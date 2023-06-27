It has been announced that Week 2 of the WWE NXT Gold Rush special will open up with NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defending against Thea Hail. This means tonight’s show will be headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against free agent Baron Corbin.

WWE has also announced that we will find out what’s next for Bron Breakker tonight following his loss to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on last week’s episode. Furthermore, Ava noted on Twitter that she will be hosting a Family Meeting for The Schism on tonight’s show.

“we are a family brought together not by blood but by the roots of a tree. the uncertainty in our paths is apparent & the tension is too much to ignore… as a family, it’s time to talk. i’m calling a schism family meeting [tonight]. see you all there,” she wrote.

Below is the updated card for tonight, along with Ava’s full tweet:

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail in the show opener

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Baron Corbin in the main event

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer defends against Dragon Lee

* Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

* What’s next for Bron Breakker?

* Ava calls a Family Meeting for The Schism

