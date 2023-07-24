WWE superstar and current world champion Seth Rollins recently appeared on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping series to discuss his fashion style in WWE, with the Visionary later claiming to be the most stylish wrestler of all time. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the interview highlights below.

Believes he is the number one stylish wrestler of all time:

Oh, number one, no question. Now, three years ago, might have had a different answer for you. I might have said something like I didn’t care. But I’m number one, man. I’m as good as it gets, especially on the men’s side. The women [have] been rocking it for years. I gotta give them credit, they’ve been rocking it for years.

Adds that no other male star is taking the types of fashion risks that he takes on a weekly basis:

But as far as dudes are concerned, nobody’s taking the risks that I’m taking, and nobody’s executing the way I do, so I’m number one, absolutely.

In a separate interview, Rollins spoke about the famous ‘WOAHs” from his entrance theme that have grown in popularity with the WWE Universe. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)