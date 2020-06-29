WWE Monday Night RAW Results 6/29/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network opens up from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the double contract signing already in progress. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is brawling with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Samoa Joe and officials are trying to restore order but it’s chaotic.

Joe is on the mic but he’s interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler makes his way out as Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton welcome us. Ziggler interrupts Joe’s introduction for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and gives his own intro for the champ. Drew comes out and stares Ziggler down. Ziggler and Drew take their seats while the female Superstars are still standing. They finally take their seats while Ziggler addresses McIntyre. The WWE NXT developmental trainees look on from the crowd.

Ziggler goes on about Drew and how he will do what he does best at “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” and that is survive. Ziggler says Drew’s 19 year redemption story will disappear just like that. The crowd boos him. Ziggler says he created Drew and at Extreme Rules, he will destroy him. Ziggler signs the contract for their WWE Title match. McIntyre stands up and signs next. Joe takes their contract and Drew says the match is official. Drew responds to Ziggler and says he has it figured out why Ziggler needs the title so bad. He’s never had that center of attention he’s always wanted because he always drops the ball when he’s close to the finish line. Drew says he’s going to hurt Ziggler, slaughter him. Ziggler will lose and he will lose because of Drew. Drew goes on and says he will let Ziggler pick the stipulation for their match at Extreme Rules. Ziggler responds but Asuka interrupts by screaming at him and speaking Japanese. She laughs as Bayley and Banks taunt her. Asuka signs her contract.

Banks addresses Asuka and says she’s not who she faced before. Banks says she will become Banks 2 Belts at Extreme Rules and then she and Bayley will take over the whole damn company. Banks signs her contract by stamping it with her own custom stamp. Bayley taunts Asuka but gets attacked. They start brawling again. Ziggler tries to superkick Drew but he catches it. Drew goes for a Claymore but Ziggler escapes to the floor and avoids it. Drew and Asuka stand tall together in the ring as his music hits. Ziggler joins Banks and Bayley on the ramp.

– Tom and Byron hype tonight’s show from ringside. We see how Andrade and Angel Garza attacked RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits last week until The Viking Raiders made the save. We see Garza backstage trying to give arose to the women’s referee. Zelina Vega and Andrade also appear and the referee leaves, not interested in a bribe. Charly Caruso walks up and asks Garza what he was talking to the referee about. Vega mocks Caruso. Charly asks if Andrade and Garza think they’re next for a title shot if they win tonight. Andrade says they do. Big Show walks up and interrupts, disrespecting Andrade and Garza and saying he’s up next so he can address Randy Orton. Show walks off and Vega isn’t happy about his interruption.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins will ask for forgiveness. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom confirms tonight’s main event – Asuka and Drew McIntyre vs. Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler.

– Big Show is already out and he’s not happy. He takes the mic and gets right to business, calling out Randy Orton. The music interrupts and out comes Zelina Vega, Andrade and Angel Garza to the stage instead.

Show apologizes for interrupting their interview but he says he’s not in the mood to play tonight and if they get in his way it will be bad news for the. Garza and Andrade taunt Show from the stage, laughing at him. Show says he has boots older than Garza. They mock him for being a so-called legend. Garza says Show will learn what RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits found out. Show is ready to fight Garza and Andrade now. Vega says Show will now find out what happens when you disrespect them. Garza and Andrade surround the ring. Vega taunts Show and says he can now say hello to Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the retirement home. Before they can attack, the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to the stage.

Flair is all smiles as Show looks on. Flair says he has respect for Vega, Garza and Andrade but he needs to have a word with his old friend Big Show. Flair praises Orton and says he will take Show out whenever he wants to. Flair says he’s doing Orton’s light work right now but Orton is in the back and will come out when he feels like it. Flair taunts Show by saying he’s been busy making cartoons for Netflix. Flair goes on insulting Show and tells Vega to take Andrade and Garza, and have some fun at Show’s expense. Show tells them to bring it as they start circling the ring again. The music hits and out come The Viking Raiders. Garza and Andrade meet Erik and Ivar on the ramp and the two teams start brawling at ringside. We go to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Back from the break and Erik goes at it with Angel Garza. Zelina Vega is on commentary. Erik gets the upperhand and tags in Ivar for some double teaming. Ivar levels Garza for a pop and a 2 count.

Ivar grounds Garza and uses his beard as a weapon. Ivar with a big shoulder thrust in the corner and a tag to Erik. Erik keeps Garza in the corner and quickly tags Ivar back in for more double teaming. Ivar with another big thrust in the corner for a 1 count. Ivar works Garza over for another quick pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Erik tags back in and slams his partner on top of Garza. Garza ends up countering and tagging in Andrade but Erik immediately knocks Andrade off the apron. Garza rips his pants off and they end up double teaming Erik with an attack from behind for a 2 count as the crowd boos him.

Andrade works Erik over now. Garza takes over and beats on Erik in the middle of the ring. Erik with a huge right hand to send Garza back. Andrade tags in and ends up arguing with his partner. Andrade tells Vega he doesn’t like this. Andrade looks to walk out on the match, yelling at Garza as he backs up the ramp. Vega leaves the announce table and goes to Andrade on the ramp, trying to talk him back to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza is beating on Erik in the corner. Andrade is back in their corner and Vega is back on commentary. Andrade tags in and unloads on Erik in the corner, beating him down. Vega says the problems between her clients are non-existent. Erik fights off both opponents in their corner and hits a big knee to Andrade’s face. Ivar tags in and runs wild, nailing Garza as he tags in. Ivar gets a pop and takes out both opponents again. Ivar with a senton to Garza off the second turnbuckle. Garza slides out of a hold from Ivar and ends up blocking the springboard back elbow with a dropkick to the back. Garza is down but Andrade reaches for the tag.

Erik and Andrade tag in, going a tit. Ivar puts Garza on top of Andrade, while Erik is holding them both. He slams both opponents at once. Andrade blocks the Viking Experience. There’s chaos with all 4 Superstars now. Andrade blocks a German suplex from Erik. Garza ends up ramming Erik into the post on the floor. More chaos,leading to Garza hitting the Wing Clipper on Erik in the middle of the ring. Andrade stops Ivar from making the save as Garza covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Andrade and Angel Garza

– After the match, Andrade heads to the back first, by himself as the music hits. Garza makes his exit next and Vega raises his arm on the ramp.

– We see how Lana helped Natalya beat Liv Morgan last week. We also see how Ruby Riott tried to talk to Liv after the match but an emotional Liv walked off and said she doesn’t need Ruby making her feel worse. We see The IIconics approaching Ruby backstage now. They taunt her for still not having any friends after all these years. They call Riott and Liv losers. Riott taunts them for blowing their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title shots. Riott challenges one of them to meet her in the ring and then the other can carry the one that got beat up to the back. Riott mocks their “Iconic!” catchphrase and walks off. We go to commercial.

– We come back and Zelina Vega is backstage trying to talk Andrade and Angel Garza down. Ric Flair shows up and says they had a good win. He has an idea and wants to talk to them about it.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa

WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa is in the ring with his ninjas. We see how he won the title from Truth last week, thanks to MVP and Bobby Lashley. Out next comes R-Truth, rapping his way to the ring.

The bell rings and Tom reminds us that the 24/7 rules are suspended during the match. The bell rings and Tozawa goes for a quick pin attempt. Truth takes control but they do some comedy. Tozawa charges and Truth sends him out to the floor. Tozawa runs back in and they go at it. Truth acts like he’s hurt but this was just a ruse. Truth rolls Tozawa up for the easy title win.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: R-Truth

– After the bell, Truth celebrates but a ninja tries to roll him up. Truth kicks out at 2. Truth dodges another ninja and runs away with the title as the others chase him.

– We see what happened between MVP and Apollo Crews last week. MVP and Bobby Lashley are backstage talking about teaching Crews a lesson now.

– Seth Rollins is backstage with Murphy. Rollins is holding a Rey Mysterio mask. Rollins says this is his most important statement to date and he has to do it now. They walk off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom confirms Big Show vs. Andrade and Garza in a Handicap Match for later tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins and Murphy. Rollins is smirking and carrying the Rey Mysterio mask. Tom leads us to a video package on recent happenings between Rollins and Mysterio, and his son Dominick.

Rollins stands in the ring now as the crowd boos. A “you suck!” chant starts up as Rollins shakes his head. Rollins goes on about trying to give Rey a chance to leave on his own terms. Rollins says he must ask Rey for forgiveness. Rey must become a sacrifice for RAW. Rollins is forced to take a piece from Rey each time he gets in the ring, and he will break Rey down piece by piece until there’s nothing left but a memory. Rey and his son Dominick appear on the big screen from their home. Rey turns to his son and asks for forgiveness for what he has to do to Rollins. Rey goes on and says what he has to do to Rollins won’t be fate, it will be by design.

Dominick says he forgives his dad, but he will never forgive Rollins and Rollins will never forgive what his dad does to him. Rollins gives Dominick credit for his strong words, saying Rey has taught him well except for one life lesson – be careful for what you wish for. Rollins says if Dominick keeps getting involved, he will be forced to end Dominick’s career before it begins. The music interrupts and here comes Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo to the ring. Rey says it looks like Rollins has some company. Rollins and Murphy retreat as Carrillo and Black stand tall in the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins has words with Carrillo over Mysterio. Rollins says this ends now. He sends Murphy into the ring and we’ve got a match.

Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black

Aleister Black unloads on Murphy to start the match. Murphy ends up turning it around in the corner as Seth Rollins watches from the floor after dodging a start. Rollins ends up decking Black while Murphy has the referee distracted. Black gets sent to the floor as Humberto Carrillo looks on.

Rollins is legal now. He goes to work on Black at ringside. Rollins brings Black back into the ring and knocks him into the corner to avoid a tag. Black keeps control and tags in Murphy for some double teaming to boos in the corner. They beat Black down and Murphy drops a knee in his back. Murphy grounds Black with a submission now. Black finally gets an opening after a big right hand.

Carrillo tags in and unloads on Murphy, taking him to the corner and stomping away. Rollins tries to run in but Carrillo catches him. Murphy decks Carrillo. Carrillo comes back with a jumping kick to the head. Carrillo goes on and hits a big crossbody but Murphy kicks out. Carrillo stops Rollins and sends him back to the floor. Carrillo keeps control of Murphy and goes to the top for a big missile dropkick. Carrillo goes for a 619 but Rollins pulls Murphy to safety. Rollins runs back to the apron but Carrillo sends him back down with a pump kick. Carrillo goes to the top and leaps down to the floor, taking Rollins and Murphy back down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is in with Carrillo. They both go down and make tags. Black runs wild and decks both opponents. Black unloads on Murphy now and then kips up. Rollins runs in but Black cuts him off. Black with a moonsault to take both opponents down. Black goes for Black Mass on Murphy but Murphy rolls him for a 2 count. Carrillo tags in but Murphy hits Black. Carrillo unloads and ends up hitting 619 on Murphy but Rollins breaks the pin. Rollins runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive to send Black into the Plexiglas. Carrillo sends Rollins back to the floor. Murphy nails a big shot to Carrillo as he turns around but Black breaks the pin.

Murphy goes to the top but Carrillo runs up and beats on him. They trade shots up top. Carrillo avoids the Sunset Bomb but Murphy superkicks him. Murphy raises Carrillo and Rollins follows up with a big knee from the top. Carrillo still kicks out at 2 and Rollins can’t believe it. Rollins waits for Carrillo to get up. Black pulls Murphy off the apron and they brawl at ringside. Carrillo rolls Rollins up off the distraction for a 2 count. Rollins comes right back with the Stomp to Carrillo for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Murphy

– After the bell, Aleister immediately hits the ring and attacks Rollins but Murphy makes the save. They double team him and sends him to the floor. Murphy launches Black into the timekeeper’s area. Rollins orders Murphy to take Carrillo to the ringside area for payback for sticking up for Rey. They go to put Carrillo into the steel ring steps but Carrillo fights back. Murphy ends up dropping Carrillo with half of the steps and the crowd boos. Rollins puts Rey’s mask onto Carrillo and talks down to him. Murphy drags Carrillo to the steps. Rollins says this is for the greater good. He goes to put Carrillo into the edge of the steps but Black makes the save. There’s chaos at ringside now as Black gets dropped and Rollins hits the Stomp on top of the steps to Carrillo. Rollins and Murphy retreat to the stage as the music hits.

– Asuka and Drew McIntyre are backstage talking when Sarah Schreiber approaches for comments on tonight’s main event and Extreme Rules. Asuka speaks some in Japanese and Drew says they are going to have some fun tonight on RAW before their matches at Extreme Rules. Drew says he’s letting Dolph Ziggler pick their Extreme Rules stipulation so he can’t blame anyone else when he loses. Drew also says Sasha Banks is not ready for Asuka. Asuka says Ziggler isn’t ready for Drew.

– Back from the break and Tom shows us a video package from Friday’s tribute to The Undertaker on SmackDown.

– Ruby Riott is backstage when Lana approaches her, bringing up how The IIconics were being rude to her earlier. Lana knows how hard it is not to have friends but… Riott interrupts and says she’s not buying what Lana is selling, go ruin someone else’s career. Lana talks about how Natalya inspired her to get off the couch. She praises Natalya for having more wins than even WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Lana says we need a leader and Natalya is that leader. She goes on and walks off but Ruby isn’t down with what she was saying. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and State Farm gives us a look at Charlotte Flair’s recent non-title win over RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, then the backstage attack from Nia Jax that injured her. Tom says Flair has a left collarbone fracture.

Peyton Royce vs. Ruby Riott

We go back to the ring and out comes The IIconics – Peyton Royce with Billie Kay. Ruby Riott is out next.

Billie Kay provides an early distraction, allowing Peyton to attack and go to work on Riott. Royce focuses on the shoulder and keeps Riott down. Royce mounts Riott for a quick pin attempt. Royce focuses on the arms some more, putting boots to Riott in the corner. Royce drops Riott and uses the middle rope on her now.

Royce keeps Riott down again by her arm as the crowd starts to rally. Riott tries to mount offense but Royce hits a back suplex for a 2 count. Riott finally mounts some offense and hits the standing STO in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Kay distracts Riott when she’s preparing for the Riott Kick.

Royce rolls her for a 2 count. Riott goes for a pin but Royce kicks out. Royce with a big kick to the head and a spinning Brainbuster for the pin to win.

Winner: Peyton Royce

– After the match, Kay joins Royce in the ring and celebrates with her as the music hits. We go to replays. The IIconics continue celebrating together while Riott sits up against the barrier at ringside. They taunt her.

– Charly approaches Big Show backstage for comments on tonight’s 2-on-1 Handicap Match and if he thinks this is a trap with Randy Orton lurking. Show knows Orton and Ric Flair have a plan. Show talks about Flair being the dirtiest player in the game for many years, now Flair is mentoring Orton. Show welcomes that talent. He wants Orton to step in the ring and find out why he’s the Big Show. As far as Andrade and Angel Garza go, they picked the wrong night because they’re getting an angry giant tonight, not the friendly Big Show. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom announces Sasha Banks, Bayley and The Viking Raiders for RAW Talk.

– We see what happened earlier tonight in the double contract signing.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Big Show

We go back to the ring and out comes Big Show for the Handicap Match. Andrade and Angel Garza are out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and Andrade and Garza aren’t sure who wants to start. Show ends up nailing a big chop to Garza’s chest in the corner. Show drops Garza with a headbutt. Garza goes out and back in after a break but he wants none of Big Show. He goes back out. Andrade is staying on the floor as well. Andrade goes to the apron and Garza tags him. He hesitates as Show waits. Andrade tries to German suplex Show but Show just overpowers and sends him into the corner.

Show with a big chop to Andrade’s chest in the corner. Show launches Andrade in from the apron and slams him for a pop. Show scoops Andrade and slams him again. Show steps on Andrade and keeps control with another headbutt, and another to send Andrade in the corner. He falls and tags Garza in. Garza ends up getting the upperhand and keeping Show down with boots. Andrade tags himself in and Garza isn’t happy with it. Andrade kicks Show but Garza yells at him. Andrade shoves him and they have words. Garza walks out on the match as Vega tries to fix things.

Andrade turns around to Show grabbing him for a big chokeslam. Show covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Big Show

– After the match, Show stands over Andrade and looks down at him as the music hits. Show grabs Andrade and delivers a big Knockout Punch. The crowd chants for Big Show as his music starts back up. Vega and Garza are gone. We go to replays.

– Ricochet and Cedric Alexander are backstage with Apollo Crews. R-Truth walks up and he’s a little nervous over his 24/7 Title. Truth says he finally got away from Akira Tozawa and the ninjas… or did he? Truth is paranoid of Cedric, Ricochet and Crews being the ninjas. They do some more comedy and Truth runs off with the title. Back to commercial.

Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Back from the break and out comes MVP with Bobby Lashley. They go on about WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews and how MVP has helped Lashley tap into his limitless potential. The music hits and out comes Crews. He denies disrespecting MVP. He goes on about how MVP kept pushing and pushing because the only person MVP truly cares about helping is himself. MVP says Crews didn’t want him as his manager but now he will find out he really didn’t want him as an enemy. MVP tells the referee to ring the bell for this non-title match.

The bell hits and they go at it. MVP drops Crews and taunts him some. Crews misses a dropkick and MVP misses a kick. They tangle and Crews mounts offense, nailing a dropkick. MVP gets pressed and dropped to the mat. Lashley pulls MVP to safety as the crowd boos. Crews leaps out and takes Lashley down at ringside. MVP grabs Crews and launches him into the barrier as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP is in control in the middle of the ring. MVP levels Crews with a big boot and grounds him on the mat. MVP keeps control and covers for a 2 count. MVP misses a running big boot in the corner as Crews moves out of the way. Crews with lefts and rights as the crowd reacts and Crews yells out. Crews with a big splash in the corner and a Spinebuster for a close 2 count as Lashley looks on.

Crews goes to the top but Lashley distracts from the apron, allowing MVP to drop Crews. MVP with another big boot in the corner. MVP follows up with a Fisherman’s suplex for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: MVP

– After the match, MVP stands tall as we go to replays. Lashley ends up applying the Full Nelson to Crews after the match. Officials try to pull him off. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander run down but they also can’t break it. Lashley pushes them off, keeping the hold locked on Crews. Ricochet and Cedric attack again and this time the hold is broken. We go to commercial.

Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and Ricochet is going at it with Bobby Lashley in the middle of the ring. MVP and Cedric Alexander watch from ringside.

Ricochet blocks a suplex and kicks Lashley from the apron. Lashley responds by dropping Ricochet with an elbow. Lashley launches Ricochet back in the ring over the ropes. Lashley charges with a running shoulder to the gut in the corner. Lashley with a suplex, holding Ricochet high in the air. Lashley covers for a 2 count. Lashley tosses Ricochet out in front of the announce table.

MVP picks up Ricochet and drops him face-first onto the announce table while the referee is distracted by Cedric running over. Lashley comes out and launches Ricochet into the barrier. Lashley brings it back into the ring but Ricochet fights back now. Lashley catches him in a big inverted powerslam but Ricochet still kicks out at 2. Lashley continues to dominate Ricochet. Ricochet is tossed back out and Cedric tries to help him but is warned by the referee. Lashley follows and tosses Ricochet around on the floor now. Lashley scoops Ricochet on his shoulders and runs him into the ring post with force.

Lashley breaks the count and brings Ricochet back in. Lashley returns to the ring and waits for the Spear. Ricochet gets up but falls right on his face, avoiding the Spear. Ricochet slowly gets up as Lashley stalks him. Ricochet blocks the Full Nelson. They tangle and Ricochet sends Lashley over the top to the floor. Ricochet runs the apron and leaps off but Lashley catches him. Lashley goes for the ring post again but Ricochet pushes him into it. MVP helps Lashley beat the 10 count. Ricochet hits him with a moonsault for another close 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top. MVP yells at him from the apron but Cedric pulls MVP down.

Lashley and Ricochet go at it but Ricochet nails an enziguri and a superkick to bring Lashley down to one knee. Lashley catches a kick and drives Ricochet into the mat. Lashley stalks Ricochet and applies the Full Nelson now, manhandling him for the win as Ricochet taps.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as MVP hits the apron. Cedric comes in to check on Ricochet but Lashley ragdolls him in the Full Nelson as the crowd boos. MVP raises Lashley’s arm as the music starts back up and we go to replays.

– Dolph Ziggler is backstage with Sasha Banks and Bayley. He wants to take the reins and be like a player-coach for tonight’s main event. Banks recalls how Ziggler was just on SmackDown losing to Otis with Mandy Rose. Bayley says Banks is trying to tell Ziggler not to screw this up. Ziggler agrees and walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened with tonight’s double contract signing.

Drew McIntyre and Asuka vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sasha Banks

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre comes out first. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out next as Tom hypes the two top red brand title matches for WWE’s “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view. Dolph Ziggler is out first for his team. Out next come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

The bell rings and Bayley joins the announcers for commentary. Ziggler starts the match with McIntyre. Ziggler goes for a takedown but Drew tosses him across the ring. Dolph tries again but Drew overpowers him. Ziggler talks trash in the middle of the ring and Drew drops him with a big right hand. Drew unloads in the corner now. Drew with a big chop to the chest to bring Ziggler back down.

Ziggler fights Drew off and nails an early Fame-asser but Drew kicks out before the 1 count. Drew shoves Ziggler back into the corner. Banks tags in, forcing Asuka to come in. Drew stares Ziggler down but backs out of the ring as Asuka comes in. Asuka and Banks have words in the middle of the ring. Asuka shoves Banks. Banks ducks a back-fist and they go at it. They run the ropes and Asuka drops Banks with a shoulder. Asuka misses a Hip Attack in the corner. Banks blocks a strike but Asuka reverses. Banks fights off the Asuka Lock. Ziggler runs in but Drew cuts him off and sends him to the floor. Asuka takes Banks down. Banks rolls to the floor for a breather, joining Ziggler at the announce table. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler ends up on Drew’s back with a Sleeper. Drew fights him off and unloads in the corner again. Drew with the reverse Alabama Slam attempt but Ziggler turns it into a roll-up for a 2 count. More back and forth now with Ziggler dropping Drew with a big DDT. Banks tries to rally as she waits for the tag. Banks tags in and in comes Asuka.

Asuka meets Banks with a dropkick. Asuka with a big knee to the face and a Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka with a big German suplex and a sliding knee to the face for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Asuka runs the ropes and knocks Banks off the apron with another Hip Attack. Asuka goes to run off the apron but Bayley distracts her from the announce table, allowing Banks to drop her. Banks barely connects off the apron with a Meteora to the floor. Banks brings it back in for a close 2 count.

Banks works Asuka over in the middle of the ring now. Asuka kicks back from the mat. Banks with a suplex for another pin attempt. Banks keeps Asuka grounded on the mat now as the crowd tries to rally. Asuka fights Banks off but Banks sends her into the corner and blocks boots. Banks with the big double knees in the corner for another close 2 count as Ziggler watches from ringside. Asuka avoids a Sleeper but Banks brings her down to her knees in the middle of the ring, putting a knee in her back. Asuka fights up and out. Banks catches a kick and then kicks Asuka in the face. Asuka immediately responds with a Codebreaker and they both go down as their partners reach for tags.

Ziggler tags in and in comes Drew. Drew runs over Ziggler with a clothesline. Drew with a big overhead suplex, and another out of the corner. Drew goes to the top and hits a big right hand on the way down. Drew kips up for more cheers from the crowd. Dolph blocks the Futureshock DDT. Drew blocks a DDT and launches Ziggler into the corner. Banks tags in but Drew sends Ziggler to the apron.

Banks yells at Drew to get out of the ring. She then puts hands on him and Ziggler gets knocked off the apron to the floor. Banks doesn’t see Asuka come in and she gets dropped with a big kick to the head for a close 2 count. Ziggler ends up sending Drew into the ring post face-first on the outside. Banks counters the Asuka Lock with a roll-up for 2. They tangle some more and Banks applies the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Asuka gets out and drops Banks with the arm bar. They tangle on the mat some more and Banks gets the pin for the win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Bayley joins Banks and Ziggler at ringside as they celebrate. Banks’ music hits and they all jump around screaming together as RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.