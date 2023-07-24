Cody Rhodes reflects on his return to WWE.

The American Nightmare spoke with Fightful about this topic at the red carpet of his new documentary premiere, which is set to stream on Peacock later this month. Cody beings by recalling the days leading up to his return at WrestleMania 38, which was an insanely busy time for wrestling news due to Steve Austin’s appearance at the same event.

I really look at it in a sense of responsibility. I know that’s like, oh man this cheese ball, but it’s truly like.. Even if 20 fans run up to you and go, ‘Hey, can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?’ and you feel so good and you feel so big and it feels your ego up. The moment they walk away, the first thing you think of is, how can I keep the interest? How can I keep capturing their imagination, you just want it to never end and with what happening with returning and you mentioned it being such a big story, the only reason I think that is, and I don’t think it’s a matter of I’m super special or talented. I don’t think it’s hard work or perseverance or betting on yourself even, I think it was because what people were witnessing, they were witnessing in real time. We witnessed All In in real time and we witnessed AEW became a real thing and this happened. It was very obvious to fans in Dallas that night, without saying that I wanted to come back and win the WWE Championship, it felt very obvious like that’s what he’s back for. Blessed, lucky they didn’t boo me in Dallas, which I was certain they were going to do.

Cody later discusses his departure from AEW, and how he wanted to rip the band aid right off rather than making a big scene out of his exit. He also touches on the things he misses most about being an executive.

Well I think everyone knew because I really took so much pride in being an executive, I took so much pride in trying to be a leader and always dressing the best, always trying to be organized and on time, having a format out, some information even in a place that’s a bit more chaotic or a bit more punk rock. I took that very seriously and really loved that role, so I think that most people thought, ‘We’ll get the same him.’ Very few had the time with me, because my office was this rotating door of nonsense. We’d get in there and start talking wrestling and we’d almost forget there’s a show going on. The thing I miss so much from the period of being an executive is that office, it was just the center of fun for me and anyone that came in there knows about that. I think everyone get the sense that business was usual. Sammy Guevara, I was wrestling with him at the time, I was going to make sure he looked amazing and looked better than he did when he was the very first match in the company’s history. I don’t think they were worried and I don’t think they would be concerned because they didn’t think I’d be leaving, this was a thing that was my baby, and Matt & Nick’s baby, and Tony’s baby, but no way is he gone. That’s kind of the way it needed to be, pull the Band-Aid right off. One week I’m there and one week I wasn’t. I remember there were some guys that were tasked with loading my stuff and they’re making a big scene out of it. No, just do it man. This is part of it, people come. People go. You have a good season of your life. I think because we ripped the Band-Aid off so quickly, there wasn’t time for a big tumultuous fallout.

At next month’s SummerSlam, Cody will be taking on Brock Lesnar in a rubber match. You can check out the latest card for the event here.