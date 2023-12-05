Jey Uso has one of the biggest matches of his career later this evening on Raw, and he plans to dedicate that match to a fallen family member.

Main Event Jey will challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship, a match that Rollins promised him a week ago. Ahead of the bout, Jey released a video on his Instagram stories dedicating the match to his uncle Umaga, who tragically passed away back in 2009 at the age of 36.

Umaga was a former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and one of the biggest stars during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Aside from the Umaga character he also worked as a member of the tag team 3-Minute Warning.

