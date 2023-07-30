WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the most extreme moments in the career of the current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The full list and video can be found below.

10. Pummels Seth Rollins With A Chair

9. Spears The Undertaker Through A Table

8. Con-Chair-To To Edge

7. Uranage To Montez Ford Through A Table

6. Spears The Demon Through The Barricade

5. Drive-By To A Trapped Jey Uso

4. Runs Over Kevin Owens

3. Powerbombs Rey Mysterio Into Hell in a Cell

2. Spears Braun Strowman Off The Stage

1. Spears Brock Lesnar Through A Cage Wall