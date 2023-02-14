The Road to Stand & Deliver is set to heat up with tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tonight’s show will feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker making his first appearance since the Vengeance Day win over Grayson Waller. Waller will return from his one-week storyline suspension tonight as he faces Tyler Bate. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will be in action tonight as he’s issued an Open Challenge.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Jacy Jayne explains actions from last week when she attacked Gigi Dolin

* Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

* Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Vengeance Day win over Grayson Waller

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in an Open Challenge

* Brooks Jensen and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James go on a Valentine’s Day date

* Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

