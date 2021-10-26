The official WWE NXT Halloween Havoc preview for tonight has a few more details on the segment planned with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis.

We noted last week how Gargano came into possession of Hayes’ NXT North American Title belt after an in-ring segment between the two teams got physical. Gargano and Lumis later invited Hayes and Williams to an “open house” to try and find the missing title. It was speculated that this would be some sort of Haunted House segment or match, similar to the 2020 Halloween Havoc event that featured a Haunted House of Terror cinematic match with Lumis defeating Cameron Grimes.

In an update, WWE has confirmed that the North American Title segment on tonight’s show will take place in a Haunted House. WWE is teasing that Gargano and Lumis will have “scares and surprises” waiting for the rookies. The following preview for the segment was released:

New NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has had an unfortunate start to his reign after misplacing his title last Tuesday. But never fear, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano have kept it safe and sound, stored away deep inside their haunted house. In order to get his title back, Hayes and Trick Williams will have to venture into the house and brave whatever scares and surprises Lumis and Gargano have waiting for them. Will the pair be able to find the championship, or will their fear get the best of them? Tune in to Halloween Havoc Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

On a related note, Halloween Havoc host LA Knight says he will be running a bit late tonight. He took to Twitter this evening and said he will make it before the show is over.

“Bit of an issue slowing me down. I won’t make it to Halloween Havoc on time, but I WILL be there before the night’s over as the official host! #LAKnight #HalloweenHavoc @WWENXT,” Knight wrote.

There’s no word on where WWE is going with this Knight angle, but we will keep you updated.

In more news for tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special, WWE has released a new intro video with special guest star and horror character Chucky hyping the show. You can see that new video package below.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. The current card can be found at this link. Below are related tweets:

Bit of an issue slowing me down. I won’t make it to Halloween Havoc on time, but I WILL be there before the night’s over as the official host!#LAKnight #HalloweenHavoc@WWENXT — LA Knight (@LAKnightWWE) October 26, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.