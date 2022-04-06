The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped on Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

* Javier Bernal defeated Guru Raaj

* Ivy Nile defeated Thea Hall (Maddie Knisley aka Nikita Knight)

* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Channing Lauren (Mitchell Lavalley aka Jake Tucker) and Troy Donovan (Cole McKinney aka Cole Karter)

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

