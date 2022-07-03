Last night WWE held their annual Money In The Bank premium live event from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, a show that saw Liv Morgan crowned as the new SmackDown women’s champion and Theory as the winner of the Men’s MITB briefcase.

Fightful Select has a report on who produced what matches for the show, a list which you can check out below.

-Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, and Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s MITB ladder match, which was won by Liv Morgan.

-Bobby Lashley defeated Theory to become the new WWE U.S. champion. This was produced by Adam Pearce.

-Shawn Daivari produced Bianca Belair successfully defending the Raw women’s championship over Carmella.

-Michael Hayes procued the Usos successfully defending the tag team titles over the Street Profits.

-Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the SmackDown women’s championship. This was produced by Petey Williams. Liv Morgan would cash-in on Rousey afterwards.

-Shane Helms and Jamie Noble co-produced the Men’s MITB ladder match. This was won by Theory.