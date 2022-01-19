– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with LA Knight arriving to the WWE Performance Center parking lot in a red car. He hops out and greets several NXT Superstars on his way into the venue, but he’s looking for Grayson Waller. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring as Knight makes his way out.

Knight takes the mic as fans chant his name. He gets the crowd hyped up but wants to get straight to business. Knight calls Waller out, telling him to bring his scrawny ass to the ring so Knight can finish what he started last week. There’s no sign of Waller. Knight turns his back and asks if this is what it takes because we know Waller won’t look him in the eyes. Knight goes on running Waller down and talking about their issues, taking shots at the newcomer.

The music hits and out comes Waller to the entrance-way. He has a restraining order to keep Knight away from him. Fans boo. Waller says Knight attacked him like a dog last week. Waller says this restraining order is for his safety, but more importantly for Knight’s safety. Waller slides a copy into the ring and it says if Knight gets within 50 feet of him, he will be arrested immediately. Waller taunts Knight but Knight tells him to shut up. Knight says this is impressive, even for Waller. This is big, real big, because… Knight asks fans what they think and they boo the order.

Fans chant “rip that shit!” and Waller dares Knight to, threatening legal action. Knight says Waller may have a restraining order against him, but he doesn’t have one against this person… the music hits and out comes Dexter Lumis. Waller turns and waits for Lumis, ready to fight, but he’s not coming out. Lumis starts slithering up from behind now. He attacks Waller but Waller scrambles and gets away to block The Silence. Knight gives Waller two options – lift the order and get dropped on his head by Knight, or get choked out by Lumis. Either way, Waller is getting his ass kicked tonight. We go to commercial.

