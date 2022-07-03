Last night’s WWE Money In The Bank special saw the Usos successfully defend the undisputed tag team titles against the Street Profits, a match that had the fans in the MGM Grand Arena going wild.

The WWE commentary team had noted that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had not been getting along as of recently, while also bringing special attention to Ford’s physique transformation. This was also done on Friday’s SmackDown, leading many to speculate that Ford is being prepared to be pushed as a singles-star.

This was spoken about on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. Both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez confirmed that WWE is interested in Ford as a solo-act, with both men pondering what that could mean for Dawkins, who they fear may fall off the radar.

