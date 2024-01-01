WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW coach Mark Henry recently appeared on Premiere Live TV, where the World’s Strongest Man named Swerve Strickland as the breakout star in pro-wrestling in 2023.

Henry states that Swerve’s presence has grown so much since his days in WWE that it’s like watching a completely different talent go out there and perform.

He is definitely the breakout wrestler of ‘23. But you gotta look at this too, is he the same guy that he was at WWE? At NXT? He’s not the same guy. He grew up. He’s 20 pounds heavier. He looks more the part. Also, he didn’t do a lot of the hardcore and tough character building, the face that you do, ‘Hey, man, be careful. That dude ain’t right. He’s willing to put himself through pain in order for you to have pain.’ He wasn’t that guy. So he’s the same man, but just elevated.

Swerve was victorious at this past Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view when he defeated Dustin Rhodes, who was subbing in for an injured Keith Lee. Check out Henry’s full comments below.