Ric Flair recently appeared on Outkick with Charly Arnoldt for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Nature Boy” spoke about the current state of the wrestling business.

“I like the fact that the kids make a lot of money,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. Unlike myself, they are more conscious because of the people around them and the culture being different of taking care of their money, paying taxes on time, stuff like that. It’s really corporate now, and I dressed the part, but I could never think like that. I don’t have the patience. AEW, very professional, it’s an easier pace. There are politics everywhere in the world, but the WWE right now is very political.”

When asked to elaborate on why he thinks WWE has become so political, Flair added, “I don’t know. The fight for control. Everybody wants to run WWE. I liked the way Vince ran it. For better or worse, everybody knew where they stood more than they do now. Social media is out of control with stories. You don’t even know what’s real anymore.”

