Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn Segment

Drew McIntyre: It’s been a minute since I’ve done this, but welcome everyone to Monday Night Raw. The land where it feels like everyone has lost their mind recently. Liars, hypocrites, cowards, just plain idiots. Apparently, you can get fired, leave, do what you want for a period of time, come back to the company, and you’re instantly forgiven these days. I could be talking about anybody. Well, we got our champ, Seth Rollins, last week, trying to pull a fast one on Drew McIntyre. He could’ve given that title shot to any on the roster. I beat Jey Uso the week before that, so he doesn’t deserve it. He sticks it to me, slaps me metaphorically, so I headbutt him in the face. And speaking of, Jey Uso, oh, my god, he’s capable of an apology. He ran to Randy Orton with his tails between his legs. I’m so sorry, Randy. Jey, your time is coming. There’s somebody that I’m forgetting. Who am I forgetting? Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn: Well, Drew, you have a lot to say about everybody. I’m sure you got something to say about me. Just say it to my face, Drew.

Drew McIntyre: Oh, yes, I do, Sami. Last week, you tried to say how alike we are, we are absolutely nothing alike. I’ve got to something to say to you. And as usual from Drew, it’s the truth. You are the one person in the world who deserved to be screwed over by The Bloodline. Allow me to explain. You were part of The Bloodline. You were their little lap dog, you joined them because you were running away from me, every single week. And then what did you do? You screwed them over. What the hell did you think was going to happen? I thought you were a smart guy. You deserved it. It’s the truth.

Sami Zayn: Well, I’ll say you’re definitely right about one thing, Drew. I was wrong. See, I thought we were a lot like, but the more I’m seeing out of you, the more truth I’m hearing out of Drew McIntyre, the more I realize that we are nothing alike. See, I’m not a delusional person. I’m not a person who points the finger at everybody else for my shortcomings. And, yeah, you know what? There’s a big difference between me and you, because when I lost in front of my family, when I let everybody down in my big championship opportunity, you know what I did? I stayed hungry. I stayed driven. I stayed motivated. And it carried me all the way to victory, in the main event of WrestleMania. So, I got redemption, I got to make my family proud. Do you think you’re making your family proud?

Drew McIntyre: One of us are not walking out here tonight. Get me a referee, now, and ring the damn bell.

First Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

McIntyre drives Zayn back first into the turnbuckles. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. McIntyre chops Zayn. McIntyre with a straight right hand. McIntyre slams Zayn’s head on the ring apron. Zayn drives McIntyre face first into the steel ring post. McIntyre with a gut punch. Zayn lands The Somersault Plancha. Zayn is fired up. McIntyre pulls back the arms of Zayn. Zayn with a mule kick. McIntyre answers with a knife edge chop. Zayn kicks McIntyre in the gut. Zayn with three knife edge chops. Zayn punches McIntyre. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn with a MoonSault off the ringside barricade. Zayn rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre clotheslines Zayn. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. Chop Exchange. McIntyre repeatedly stomps on Zayn’s face. McIntyre with The Garvin Stomp. Zayn decks McIntyre with a back elbow smash. Zayn kicks McIntyre in the face. Zayn with a flying elbow strike.

Zayn kicks McIntyre in the gut. McIntyre goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Zayn lands back on his feet. Zayn sends McIntyre shoulder first into the ring post. Zayn with a Vertical Suplex. Zayn starts favoring his left ankle. Zayn is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Zayn drops McIntyre with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT for a two count. McIntyre catches Zayn in mid-air. McIntyre with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Zayn. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. Zayn clotheslines McIntyre over the top rope. Zayn goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but McIntyre catches him in mid-air. McIntyre flings Zayn over the announce table. McIntyre has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

McIntyre goes for The Reverse Alabama Slam, but Zayn rolls him over for a two count. McIntyre with The Spinebuster for a two count. McIntyre with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. McIntyre puts Zayn on his shoulders. McIntyre goes for The Avalanche White Noise, but Zayn counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. McIntyre blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn with clubbing blows to McIntyre’s back. Zayn goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but McIntyre lands back on his feet. McIntyre HeadButts Zayn. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Zayn counters with The Big Boot. Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Zayn repeatedly kicks McIntyre in the face. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn starts grabbing his left ankle after a leapfrog. Zayn launches McIntyre over the top rope. Zayn can barely stand. McIntyre delivers a chop block. The referee admonishes McIntyre. McIntyre connects with The Claymore to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Shayna Baszler. Baszler will face her former tag team partner; how does she feel about that? She only has one goal tonight, remind Nia Jax that she’s the one who put her on the shelf. She’ll go after her, limb by limb.

– Drew McIntyre viciously attacks Sami Zayn in the backstage area.

Jey Uso Promo

Tonight, I have the chance to do something I thought I would never be able to do again. A few months ago, I had the chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief, and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. That moment was ripped away from me by the one man who I love the most in the world, my day one, my own twin brother. And that hurt me more than you can ever know. I couldn’t be in this business anymore. I had to walk away. I really convince myself that I was done, until I got a call from Cody Rhodes. He told me, I just can’t quit, man. It’s your time to have a fresh start on your own, uce. Be your own man, uce. Create your own legacy, uce. And the more I thought about it, the more I realized he was right, uce. My whole life, I’ve been fighting for other people, right. For Roman, for my brothers, for my father. From here on out, I’m just fighting for me now, my legacy. Before The Bloodline, before record breaking reigns, before The Uso Penitentiary, before the day one, before the dance, before the face paint, before FCW, before these long ass training nights, before making money, being poor, it was just me, uce. So, Seth Rollins, I know you about game. You fought against me, you fought with me. Hey, Seth, tonight, you are fighting one individual, who’s starving, and is ready to eat, uce. You’re about to find out really soon, uce, because it’s just me now. Tonight, I prove to the whole world, I prove to you, I prove to my family, I prove to myself why they call me, “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Becky Lynch & Nia Jax Backstage Segment

Byron Saxton: Becky, thank you for joining me. I wanted to ask you about last week, when you made the statement that.

Nia Jax: I can take it from here, Barney. Get lost. Becky, so last week you were talking about a couple fights you have on your horizon. Does that include anybody in particular?

Becky Lynch: Actually, yes, it includes you, you would be number one my list, because here’s the thing, I’ve forgotten about you, Nia. I think we all have, but then you showed up in one of my interviews, and it reminds me that I still owe you a receipt.

Nia Jax: A receipt? Well, once I’m done squashing, Shayna, I’m all yours.

Becky Lynch: Can’t wait.

Second Match: Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

Baszler ducks a clothesline from Jax. Baszler repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Jax. Jax with a forearm smash. Jax launches Baszler to the corner. Jax levels Baszler with The Body Avalanche. Jax toys around with Baszler. Jax with a Biel Throw. Baszler side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Baszler with a Rising Knee Strike. Baszler applies a Triangle Choke. Jax PowerBombs Baszler. Baszler regroups on the outside. Jax slams Baszler’s head on the announce table and the ring apron. Jax goes for The Samoan Drop, but Baszler lands back on her feet. Baszler sends Jax back first into the steel ring post. Baszler kicks the left shoulder of Jax. Baszler wraps the left shoulder of Jax around the bottom rope. Baszler goes for The Elbow Stomp, but Jax counters with a leg sweep on the apron. Jax with a Running Leg Drop.

Jax has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jax applies the cravate. Baszler decks Jax with a JawBreaker. Baszler delivers her combination offense. Baszler with forearm shivers. Jax drops Baszler with The Uranage Slam. Jax drives Baszler shoulder first into the ring post. Jax with a Running Hip Attack against the ring post for a two count. Jax slaps Baszler in the chest. Baszler answers with forearm shivers. Jax with a Side Walk Slam. Jax starts rag dolling Baszler for a two count. Jax applies The Cobra Clutch. Baszler with elbows into the midsection of Jax. Baszler with two hamstring kicks. Baszler with Two Mid-Kicks. Baszler ducks a clothesline from Jax. Jax hits The Samoan Drop.

Baszler avoids The Running Hip Attack. Baszler drives Jax head first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Baszler with clubbing mid-kicks. Baszler follows that with a knee lift. Jax drops Baszler with a Running Body Block. Jax with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Jax drags Baszler to the corner. Baszler denies The Annihilator. Baszler applies The Ankle Lock. Baszler with a German Suplex off the second rope. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Jax gets back to a vertical base. Jax drives Baszler back first into the canvas. Jax connects with The Annihilator to pickup the victory. After the match, Becky Lynch walks down to the ring. Jax decides that discretion is the better part of valor.

Winner: Nia Jax via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of CM Punk’s promo from last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

– Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell wishes DIY luck ahead of their two out of three falls match.

– Ludwig Kaiser tells Giovanni Vinci that tonight is very important, and he better not mess up.

Third Match: DIY vs. Imperium In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Tommaso Ciampa and Ludwig Kaiser will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaiser backs Ciampa into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Ciampa with a chop/haymaker combination. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Ciampa. Kaiser blocks a boot from Ciampa. Kaiser with a palm strike. Kaiser poses for the crowd. Kaiser slams Ciampa’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Vinci buries his shoulder into the midsection of Ciampa. Vinci kicks Ciampa in the chest. Vinci with a forearm smash. Vinci uppercuts Ciampa. Forearm Exchange. Ciampa whips Vinci across the ring. Vinci ducks a clothesline from Ciampa. Vinci with a Running Crossbody Block. Vinci drives his knee into Ciampa’s back. Vinci with another uppercut. Vinci with a forearm across the back of Ciampa. Vinci tags in Kaiser. Kaiser with a gut punch. Kaiser stomps on Ciampa’s face. Kaiser whips Ciampa across the ring. Kaiser scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Kaiser applies an arm-bar. Ciampa sends Kaiser face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kaiser dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ciampa with forearm shivers. Misfired Clotheslines. Ciampa tags in Gargano.

Gargano with a Slingshot Boot to Kaiser. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Gargano with a rolling head kick. Gargano clotheslines Kaiser. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Gargano. Gargano ducks under two clotheslines from Kaiser. Gargano with The La Mistica. Kaiser launches Gargano over the top rope. Gargano with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano SuperKicks Vinci. Gargano hits The Slingshot Spear. Gargano tags in Ciampa. DIY goes for Meeting In The Middle, but Vinci gets in the way. Kaiser rolls Ciampa over with a handful of tights to score the first pinfall of this match. Gargano with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Ciamp with a Slingshot Pescado. DIY Pose. Imperium regains control of the match during the commercial break. Gargano with forearm shivers. Kaiser with a Reverse Powerslam. Kaiser knocks Ciampa off the ring apron. Kaiser sends Gargano shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser tags in Vinci.

Stereo Corner Dropkicks. Vinci punches Gargano in the back. Vinci goes into the lateral press for a two count. Vinci applies a nerve hold. Gargano is displaying his fighting spirit. Vinci kicks Gargano in the gut. Imperium goes for The European Bomb, but Ciampa gets in the way. Gargano ties things up with The Victory Roll. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Gargano lunges over Vinci. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Ciampa with a chop/haymaker combination. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Ciampa avoids the double clothesline. Ciampa with a leaping double clothesline. Ciampa with a Flatliner/Reverse DDT Combination. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Apron Enzuigiri/Corner Clothesline Combination. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kaiser dumps Ciampa out of the ring. Gargano launches Kaiser over the top rope. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Gargano thrust kicks the left knee of Vinci. Vinci with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count.

Vinci tags in Kaiser. Gargano with a Hurricanrana. Gargano punches Kaiser in mid-air. Kaiser with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Kaiser blasts Gargano with The PK. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Vinci with The Double Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Gargano SuperKicks Kaiser. Vinci slaps Ciampa in the chest. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kaiser with The Discus Lariat. Gargano with a Roundhouse Kick. Vinci kicks Gargano in the face. Vinci goes for a SitOut PowerBomb, but Gargano counters with a DDT. Ciampa and Kaiser are tagged in. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Kaiser uppercuts Ciampa. Ciampa kicks Kaiser in the face. Ciampa puts Kaiser on the top turnbuckle. Ciampa with The Avalanche Air Raid Crash. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Vinci pulls Ciampa out of the ring. Ciampa throws Vinci into the steel ring steps. Kaiser rolls Gargano over for a two count. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Ciampa with a straight right hand. Gargano SuperKicks Kaiser. Ciamp with The Big Boot. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIY via Pinfall

– Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are trying to play mind games with Natalya & Tegan Nox. Green says that Natalya shouldn’t be using Nox as her meal ticket.

– The New Day & The Alpha Academy are giving The Creed Brothers advice ahead of their upcoming tag team title match with The Judgment Day.

– The Judgment Day once again finds R-Truth inside their clubhouse. Truth says that he has the best deal on TV. JD McDonagh wants Truth to leave the clubhouse. Damian Priest is still upset about Drew McIntyre and his big mouth. Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor are not here tonight. Priest wants Dominik and JD to show The Creed Brothers that The Judgment Day still runs this tag team division.

Fourth Match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven joins the commentary team for this match. Tegan Nox and Kayden Carter will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nox tags in Natalya. Natalya with a double leg takedown. Front Face Lock Exchange. Chance tags herself in. Chance rolls Natalya over for a one count. Natalya drops Chance with a shoulder tackle. Natalya with a Press Powerslam for a two count. Chance blocks The Sharpshooter. Chance decks Natalya with a back elbow smash. Chance tags in Carter. Chance trips Natalya. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Carter sends Natalya to the corner. Carter levels Natalya with The Body Avalanche. Chance with a running shoulder block from the ring apron. Carter with a Corner Dropkick. Natalya ducks a clothesline from Chance. Natalya goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Chance lands back on her feet. Chance crawls under Natalya’s legs. Carter with a Face Plant. Carter stops Natalya in her tracks.

Natalya kicks Carter in the face. Natalya tags in Nox. Natalya with a Running Boot. Nox with a Running Uppercut. Nox follows that with two clotheslines. Nox is throwing haymakers at Carter. Nox goes for a Gourdbuster, but Carter lands back on her feet. Carter rolls under a clothesline from Nox. Carter with a Low Enzuigiri. Nox side steps Carter into the turnbuckles. Nox with a Running Uppercut in the corner. Nox with a Leaping Senton Splash. Chance made the blind tag. Nox with a Somersault Senton. Chance attacks Nox from behind. Nox tags in Natalya. Chance dodges The Discus Lariat. Chance drops Natalya with The CodeBreaker. Carter tags herself in. Chance and Carter puts Natalya on the top turnbuckle. Natalya blocks The Double SuperPlex. Natalya with a Double PowerBomb for a two count. Natalya punches Carter in the back. Carter blocks The Slingshot Suplex. Carter with a Roll Through SuperKick. Carter tags in Chance. Carter SuperKicks Nox. Chance connects with The Keg Stand to pickup the victory. After the match, Chance dropkicks Green off the apron.

Winner: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes & Shinsuke Nakamura Segment

– Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. The Creed Brothers w/Ivy Nile

– Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

