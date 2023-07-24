A “new push” for LA Knight is set to start after WWE SummerSlam.

Fans have been waiting for Knight to really be pushed on the main roster and word from within WWE is that officials see and hear the positive feedback for Knight, and they do realize the potential for Knight to be a top Superstar. This has been the case for several months now.

Now a new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that current plans call for Knight to have “a certain” segment or angle at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit. It was noted that this could be switched to Knight having a match, but there should be confirmation on Friday.

For what it’s worth, the last time BWE reported that a “certain” segment was planned for a WWE Premium Live Event, Grayson Waller had his showdown with John Cena at WWE Money In the Bank. It’s been reported that WWE has plans for a Superstar to receive “the rub” from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in the near future, and while there’s been no indication that Austin and Knight will work together at SummerSlam, WWE did consider a segment with Austin and Knight for WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

On a related note, apparently there have been rumors on Knight possibly having backstage heat. BWE dismissed these rumors, noting that Knight has no issues backstage as he is seen as one of WWE’s most reliable talents.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.