The WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW opens up with a look back at what happened between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E one week ago. We're live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

– We go right to the ring as WWE Champion Big E comes out to a pop. He rushes the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions and the announcers hype Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series.

Big E says a lot of people have their eyes on him since winning the WWE Title, but with Thanksgiving right around the corner he has plenty of presents to give, including the leftovers. Big E addresses Reigns and says it was just supposed to be brand vs. brand, champion vs. champion, but -Reigns and his little cousins took it to a place we can never come back from as they put their hands on Big E’s family, and now he has to beat their asses like they stole something, now he has to make sure there are empty Brooklyn hospital beds for Reigns, now Big E has to take a piece of Reigns he will never get back. But that is Sunday at Survivor Series, this is Monday Night RAW. Big E addresses Kevin Owens next as fans boo.

Big E tells Owens to bring his lying, treacherous carcass out to the ring so they can handle business. Big E stops on the stage and says there’s nothing more he’d love than to get in the ring and beat the hell out of Big E again, and he will do that in a minute, but first he needs to address how Big E cost him a match with Seth Rollins. Owens on about Big E questioning his authority and integrity, so he snapped last week but how could he not snap? Owens says he was never lying but it doesn’t matter because Big E accused him and everyone loves Big E, so Big E had everyone judging him. Owens says everyone judging him can go to hell, including Big E. The boos get louder. Owens goes on about how Big E has everyone thinking he’s some bad guy, scumbag, so he’s going to be that bad guy, but much worse. Owens is about to break bad on everyone in the locker room, everyone in arenas across the world, and break bad on Big E. Owens wants Big E to understand that what happens from here on out is all Big E’s fault. Big E says they’ve talked enough, he calls Owens to the ring.

Owens heads to the back but Big E exits the ring and follows. Big E is suddenly attacked on the stage by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos beat Big E back to the ringside area. They bring Big E into the ring and continue the attack, taunting him on the mic. They say Roman sends his regards and will see Big E on Sunday. The Usos then have words for RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro as the boos get louder. Riddle suddenly rushes the ring to make the save to a pop. Big E joins in, helping Riddle clear the ring to a big pop.

Riddle and Big E stand tall as The Usos retreat to the ramp. Sonya Deville comes out and orders them back to the ring so we can have a tag team match. The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins dances around on the ramp and he’s all smiles as we go to commercial.

WWE Champion Big E and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Back from the break and WWE Champion Big E is waiting with RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos look on – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Seth Rollins is on commentary. Big E starts off with Jimmy and they go at it.

Big E takes control early on and applies the abdominal stretch. Big E slams Uso and covers for a 2 count. Jey ends up tagging in for a 2 count on Big E. Jey and Riddle go at it now. Riddle counters with a flip from the corner and levels Jey with a kick for a 2 count. Jey beats Big E down as he tags back in. Jey knocks Riddle off the apron. Big E catches Jey with a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E ends up dropping Jimmy as he comes in, then knocking Jey from the apron to the floor, then following. Big E launches Jey over the announce table.

Rollins’ headset gets knocked off and he steps to Big E but gets dropped. Big E comes back in but Rollins follows and drops Riddle. The referee calls the match as Riddle and Big E are triple teamed now.

Winners by DQ: Big E and Riddle

– After the bell, the triple team continues until the music interrupts and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Orton rushes the ring and drops Uso with the RKO. Orton re-groups with Riddle and Big E as the heels recover at ringside. We go to commercial.

WWE Champion Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton are teaming with WWE Champion Big E to face Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Orton is stomping away on Rollins now. Riddle comes in and the champs double team Rollins for a quick pin attempt.

Riddle takes over on Rollins now. Orton and Riddle with more quick tags now. Riddle works Rollins over with punches and kicks. Rollins fights out of the corner and beats Riddle into the opposite corner. Jimmy tags in and The Usos double team Riddle. Jey slams Riddle in the middle of the ring. Jey works on the leg and in comes Jimmy with a stomp. Jimmy grounds Riddle now, working him over. Riddle fights up but Jimmy beats him down with elbows. Jimmy sends Orton off the apron. Riddle drops Jimmy and they’re both down now. Big E waits for the tag but Jimmy stops Riddle from crawling. Big E gets the tag and unloads on Jimmy, then knocks Rollins and Jey off the apron. Big E with a big slam and a belly-to-belly suplex on Jimmy. Big E dances over jimmy, runs the ropes and hits the big splash. Big E decides to wait for the pin as fans cheer him on.

Big E goes for the Big Ending but Jimmy slides out and stuns him with an enziguri. Jimmy charges but Big E levels him for a close 2 count with the Uranage. Big E pulls Jimmy to the apron and unloads with forearms to the chest. Big E goes to the apron and runs for the big splash, nailing it on Jimmy. Big E runs wild at ringside to a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins stops Orton from tagging, dropping him with an enziguri for a close 2 count. Rollins has words with the referee, then tags Jimmy in for a double team. Jey tags in and The Usos also double team Orton. Jey knocks Big E off the apron and grounds Orton. Orton fights up and nails a back suplex on Jey. Riddle rallies the crowd from the apron. Orton and Jey both crawl for tags. Riddle and Rollins tag in at the same time and they go at it.

Riddle with a big Ripcord knee to Jimmy and a forearm to Rollins. Riddle takes turns on Jimmy and Rollins, and also stops Jey from coming in the ring. Riddle with more non-stop offense to Rollins and Jimmy. Riddle with a running knee to Rollins for a 2 count as Jey breaks the pin up. Big E sends Jey to the floor but Rollins superkicks him. Orton and Rollins tangle and Rollins sends him tot he floor. Riddle and Rollins go at it now. Rollins with a pair of rolling elbows to the head, then a roll-up to Riddle for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and The Usos

– After the match, The Usos look to attack Riddle but Orton rushes in and intercepts Jey for a big RKO outta nowhere. We go to replays. Orton and Riddle stand tall now as Orton’s music hits. Big E stalks Jey and kneels down, holding his face. Big E tells Jey to tell his daddy Roman that his message was received loud and clear, but Big E also has a return message – he scoops Jey and says this is for Roman, then drops him with the Big Ending. Big E yells at Jey some more as his music starts up. Big E says it’s on this Sunday at Survivor Series.

– We see how Doudrop spoke out about Bianca Belair and then attacked her during the Fatal 5 Way match last week. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Belair now. Belair says she doesn’t make the rules around here but if Doudrop wants to mix it up, then let’s do it. She goes on about how Doudrop keeps putting her nose in her own business. Tamina Snuka walks up and they face off. Tamina says tonight, Belair is her business. Belair says she was hoping for Doudrop but Tamina will do. Belair walks off as her music starts up.

Tamina Snuka vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair. She swings her hair and bounces to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber stops Kevin Owens backstage, asking about why he said he would meet Big E in the ring but he didn’t. Owens said he was lying but because everyone said he’s a liar, he’s really a man of his word and is just being the bad guy everyone says he is. Finn Balor walks up and says he’s sorry he wasn’t here to vouch for Owens last week, but he also doesn’t trust Owens one bit. Balor knows Owens is about to leave for the night and Balor was scheduled to face Seth Rollins, but officials have just told him he will have to face Owens instead. Owens says that’s bad news for Balor, and that’s no lie. Owens walks off. We go back to the ring and Tamina Snuka is out as Belair looks on.

The bell rings and Belair unloads, beating Tamina into the corner. Belair gets sent into the corner but she leaps onto the second turnbuckle and taunts Tamina. Tamina charges but Belair mounts her in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Tamina charges again and levels Belair with a big clothesline. Tamina man-handles Belair on the mat now, slamming her head over and over.

Tamina grounds Belair on the mat now. We see Doudrop watching backstage. Tamina keeps control and dominates for a few minutes. Belair fights up and out. Tamina runs into a boot int he corner. Belair mounts more offense, dropkicking Tamina back into the turnbuckles to a pop. Tamina runs into the turnbuckles and Belair comes right back with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Belair shows some frustration now. Belair picks Tamina up but Tamina rocks her with a palm strike, then superkicks her to the mat.

Tamina goes to the top for the Superfly Splash but Belair cuts her off and rocks her. Belair slams Tamina from the top to the mat. Belair handsprings into a moonsault but Tamina gets her knees up. Belair catches a superkick and goes for the Glam Slam but Tamina fights her off. Tamina goes for the Samoan Drop but Belair slides out and rocks her with a right hand. Belair then delivers the KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The music hits and out comes Doudrop now. She has a mic and says now that Belair has had a match she must be exhausted. Doudrop says it wouldn’t be fair for her to come to the ring and take advantage, but after Survivor Series, she will be looking for Belair. Some fans boo Doudrop as her music starts back up and she taunts Belair. Doudrop backs away from the stage and she’s all smiles as Belair invites her into the ring.

– We see what happened last week with Liv Morgan winning the Fatal 5 Way to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. We go back to the ring and out comes Lynch as her music hits. Lynch heads to the ring with the title in the air. Lynch hits the ropes to pose on each side of the ring. The announcers hype Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is in the ring with a mic as fans start chanting her name. Lynch gives a shout-out to Indianapolis and shows us a replay of what Flair had to say about her during last Friday’s SmackDown, where she said there’s nothing natural about Lynch, calling her a fabricated champion. The RAW crowd boos Flair. Lynch says Flair is out here acting like she doesn’t know who the hell Becky is. Becky says she is the person who used to be Flair’s best friend, who rode everywhere with her, was with her for every good moment, and there with a shoulder to cry on when needed. Lynch says she’s the person who realized a friendship with Flair has stipulations – you be the star and I be the person in the background. Lynch says she’s the person who said to hell with that friendship, slapped Flair so hard it sent Becky into a different stratosphere. Lynch goes on about how she re-built herself to be the top star of the industry, making Flair dislike her own self. Becky says she will make Flair face off with her own personal demons at Survivor Series. Lynch says Survivor Series isn’t about brand supremacy for her, it’s now about personal legacy, and she will beat the ever living piss out of Flair this Sunday.

The music interrupts and out comes Morgan. Liv apologizes for interrupting this weird little love-hate obsession thing Flair and Lynch always seem to have. Liv says Becky just walked away from her last week and Liv can’t let her do that again, especially not after Liv finally won the opportunity she’s been waiting for – a chance to take the RAW Women’s Title from the person who once admired the most. Lynch interrupts and says she only left last week to give Liv a moment because she doesn’t get many of those. Lynch says she was once Liv’s biggest fan. Becky shows us Talking Smack video from 4 months ago where Liv recalled how Becky said she’d be champion when she left for her pregnancy time off, and how she never forgot that, and wasn’t champion yet but would love to take the title off Lynch. Becky apologizes for getting Liv’s hopes up and had no idea she’d under-perform so badly while she was away.

Becky says Liv can’t say she held her down because she wasn’t around. Becky says some people have it, some people don’t. Becky goes on and says now that she’s back, Liv isn’t getting her grubby little hands on the title. Liv says on behalf of the entire WWE Universe, she thinks we can all agree that Big Time Becky is just a Big Time Bitch. They go to hit each other and counter, as Becky goes for the Man-Handle Slam but Liv counters and sends her across the ring off the counter. We go to replays. Becky retreats to the ramp holding her arm. Liv picks up the title belt in the ring as Becky throws a fit at ringside. Liv holds the title and Becky gets it back, clutching it on her way to the stage.

– Randy Orton and Riddle are backstage now. Orton is yelling at Riddle for always trying to be the hero and getting involved in other people’s business, including Omos before and now WWE Champion Big E. Orton says Riddle only needs to concern himself with their titles and R-K-Bro. Orton says all he cares about is their team and the titles. Riddle is Riddle as usual, which frustrates Orton even more. Orton yells out and storms off. The Street Profits walk up and talk to Riddle. He says he needs to think more like Orton but they say he should only when in the ring. They do some “we want the smoke!” comedy and The Profits head to the ring for a match. Riddle says those guys are awesome.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall on the stage as they head to the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable. Gable and Dawkins start off, locking up and trading holds. They run the ropes and Dawkins gets the upperhand. Dawkins with big arm drags and a suplex for a pop. Ford tags in with a high dropkick to Gable. Ford taunts Otis and covers Gable for a close 2 count. Ford works on the arm and controls Gable as he tries to get free. Gable trips Ford on his face, then grounds him.

They tangle some more and Ford nails another big dropkick. Ford taunts Otis some more. Dawkins tags back in and they double team Gable for a 2 count. Otis tags in and clubs Dawkins to the mat with an axe handle. Otis stares Ford down and drops a big headbutt to keep Dawkins down. Otis stares Ford down again. Otis clubs Dawkins again, then knocks Ford off the apron.

Otis charges Dawkins in the corner but he moves and Otis hits the turnbuckles. Gable with an assist, but Ford makes him pay by leaping out and taking him down on the floor in front of the announcers. Otis then makes Ford pay by running him over at ringside. Dawkins comes out but Otis also levels him. Otis stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable has Dawkins grounded in a single-leg Crab. Otis tags in and attacks for the quick double team. Otis drops a splash on Dawkins’ hurt leg now. Otis with more offense before Gable tags back in. Dawkins fights Gable out of the corner but Gable keeps control and hits the Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count. Gable goes to the top but Dawkins moves out of the way and Gable lands hard. Dawkins comes right back with the Silencer.

Dawkins and Gable both crawl slowly for tags. Ford and Otis come in at the same time. Ford with three clothesline attempts but Otis isn’t moving. Ford tries again but this time kicks Otis a few times. Otis is stunned but still standing. Ford with several strikes now, just angering Otis. Ford rocks him again and nails an enziguri. Ford charges but Otis, still standing, this time catches him in a pop-up powerslam for a close 2 count as Dawkins breaks the pin up. Otis takes down both opponents now and yells out.

Alpha Academy goes for the double team but Dawkins holds Otis’ leg from the floor while Ford rolls Gable for a close 2 count. Otis charges Dawkins at ringside but Dawkins side-steps and sends him crashing into the barrier. Gable is up top when Ford leaps up to stop him. Gable sends Ford back to the mat. Gable flies with the crossbody but Ford rolls through and holds it for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins celebrate and head up the ramp as the music hits and we go to replays. Alpha Academy seethes in the ring as The Profits head to the back.

– We see how Bobby Lashley returned last week to defeat Dominik Mysterio and take his spot on Team RAW at Survivor Series. We see video from earlier today with Rey Mysterio approaching Adam Pearce and venting frustration over what happened last week. Rey says he and Pearce had a verbal agreement that Dominik would be on Team RAW at Survivor Series. Rey asks Pearce if he’s a man of his word or not. Pearce says Rey is a legend in this business but he needs to stay in his lane and not question what kind of man Pearce is. Pearce says right now he’s the man putting Rey in a match against Lashley for later tonight.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Queen Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nikki A.S.H. with Rhea Ripley. Nikki will face Queen Zelina Vega, and then Ripley will go up against Carmella. Nikki and Ripley enter the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another “coming soon” teaser vignette for Veer Mahaan. Nikki waits in the ring with Ripley now as Carmella makes her way to the stage. She dances around a bit and waits for Queen Zelina Vega to make her entrance. Vega heads to the ring with Carmella by her side as the champs look on. Byron says Nikki has some issues with being left off Team RAW at Survivor Series. Nikki and Vega go at it now. Nikki with an early crossbody for a 1 count. Nikki fights back form the apron and rolls Vega for a 2 count.

Nikki scoops Vega onto her shoulders but Vega sends her to the corner and kicks away. Nikki with a knee to the jaw for another pin attempt. Vega grounds Nikki with a headlock now. Nikki fights up and out, then runs the ropes and dropkicks Vega’s knee out. Nikki with another low dropkick. Nikki yells out and charges Vega in the corner, then mounts her with right hands as fans count along. Nikki scoops Vega on her shoulders for a Michinoku Driver. Vega kicks out at 2.

Nikki goes to the top but Vega runs up and meets her. Nikki sends Vega to the mat. Saxton accuses Carmella of distracting Nikki while she’s up top. Vega knocks Nikki’s leg out and she hits the mat. Vega follows up with a Code Red for the pin to win.

Winner: Queen Zelina

– After the match, the music hits as Vega takes her crown and scepter. Vega begins to celebrate as Carmella joins her in the ring. Carmella leans through the ropes and taunts Nikki now, calling her a loser. Ripley gets ready for the next match as fans cheer her on. Ripley enters the ring and faces off with Carmella, but Carmella retreats to the floor and stands with Vega. They yell at Ripley as she looks on from the ring. Back to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Carmella

Back from the break and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley is man-handling Carmella as her partner Nikki A.S.H. cheers her on from ringside. Queen Zelina Vega taunts Ripley from ringside. Carmella is wearing her protective face mask once again.

Carmella superkicks Ripley out of the corner, then mounts her with right hands. Carmella keeps control and covers for a pin attempt. Carmella grounds Ripley in the middle of the ring now. Carmella rag-dolls Ripley some, taunting her and talking trash as Nikki tries to rally for her partner. Ripley powers up and rams Carmella back into the corner to break free. They go on and Carmella angers Ripley with a shot to the back. Ripley with a huge strike to the back to send Carmella screaming in pain. Ripley with clotheslines and a basement dropkick in the middle of the ring.

Ripley screams out for a pop from the crowd. Ripley grabs Carmella from behind but Carmella swings and misses. Ripley with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Ripley shows some frustration now. Carmella kicks Ripley away from the apron, then dodges a dropkick.

Carmella superkicks Ripley in the face, and again. Carmella covers for a close 2 count. Ripley comes back with a big headbutt and the Riptide in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, the music hits as Ripley stands tall with Nikki. Vega takes the mic and calls on all peasants to be silent. She speaks in her bad English accent and says this fluke victory doesn’t change a thing because our majesty Queen Zelina, and the most beautiful Carmella, will lead Team RAW to victory at Survivor Series, while Nikki sits at home along with the losers. Vega laughs and the boos get louder. Nikki seethes in the ring while Ripley talks to her with some words of encouragement.

– WWE Champion Big E approaches Adam Pearce in his office. Pearce talks about how Team RAW needs Big E to come through at Survivor Series. Big E talks about everything he has going on, and Pearce says he needs Big E to be above all that for now. Pearce wants Big E to stay away from Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens tonight. Pearce then seems to threaten Big E with Brock Lesnar.

Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor. We go to a promo on limited edition t-shirts for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino being sold at the Barclays Center during Survivor Series this coming Sunday, then a regular commercial break.

Back from the break and we see NFL players from the Indianapolis Colts at ringside. We go backstage and McKenzie stops Seth Rollins. She asks about being a part of Team RAW and Rollins says he won’t be a part of the team, he will lead the team to a win because that’s what he does, just how he led The Usos to victory tonight. Rollins says after Sunday, he will turn his attention to Big E and he will take the WWE Title, then lead RAW to the mountain top because he is The Visionary, The Revolutionary, he is Seth frickin’ Rollins. Rollins laughs and walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens as Balor looks on from the ring. The bell rings and they lock up to start. Balor takes it to the ropes and then backs off. Owens takes it to the ropes now and drops Balor with a cheap shot.

Owens capitalizes on the cheap shot and stomps away as fans boo. Owens with a shot to the back of the neck. Owens drops Balor again and delivers the senton for a 2 count. Owens grounds Balor with a bear-hug on the mat now. They get back to their feet and go at it. Balor lands a dropkick to finally get an opening. Owens rolls to the apron. Balor goes for him but Owens drops him over the top rope. They go to the floor and Owens goes for a powerbomb on the apron but Balor counters. Owens catches a kick from the apron and they end up back in the ring.

Owens ends up catching Balor with a spinning slam for a close 2 count. Owens grounds Balor in the middle of the ring once again. Balor fights up but Owens kicks him in the gut. Owens kicks Balor into the corner and then delivers a big chop. Owens whips Balor into the corner but then runs into boots. Balor unloads with strikes now. Balor ducks a clothesline and nails a leaping right hand.

Balor takes Owens down and hits the double stomp to the chest. Balor kicks Owens and tosses him to the floor. Balor runs the ring and leaps over the top rope, taking Owens down on the outside with a big dive. Balor stands tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

