The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event will air live today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 12pm ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show.
A Kickoff pre-show match is rumored to be added to the show, perhaps LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs, while another rematch in Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is also rumored to be added. Below is the current card:
Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title
Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus
