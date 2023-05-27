The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event will air live today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 12pm ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show.

A Kickoff pre-show match is rumored to be added to the show, perhaps LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs, while another rematch in Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is also rumored to be added. Below is the current card:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

