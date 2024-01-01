Who is the “former world champion” coming back to WWE tonight?

We don’t know yet, but here’s what we do know.

Heading into tonight’s WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw in San Diego, CA., it has been reported that a former world champion is returning for the annual red brand special, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque even confirming the rumors.

Fightful Select is reporting that it is not expected to be Mercedes Mone, despite her recent teases on social media.

Additionally, it’s said that the person is scheduled to have a full segment on the show at about the mid-way point of the three-hour broadcast.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in Pasadena, which is only a few hours from the location of tonight’s WWE show, and when that was mentioned to a higher-up behind-the-scenes in WWE, they wouldn’t confirm or deny it will be him, but did mention that it was “compelling” when The Rock notes were brought up.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Day 1 results coverage from San Diego, CA.