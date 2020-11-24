– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last week’s main event, which saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre capture the title from Randy Orton. We go to the standard RAW intro video.

– We’re live on the USA Network from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the post-Survivor Series edition of RAW. Fans cheer. Tom is joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and the Men’s Team RAW is already out – AJ Styles with his muscle Jordan Omogbehin, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Riddle, and Keith Lee. WWE Producer Adam Pearce is also there and he’s introduced. He talks about last night’s Survivor Series pay-per-view – the celebration of The Undertaker and his “Final Farewell” and the clean sweep by the Men’s Team RAW.

Pearce says the win should come with a reward. He goes on and mentions giving everyone the chance tonight to make their case for what sounds like a WWE Title shot. Sheamus interrupts Pearce and says AJ is not his captain. He then congratulates WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and goes on about how he was the MVP last night. AJ interrupts and disagrees. AJ says it looks like Sheamus will use his friendship with McIntyre to get a title shot. AJ says he was the real MVP last night, as the Team Captain. Lee interrupts and says not only did he save AJ last night, he pinned the actual Team SmackDown Captain, making it obvious who should be worthy of this title shot. Riddle says he wants to be WWE Champion too. He says what they all did last night was pretty sick. He pinned King Corbin and wonders if that makes him King Bro.

Riddle says he would beat Drew to become the WWE Champion. Riddle and Sheamus have words now. Pearce tells Strowman to make his case next. Last but not least. Strowman yells at Pearce for that phrase. Pearce apologizes but Strowman grabs him by his collar and starts yelling at him. Strowman wants to be hit. Pearce pleads. Strowman drops him with a headbutt. The other Team RAW members scold Strowman but he doesn’t want to hear it. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom mentions how we will pay tribute to The Undertaker later tonight. The announcers talk about what Braun Strowman just did to Adam Pearce.

– We see video from earlier today where The Hurt Business had words with RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day backstage, saying they embarrassed everyone with the Survivor Series loss. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander want a title shot. Xavier Woods reminds them what happened last week. The back & forth continued until The New Day agreed to the title match, which will happen tonight.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Hurt Business vs. The New Day

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Hurt Business – Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin with MVP and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day are out next.

Shelton and Woods start off. Woods taunts Shelton and MVP tries to talk him into focusing. Shelton takes Woods down and unloads on the mat. Shelton continues to dominate Woods for two quick pin attempts. Woods fights up and out from the mat but Shelton levels him with a big boot. Shelton runs at Kofi and knocks him off the apron with a jumping knee. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods finally gets an opening and makes the tag. Kofi unloads and knocks Cedric off the apron, then runs wild on Shelton. Kofi drops Shelton several times and waits in the corner as fans rally. Shelton ducks Trouble In Paradise. They trade shots. Kofi goes to the top but Shelton cuts him off and climbs up. Shelton goes for the superplex but Kofi fights him. Kofi headbutts Shelton to the mat.

Cedric ends up yanking Kofi off the top to the floor while the referee isn’t looking. Kofi lands hard on the outside and the referee counts now. Shelton runs over and kicks Kofi, then rolls him in the ring but not in time as the referee calls the match.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, the double count out decision is announced. MVP enters the ring with Cedric and Shelton, raising their arms, but they’re confused. The New Day goes up the ramp, asking for their titles. MVP says this match is not ending like this. He asks the referee to re-start the match, and tells The New Day they don’t want to win like that. MVP asks if they’re scared. Kofi and Woods go back to the ring and Mike Rome announces that the match is being re-started.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Hurt Business vs. The New Day

The match is being re-started as Xavier Woods and Cedric Alexander hit the apron. Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin face off in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the re-start is underway as they go at it. Cedric ends up coming in after they take control of Kofi. Kofi kicks out but Shelton comes in and keeps the attack on his knee going. Cedric tags back in and goes right for the knee, grounding Kofi with another submission as the referee checks on Kofi.

Shelton comes back in and keeps Kofi grounded by his knee. Kofi looks to get an opening but Shelton clotheslines him. Cedric comes back in and connects with a big running dropkick to Kofi’s knee in the corner while Shelton holds him. Kofi ends up dumping Shelton to the floor but Cedric tagged in. Kofi also sends Cedric out to the floor.

Kofi limps over to tag Woods in but Cedric pulls Woods off the apron to the floor. Shelton attacks Kofi and goes to work. Kofi manages to hit SOS but Shelton kicks out just in time. Cedric comes back in and hits a chop block to bring Kofi back down. Kofi kicks out at 2 as Woods watches, seething on the apron. Fans try to rally for Kofi as Cedric focuses on his knee some more. Woods finally gets the hot tag and unloads on Cedric. Shelton runs in and Woods sends him to the floor. Woods then runs and slides out on Cedric’s back, taking Shelton down on the floor.

Woods comes back in and levels Cedric for a close 2 count as fans cheer him on. Cedric ends up dropping Woods with a DDT. Shelton tags in and hits the Olympic Slam on Woods but Kofi breaks the pin up just in time. Kofi ends Cedric to the floor as he comes in. Kofi launches himself over the top to take Cedric back down on the floor. This leads to Woods countering a powerbomb attempt and rolling Shelton up in the middle of the ring to retain.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, the music hits and MVP can’t believe it as The New Day begins celebrating. We go to replays. The New Day continues celebrating and talking trash on the ramp as The Hurt Business recovers and looks on.

– We go backstage and Charly Caruso catches up with Adam Pearce as he comes out of the trainer’s room. He confirms that he had Braun Strowman escorted out of the arena and says he can’t speak on potential repercussions but if he had it his way, Braun would be fired and we’d never see him again. Charly asks Pearce about the announcement he was going to make earlier but here comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley says he never would’ve done Pearce like Strowman did him earlier and as the only RAW champion to win at Survivor Series, he thinks Pearce should have a talk with him. Pearce thanks Caruso and turns his attention back to Lashley as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom thanks NF for the new RAW theme song – The Search.

– Charly stops Adam Pearce in the back again and asks about the talk he just had with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Before Pearce can reveal anything, Randy Orton walks up. Orton stares at Pearce and it looks like the WWE Producer is going to have a busy night.

– The announcers show us how Braun Strowman attacked Adam Pearce earlier tonight.

– The announcers look at how Team RAW defeated Team SmackDown in the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series last night, with Lana being the Sole Survivor. Lana is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell now. She asks Lana how she feels now. Lana says she’s shocked, surprised, amazing. That was the greatest moment of her career and she feels on top of the world right now. McKenzie asks what’s next for Lana now, maybe a title shot against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka? Lana says she can’t even think of that right now, she just wants t live in the moment because she’s dreaming.

– Charly is with Adam Pearce again in the back, asking about the WWE Title decision now that he’s talked with Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Pearce says there will be a series of three singles matches. The winners will then meet next Monday in a Triple Threat. The winner of the Triple Threat will become the new #1 contender for an upcoming match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Pearce says the first match is now with Riddle and Sheamus.

WWE Title #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out comes Riddle as the “Bro!” chants start up. Riddle hits the ring and the pyro goes off as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sheamus. He gets pyro when entering the ring. Riddle taunts Sheamus after the bell but Sheamus is ready to fight and be serious. They aggressively go at it to start, trading holds and going to the mat, then back up. Sheamus tosses Riddle off him, sending him to the mat. Riddle comes back and they lock up, trading holds as the referee warns them. Sheamus takes Riddle back down and works him over but Riddle turns it around on the mat. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton is announced as one of the qualifiers for tonight. Keith Lee vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title qualifier is announced as the third and final of the series.

Sheamus keeps control of Riddle, knocking him back to the mat and working on his arm now. Riddle fights back and unloads into the corner with strikes but Sheamus easily levels him back to the mat with a clothesline. Sheamus works on Riddle while he’s the down, then yells back at the referee. Sheamus takes Riddle to the mat and grounds him with a headscissors, going back to work on his arm. Fans rally for Riddle as he transitions into an arm bar. Sheamus breaks the hold by getting his boot on the bottom rope.

Sheamus rolls to the floor for a breather. Sheamus comes back in and kicks Riddle. They trade kicks and punches now. Sheamus mounts offense and hits a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Sheamus knocks Riddle to the floor and leaps off the apron but Riddle nails a big knee to the face on the way down. Riddle with an Exploder on the floor. Riddle brings it back in and hits a Broton for a close 2 count.

Sheamus takes back over with big strikes. Sheamus with the 10 forearms to the chest on the apron now as fans boo him. Riddle gets knocked to the floor and Sheamus stands tall. Riddle comes back in but Sheamus hits the Irish Curse backbreaker for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Sheamus with a kick to the gut in the corner now. Sheamus with a running shoulder thrust in the corner. Sheamus keeps control but this time he runs into the ring post as Riddle moves. Riddle with kicks to the chest while Sheamus is on his knees now. Riddle unloads with big kicks now. Riddle charges with a forearm to the face. Sheamus catches a kick and nails a big Alabama Slam as fans boo. The referee checks on Riddle as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus ends up landing a big pump knee for a close 2 count. Sheamus can’t believe the kick out. Riddle connects with an overhead kick to send Sheamus out of the ring. Riddle runs, leaps to the apron, and kicks Sheamus in the chest from the apron. Riddle with a Floating Bro from the apron to the floor onto Sheamus. Riddle brings it back in and goes to the top as fans cheer him on. He flies but Sheamus catches him in mid-air. Sheamus turns that into a big tilt-a-whirl slam for another close pin attempt.

Sheamus sits up on his knees and shows some frustration after the kick out. Sheamus works Riddle over while he’s down, then applies the Cloverleaf submission in the middle of the ring. Riddle finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Sheamus uses the entire 5 count to keep Riddle down in the hold. Riddle rolls to the apron for a breather. Sheamus goes for the 10 Beats of The Bodhrán again but Riddle blocks and looks to mount offense now. Riddle fights back in from the apron but Sheamus takes him down into a heel hook submission, twisting his bare foot. Riddle tries to fight out of the hold but Sheamus tightens it. Riddle fights free with a bunch of kicks now as fans pop.

Riddle with a 2 count. Sheamus avoids a punt kick but Riddle comes right back with a Final Flash knee strike. Sheamus kicks out at 2 and Riddle can’t believe it. Riddle drags Sheamus over and goes to the top. Sheamus jumps up and decks Riddle from behind before he can go for the big Floating Bro moonsault. Sheamus climbs up but Riddle sends him to the mat. Riddle turns around on the top but Sheamus rocks him a few more times and climbs up. Sheamus grabs Riddle and hits a super White Noise from the second rope. Riddle still kicks out at 2 and Sheamus cannot believe it. We see marks all over Sheamus’ body from the battle.

Sheamus readies in the corner for the Brogue Kick as Riddle slowly gets up. Sheamus goes for it but Riddle just collapses to the mat before Sheamus gets to him. Sheamus grabs Riddle and talks some trash, taunting him. Riddle decks Sheamus and nails another big kick as fans pop. They roll each other into counters, coming up with Sheamus applying the Cloverleaf submission. They tangle some more on the mat and Riddle rolls that into the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle exits the ring and begins to celebrate as his music hits. A furious Sheamus can’t believe it. Fans chant “Bro!” as Riddle taunts Sheamus while backing up the ramp to the stage. Riddle has advanced to next week’s #1 Contender’s Triple Threat.

– Asuka approaches Lana backstage and asks if she said she wanted a title shot. Lana tries to explain what she was telling McKenzie Mitchell earlier but Asuka isn’t hearing it. Lana says she isn’t planning to challenge Asuka because Asuka is one of the best. Asuka says she’s open for a title match and maybe Lana will leave RAW tonight with the RAW Women’s Title. Asuka laughs and points, and Lana stares at her. Asuka leaves and Lana starts smiling, looking around somewhat nervously but excited for the title shot.

– We see Ramblin’ Rabbit backstage with a photo of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, crossing out Nikki’s face. The Firefly Fun House will return tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Lana vs. Asuka is confirmed for later tonight and the title will be on the line. The announcers talk about Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

– We go to The Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. They go on about how we’re going to talk about something evil, vile and repulsive tonight – friendship. Wyatt says one minute friends are there as they should be, burning the midnight oil with you, and the next minute they’re burning something else. We see another flashback to when Randy Orton set fire to The Wyatt Compound. Trust Wyatt, friends are no good. Wyatt and the Firefly puppets go on about friendship, bringing in a new puppet – The Friendship Frog. Wyatt tells Bliss to show Friendship Frog exactly what we’re going to do to Cross later tonight. Bliss asks for a little help, please. Wyatt covers her face with his gloved hand, then whispers something to her as the tone in the Fun House changes. Bliss has a crazy look on her face now. The Frog says this doesn’t seem too friendly. We cut back to Bliss pounding on The Frog with the large hammer.

Wyatt says that’s enough. He stands with Bliss and calls for a moment of silence. We get a mini-tribute to The Friendship Frog, showing his life from tadpole until now. RIP Friendship Frog, 1980-2020. Bliss gets emotional and says he was a fine amphibian. Wyatt agrees and says it’s a shame he… croaked. They crack up laughing at the joke. Wyatt and Bliss then wave goodbye to end the segment with Wyatt telling Cross he will see her soon.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Lana vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. The Empress hits the ring and the pyro explodes as she poses in the corner. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Lana as Asuka waits in the ring. We get another look at how Lana won the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series, as the Sole Survivor for Team RAW. Mike Rome does formal ring introductions for the title match now. Before they begin, the music interrupts and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. They join the announcers for commentary. The bell hits and Lana takes Asuka down first, surprising her. Lana with a headlock now. They run the ropes and Lana blocks a hip toss with a roll-up with a close 2 count out of nowhere. They tangle and Asuka drops Lana with a big kick to the face. They go at it again and Asuka gets sent to the floor, right in front of Jax and Baszler.

Jax and Baszler get up and start taunting her about why she can’t easily put Lana away. Asuka grabs a water bottle and soaks them with it, which leads to a physical shot for the disqualification. The champs bully Asuka at ringside now and work her over while she’s down. Jax scoops Asuka to put her through the announce table but Lana saves her and stops it. Lana and Asuka stand tall together on the ramp now, taunting the champs. Jax takes the mic and says they started something, so come back and finish it. Baszler says that’s right, they are challenging Lana and Asuka for tonight. The two sides keep yelling at each other as we go to commercial.

The commercial break starts with a Christmas-themed promo for WWE Shop, featuring WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. Truth is attacked by Drew Gulak but before the title can change hands, we hear the familiar intro sounds of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. He’s here, they say in fear. Truth runs away and Gulak is about to follow when we see someone wearing a Fiend mask, rising up from the ground next to Gulak. The man in the Fiend mask spooks Gulak and sends him retreating. It’s just Akira Tozawa.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Lana and Asuka

Back from the beak and the non-title match is just beginning. Lana starts with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler and unloads on her in the corner with kicks. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax ends up tagging herself in, dropping Lana. Jax gets booed as she tosses Lana across the ring.

Jax dominates Lana to boos, taking her time with her as RAW Women’s Champion Asuka waits for the tag. Jax dumps Lana to the floor and in comes Baszler. Baszler works Lana over at ringside and rolls her back in. Lana crawls for a tag to Asuka but Baszler cuts her off. Baszler grounds Lana in the middle of the ring now. Jax tags back in and splashes Lana in the corner. Jax bullies Lana around the ring and yells at her, shoving her to the mat.

Lana gets up and unloads on Jax until Jax rams her back into the corner. Baszler tags back in and works Lana over in the corner with strikes. Baszler with a kick to the back. Baszler grounds Lana again and bends her leg all over the place. Baszler then slams Lana’s knee into the mat. Baszler pulls Lana to the floor but Lana kicks her away and tags in Asuka for a big pop. Asuka kicks Baszler away from the apron, then runs in with a Hip Attack to Jax in the ring. Asuka unloads on Baszler now, hitting double knees to the face for a pop.

Asuka with another Hip Attack to Baszler. They trade counters now. Asuka with a big spinning back fist and a German suplex. Asuka with a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count on Baszler. Baszler catches a second kick and drops Asuka. Baszler then levels Asuka with a big shot to the face but Asuka kicks out at 2. Jax runs over and pulls Lana off the apron to prevent a tag. Jax works Lana over at ringside, then takes apart the top of the announce table as fans boo.

Jax scoops Lana for a Samoan Drop but Lana slides out and fights Jax off. Jax charges but Lana moves. Jax flies over the announce table and lands hard. Baszler grabs Lana from the ring and applies the Kirifuda Clutch through the ropes, but Lana is not legal. Asuka comes from behind and rolls Baszler up for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winners: Asuka and Lana

– After the match, the music hits as Asuka begins to celebrate with Lana. We go to replays. The champs seethe at ringside as Asuka jumps around with her own title. Lana looks on from the stage, telling Asuka how much she loves her.

– MVP catches up with Riddle backstage. Riddle asks where WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is but he’s getting ready to face Keith Lee. Riddle goes on and asks about MVP investing in various causes. Riddle has some ideas, like pizza-flavored yogurt, or Bro-gurt. MVP isn’t buying any of this. He tells Riddle they are not bros, and he appreciates Riddle’s entrepreneurial spirit, telling him to gather his best ideas and get back to him in a few weeks. If The Hurt Business doesn’t like Riddle’s ideas, then they’ll do some business. MVP walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us highlights from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s non-title loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

WWE Title #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Qualifying Match: WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee

We go back to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee. The winner of this non-title match will join Riddle in next week’s Triple Threat, with AJ Styles or Randy Orton. Lee hits the ring and poses as fans cheer him. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley poses on the stage and then heads to the ring for his first-ever match with Lee.

The bell rings and Lee shoves Lashley to start but Lashley takes it to the corner. More back and forth to start. Lee with big strikes in the corner as the referee warns him. Lee with a big chop to the chest as MVP barks orders from ringside. Lashley dodges a running splash and goes on to drop Lee with a Flatliner for a quick 1 count. Lashley yells at Lee to get right back up. Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock but Lee breaks it.

Lee ducks a clothesline and levels Lashley with a big shoulder. Lee clotheslines Lashley over the top rope to the floor for a pop. Lee runs the ropes for a dive but puts the brakes on when he sees MVP at ringside, taunting him. Lee goes out to stalk MVP but Lashley charges out of nowhere with a clothesline. Lee is still up but Lashley clubs away against the barrier as the referee counts. Lashley knocks Lee back into the barrier, then resets the count. Lashley scoops Lee onto his shoulders, holds him, and then charges with him at the ring post. Lashley drops Lee into the ring post but it looks like Lashley may have went down before he planned, possibly hitting the ring post with his head. We see Lee face-down on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley has Lee grounded in the middle of the ring. More back and forth until Lashley hits a big vertical suplex for a pop. Lashley waits for Lee to get back up now as MVP barks at ringside. Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock again but Lee fights him off. Lashley runs into an elbow. Lashley goes for a Spear but hits the ring post as Lee jumps over him. Lee with big strikes and a corner splash now. Lee knocks Lashley out of the ring with a Pounce as fans cheer him on.

Lee runs around the ring and nails a flying crossbody at Lashley while he regroups next to MVP. Lee brings Lashley back in but MVP decks Lee with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted with Lashley. Lee rolls back in at the 7 count and Lashley waits for him to get up. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock but Lee tries to resist. Lee breaks it as Lashley jumps on his back with a Sleeper. Lee launches Lashley to the mat. MVP hits the ring and attacks Lee for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Keith Lee

– After the bell, Lee knocks MVP to the mat and decks him. Lee recovers as his music hits and he’s announced the winner. Lee joins Riddle as confirmed names for next week’s #1 Contender’s Triple Threat. They will be joined by Randy Orton or AJ Styles.

– The announcers show us a video package on the recent history between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Cross now, asking about her friendship with Bliss. Cross says she never gave up, Bliss did… on her and their friendship. Cross goes on about how she’s tried for months to save Bliss, to show her that she was being manipulated. Cross says she’s done trying as last week Bliss made it perfectly clear that she doesn’t want her help, she doesn’t want Cross, she just wants The Fiend. She says message received, they can have each other, she doesn’t care. She’s tired of worrying about Bliss and their friendship, and there’s only one thing she’s worried about tonight – beating The Fiend out of Bliss. Cross storms off.

Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the stage and out comes Nikki Cross to a pop. She runs down to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk is Riddle, Lana and Keith Lee. We go back to the ring and Cross waits in the corner as Alexa Bliss makes her way out. The bell rings and Cross yells, asking Bliss what’s wrong with her. Bliss just smiles and watches her. She offers her hands to taunt Cross. Bliss ends up playing tag and saying she wins when she slaps Cross’ hands. Cross charges but misses. She charges again and Bliss trips her on her face. Bliss exits the ring after toying with Cross.

Cross chases Bliss around the ring and back in. Bliss taunts her some more but Cross pulls her to the floor and decks her. Cross levels Bliss with a big shot at ringside as the referee keeps counting. They return to the ring and face off in opposite corners. Bliss just laughs. Cross attacks and beats her down, unloading. Cross with more stomps in the corner as the referee warns her. Cross stomps while holding Bliss’ arm. Bliss takes it but then looks up and laughs, and smiles. Cross with another aggressive takedown. Cross mounts Bliss in the middle of the ring and continues to unload with offense.

Cross yells at Bliss to just listen, then slams her head into the mat a few times. Cross with a splash for a 2 count. Bliss rolls to the corner and just sits up. Cross runs in with a low crossbody against the turnbuckles. Cross with big rights in the corner as the referee warns her and counts. Bliss starts crying and pleading with Cross as the referee checks on her.

Cross grabs her by the neck and shoves her back. Bliss cries some more and reaches out for Cross. Bliss doesn’t know… more crying from her as Cross seems to calm down now. Cross touches Bliss’ shoulder and Bliss holds her hand. Bliss stands up and hugs Cross in the middle of the ring, but then turns and drops her with a version of Sister Abigail. Bliss then pins Cross and poses while keeping her down for the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss makes her exit as her music hits and we go to replays. Cross sits up in the ring and watches as Bliss taunts her on her way up the ramp.

– Still to come, a look back at The Undertaker’s 30 year career. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom leads us to a video package on The Undertaker’s 30 year career, with highlights from last night’s “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series. We come back to the Amway Center with a piped-in “thank you Taker!” chant while they show the virtual crowd members for RAW.

WWE Title #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Randy Orton makes his way out. The winner of this match will join Keith Lee and Riddle in next week’s Triple Threat to determine the next #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who just won the title from Orton last Monday. Orton hits the corner to pose as the pyro falls from up high. Fans boo him as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes AJ Styles to a big pyro explosion on the stage. AJ heads to the ring with his associate, Jordan Omogbehin. The bell rings and they go at it to start this WrestleMania 35 rematch, which AJ won. AJ tries to end it early but has no luck. They stare each other down and go to lock up but Orton kicks and works AJ over. AJ ducks a clothesline and goes under Orton’s legs. AJ looks to capitalize but Orton levels him. AJ goes on and hits shoulder thrusts in the corner. AJ with a dropkick for a 2 count.

Orton ends up turning it around and tossing AJ to the floor. Orton follows and uppercuts AJ into the barrier. Orton shoves AJ into Jordan but Jordan catches him. Jordan tosses AJ onto the apron and he uses that to deliver a big kick to Orton. AJ goes on and slams Orton on top of the announce table as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton is unloading on AJ while he’s trapped in the corner. Orton climbs up for the superplex but AJ slides down. AJ decks Orton with a strike and then chop blocks him. AJ focuses on the hurt left knee while Orton is down in the middle of the ring now. Orton goes for the bottom rope but AJ pulls him back and focuses on the knee. The referee forces them to break but AJ goes right back to the leg as Orton yells out in pain.

AJ keeps softening Orton up for the Calf Crusher but Orton fights him off against the ropes. AJ finally goes for the Calf Crusher but Orton avoids it. Orton hangs AJ up over the top rope and looks for the finish but AJ kicks out at 2. AJ slides out of a suplex attempt and connects with another chop block. They tangle and Orton nails a big neckbreaker. AJ stays in the match but Orton keeps control. AJ goes on and avoids the second rope draping DDT. AJ can’t get the Calf Crusher in as Orton resists. AJ keeps trying and finally gets the Calf Crusher locked in.

Orton gets his hand on the bottom rope to break the submission. AJ slowly pulls himself up in the corner, selling the beating. AJ approaches but Orton catches him with a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Orton taunts AJ in his face as he slowly gets up. AJ blocks the RKO. AJ comes right back with the enziguri. Orton slides out of the ring to avoid a pin attempt.

AJ leaps to the apron but Orton takes his leg out for boos. Orton backs against the barrier to regroup. The red light hits and the menacing sounds of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt hit for just a second. We suddenly see The Fiend on the other side of the barrier, just inches from Orton. Orton looks over and sees The Fiend’s face, and he’s spooked.

Orton quickly comes back in and tries to focus but runs into boots in the corner. Orton blocks the Phenomenal Forearm and then hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton hits the mat and pounds it to set up for the RKO. He waits for AJ to get up but the lights start going down in the ThunderDome. The red lights come up as we hear the menacing sounds of The Fiend again. Orton is on his feet, looking worried. The Fiend appear right behind him. The Fiend yells or growls at Orton, scaring him a bit.

The lights go back down to black, and then come back up like usual. Orton is looking around but The Fiend is nowhere to be seen. AJ takes advantage of the distraction and flies in from the apron, then hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Orton. AJ covers for the pin to win and advance to next week’s main event.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall and celebrates as he’s confirmed for next week’s #1 Contender’s Triple Threat with Riddle and Keith Lee. The winner will earn a future title shot from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Orton is upset but a bit confused now. We suddenly hear the laughs of Wyatt echo out over the ThunderDome and that also spooks Orton some as the post-Survivor Series edition of RAW goes off the air.

