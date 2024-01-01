Could it be the new UFL executive that is appearing at WWE Day 1?

As noted, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed rumors of a “former world champion” returning as a surprise on tonight’s episode of WWE Day 1.

Ahead of the WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night Raw this evening in San Diego, CA., as noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been in Pasadena just hours away from the location of tonight’s show, making him one of the names rumored for the spot.

We reported earlier today via Fightful Select that the former world champion has a full segment designated for him or herself on tonight’s show.

With that in mind, a photo has surfaced showing The Rock with WWE President Nick Khan during his ESPN College Game Day appearance earlier today.

Check out the photo below