SmackDown is officially over. If the teams remain the same, then Cole and Wade Barrett will continue to call Raw while Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves takes SmackDown.

Some of WWE’s most popular commentary booths have been two man teams, including Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler and Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.

Stay tuned.