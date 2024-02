Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Crystal River, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Josh Briggs defeated Oro Mensah (w/ Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson)

Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne defeated Solo Ruca & Brinley Reece

Luca Crusifino defeated Je’Von Evans

Axiom & Nathan Frazer defeated Malik Blade & a new recruit

Arianna Grace defeated Karmen Petrovic

Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson (w/ Oro Mensah) defeated Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar (w/ Oro Mensah, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) defeated Brooks Jensen

NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) retain over Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

NXT Women’s Title Match – Lyra Valkyria (c) retains over Lola Vice