Tyrus speaks on Ric Flair saying he would walk away after his controversial comments on AEW Rampage back in November.

The duo spoke about this topic during an appearance on Fox News, where Tyrus reminded the Nature Boy of “who he is” and stated that he never has to apologize for being himself. The former NWA world champion later tells Flair that he will be remembered forever as a pioneer in the wrestling business.

One of the things I’ve loved about you is you’ve never shied away from taking responsibility from anything. You’ve always owned everything, I think that’s what makes you the Nature Boy. I have to be honest with you, I have a little bit of beef with you. You put a post out where you had the temerity to think that maybe you shouldn’t have walked out there at AEW. Let me remind you of who you are. You have forgotten more wrestling than most of us will ever know. You are one of the last greats that when you come out, and walk that aisle, a grandfather can look at his grandson and say, ‘I saw this guy wrestle and this is the reason why you’re here.’ Don’t you ever, and I don’t comment on social media that much, but don’t you ever apologize for Ric Flair coming out because when you come out, that pop is as loud as it’s ever been. I have to remind you of two things. Diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair. You need to remember that. Thank you for who you are, sir. You are welcome at any wrestling arena at any time because you just walking by the locker room, we’re all going to get smarter.

Check out the full segment below.

NEW: Tyrus full interview with Ric Flair on Fox News pic.twitter.com/yRrBXG7Dfa — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) January 1, 2024

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)