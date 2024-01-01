Cody Rhodes is a good guy.

How good?

Allow “All Ego” Ethan Page to explain.

The AEW and ROH star recently appeared as a guest on the Bragman Breakdown with Jackson Bragman for an interview, during which he spoke about his belief that “The American Nightmare” paid him out of his own pocket for his initial appearance in the Over The Budget Battle Royale at the inaugural ALL IN 2018 show that led to the creation of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

“I don’t know if this is officially confirmed or not, so I don’t know how click baity this will be,” he began. “I’m 99% sure…I’m pretty sure Cody paid me out of pocket. I want to say he hand-selected a few people that he wanted to feature. He put the show on with his buddies. Later on, there was the tie-in with Ring of Honor.”

He continued, “Ultimately, my payment came from his name to my PayPal, so I’m pretty sure I was hand-selected by my friend to get this opportunity. He also put in the media scrum. He was definitely looking out. I’ll always deliver on my end to make sure whoever puts their neck out for me is not doing it in a way that is going to get them in trouble. He definitely put his foot forward for me. Ironically, when I was signing with AEW, he told me that he wouldn’t, because he didn’t want me to be a friend hire, and that’s how I started my career. I respected that. He’s always had my back, and I appreciate him putting me in that because it was such a huge spotlight.”

Check out the complete interview at Buzzsprout.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.