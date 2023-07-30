Seth Rollins looks back on an episode of Raw from earlier this year, when the Visionary went viral for wearing the big red MSCHF boots and nailing The Miz with a stomp while wearing those boots.

The world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Complex, where he recalled the moment being special.

This was special. I remember the first time I saw them. I had not seen them. I know they were kind of getting hot. But I’m sitting in my hotel and [King] Troi brings in this suitcase and opens them up, pops out these Super Mario-looking things and I couldn’t believe what was happening. I couldn’t believe that he wanted me to wear these things. So, big red boots, man. MSCHF. They’re fantastic. They made for a hell of a viral moment in Brooklyn.

While Rollins does consider himself one of the most fashionable wrestlers ever, he says that Becky Lynch’s style blows his out of the water.

It really started about three years ago. I was coming off paternity leave, I wanted to do something different. My wife, Becky Lynch, her style blows mine out of the water. Her shoe game blows mine out of the water. Her closet compared to mine, her shoe closet’s crazy.

Full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)