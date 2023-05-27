Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title is scheduled to open the WWE Night of Champions event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today at 1pm ET.

It was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that word going around Jeddah says Rollins needs to wrestle and fly back to the United States as soon as possible for his filming obligations with the “Captain America: New World” movie, which is why he missed the last two weeks of RAW.

Courtesy of PWInsider, below is the planned match order for today’s big event from Jeddah. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 12pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

