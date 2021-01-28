– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a look back at last week’s show.

– We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant as we go right to the ring.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals Match: MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick are already in the ring for the beginning to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Men’s NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Out next comes MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

Lee and Drake start off as fans chant for MSK. They tangle and Drake goes for a quick pin attempt on the mat. Lee fights up but they go to the ropes and break. Dain wants the tag but Lee tells Drake to bring it. Lee takes Drake down but Drake turns it around on the mat. More back and forth now. Lee with a running shot and kick into the corner as Carter tags in. Carter with a Bronco Buster for a 2 count. Lee tags back in and launches himself in at Drake with a senton. Carter tags right back in with a big move for a 2 count. Carter works Drake over now.

Drake dodges a dropkick from Carter. Dain tags in and launches Drake at Carter. Dain then knocks Lee down on the apron. Dain with big body shots to Carter in the corner now. Dain beats Carter into their corner and in comes Drake. Dain and Drake with the double team to Carter. Dain slams Drake on top of Carter for a close 2 count. Dain tags back in for more double teaming on Carter for a 2 count as Lee breaks it up.

MSK unloads with double team kicks on Dain. Carter stomps him. Dain gets up and he’s angry. He ends up sending Lee down on the outside and he lands hard. Dain goes to follow but Drake stops him. They have some words but Dain goes out after Lee now as the show goes to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Dain drops Lee in the corner as they continue to dominate Lee. Lee hits Dain but gets leveled with a big right hand. Dain slams Lee and hits a senton. Drake tags in for a 2 count. Drake grounds Lee now as Carter rallies for him. Lee slams Drake and in comes Carter. Carter runs wild on Drake for a pop. Carter with knees to Drake. They tangle and Carter hits a big knee to the jaw, then a running kick to the jaw. Carter dropkicks Dain off the apron. Lee tags back in and they double team Drake for a 2 count as Dain runs in to break up Lee’s pin.

Carter nails an enziguri to Dain from the apron. Dain gets sent to the floor, then hit with a moonsault by Carter. Drake rolls up Lee for a close 2 count. Lee with a big uppercut. MSK double teams Drake with the big Blockbuster for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, MSK stands tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. We get an updated look at the Men’s Dusty Classic brackets and MSK will now face the winners of Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma.

– We see footage from earlier today of Pete Dunne driving up and dropping off NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. They entered the venue as he pulled off.

– We get a video package on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The video also features Robert Stone hyping the new team of Aliyah and Jessi Kamea. Their tournament match is coming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded interview with McKenzie Mitchell and Curt Stallion. He talks about Legado del Fantasma and the match with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Stallion says the run he’s on represents freedom and to maintain that he needs to strap a proverbial rocket to himself, and that will be in the form of of the Cruiserweight Title. Stallion goes on and says when that happens, The Lone Star will become a Superstar. McKenzie wishes him good luck for later tonight.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Jessi Kamea and Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go to the ring for the next first round match in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Robert Stone is waiting with Jessi Kamea and Aliyah. Out next is Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the crowd boos. They check out the Dusty Classic trophy on the way to the ring as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Aliyah locks up with Gonzalez to start. Gonzalez overpowers and sends her flying. Kamea tags in and goes for the leg but Gonzalez lifts her to her back for a submission. Kamea fights out and dodges an elbow drop. Kamea with a dropkick and more offense. Kai ends up distracting Kamea, allowing Gonzalez to clothesline her from behind. Kai tags in and works over Kamea, taunting her. Kamea ducks a shot and slams Kai as Stone cheers her on.

Kamea drops a big elbow for a 2 count on Kai. Aliyah tags back in and they double team Kai. Aliyah with a running Blockbuster for a 2 count. Aliyah keeps control and poses for a pop after sending Kai out. Aliyah ends up running out but Kai levels her after an assist from Gonzalez. Kai brings it back in for a 2 count after a big kick. Gonzalez tags back in and beats Aliyah around, taunting Kamea. Gonzalez with a big tilt-a-whirl slam for a close 2 count. Gonzalez drops Aliyah in the corner and Kai tags in with a running boot to the face for another close 2 count.

Stone gets a bit worried now as Gonzalez dominates Aliyah in the corner. Gonzalez takes Aliyah to another corner and kicks away. Kai tags back in for more double teaming as Gonzalez helps her deliver a big stomp. Aliyah still kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Aliyah catches a kick but Kai slams her by her hair and gets reprimanded by the referee. Aliyah blocks a DDT and drops Kai.

Kamea tags in as does Gonzalez. Gonzalez levels Kamea with a big shot in the middle of the ring. Gonzalez grabs Kamea and delivers the big chokeslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Kai and Gonzalez stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays as fans boo them. Vic shows us the updated brackets now. Kai and Gonzalez will face Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro in the second round next week.

– McKenzie is backstage with The Way now. She congratulates Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on advancing in the Dusty Classic last week. They are confident that they will win again in two weeks and bring home the Dusty Classic Cup. McKenzie asks about Kushida getting a NXT North American Title shot but Johnny Gargano flips out at hearing his name, and tells Austin Theory to take the question. Theory tells McKenzie about not saying Kushida’s name because of his two recent wins. Gargano mentions that it doesn’t matter if Kushida has two fluke wins, he will not get a title shot, and we do not say his name. The Way walks off and we see Dexter Lumis appear. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette where Scarlett is giving a tarot card reading. The video has flashes of Scarlett and Karrion Kross. She says foolishness tempts fate and such conviction bleeds to obliteration. Scarlett warns others to stay on your own journey or he, Kross, will alter his. Fall and pray.

– We get a preview of Tegan Nox appearing on actress Brie Larson’s YouTube channel for a workout episode, which drops tomorrow.

Tyler Rust vs. ??? Rios

We go back to the ring and Tyler Rust is beginning the match with an enhancement talent, with the last name Rios. Malcolm Bivens watches from ringside.

We see a video from earlier today of Bivens talking backstage with Rust standing behind him. He praises Rust and talks about setting tonight’s match up. Bivens says again that Tyler is a diamond in the rust. The match continues back and forth as Bivens looks on from ringside. Rust gets the upperhand and levels his opponent with a big right hand. Rust keeps control and delivers two big stomps to the arm.

Rust continues focusing on the arm now. Rust with more focus on the arm, wrist and elbow as Bivens cheers him on. Rios fights up and out but Rust drops him with a right. Rust with more offense now and a quick pin attempt. Rust fights back but gets back-slid for a 2 count. Rios goes for a big DDT but applies a Guillotine submission. Rust breaks free and takes it to the corner but Rios fights out.

Rust with a big uppercut and a boot to the face. Rust drives Rios into the mat in the middle of the ring, and then rolls right into a modified Rings of Saturn submission on the mat. Rios taps out.

Winner: Tyler Rust

– After the match, Bivens enters the ring as Rust stands tall to his music playing. Bivens takes a selfie and then another as Rust keeps Rios down with a knee. We go to replays. Rust and Bivens end the segment with a show of respect to each other.

– We get a video package for The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with NXT Champion Finn Balor in the back. She asks about tonight’s main event but before he can answer, Kyle O’Reilly walks up and asks if Balor is ready. He’s always ready. O’Reilly asks if he can trust Balor. Balor asks him what he thinks. O’Reilly says he doesn’t have to trust Balor if they’re on the same page. They continue staring each other down and say they will see each other out there. O’Reilly walks off.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals Match: Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go back to the ring and Leon Ruff is already out with Kushida for this Dusty Classic quarterfinals match. The Grizzled Young Veterans are out next – James Drake and Zack Gibson. They take the mic and cut an intense promo on the match and how they will advance to win the tournament.

Gibson starts off with Kushida. They go back and forth before Kushida takes Gibson down. They trade more holds and we get a stalemate. Kushida unloads with chops, fighting Gibson into the corner. Drake gets hit on the apron it looks like but they take control and Drake tags in. Drake ends up leveling Kushida with a big spinning heel kick for a 2 count. Ruff tags in and drops Drake.

Ruff sends Drake into the corner and keeps kicking his legs. Ruff dodges several attempts from Drake and nails a dropkick. Ruff with more offense and a tag to Kushida. Kushida takes over on Drake for a 2 count. Kushida works on the arm and tags in Ruff, who flies off the top with a shot to Drake’s arm. Ruff goes right back to work on Drake’s arm, tying him up and slamming the arm. Ruff with a big hurricanrana from the top rope after walking it. Ruff grounds Drake now as Gibson waits for the tag.

Drake blocks a suplex and slams Ruff by his arm. Drake knocks Kushida off the apron. Gibson tags in and they go for a double suplex on Ruff but Kushida saves it. Ruff ends up nailing a cutter on Gibson as Drake gets sent to the floor. Ruff covers for the pin as Kushida stands guard. Gibson still kicks out at 2. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ruff rolls Drake up for a close 2 count. Drake immediately nails a huge clothesline. We see how The Vets dominated Ruff during the break. Drake works Ruff over with right hands and knocks him out of the ring. Gibson tags in and holds Ruff on the floor, allowing Drake to launch himself over the top rope into an elbow – backbreaker combo on the floor.

Gibson brings Ruff back in but Ruff slides out of a hold and nails a reverse Cutter. Drake tags back in and stops Ruff from tagging, taunting Kushida. Ruff crawls for a tag but Drake holds his ankle. Ruff fights Drake off with a back elbow. Kushida tags and flies in off the top with a big chop to Drake. Kushida with more big offense to Drake, including a dropkick to the face for a pop. Fans chant for Kushida as he nails a running dropkick to Drake. Drake blocks the double underhook, ramming Kushida into the corner. Gibson tags in and takes over. Kushida counters a suplex and nails a forearm to the jaw.

Kushida with a standing Octopus submission to Gibson in the middle of the ring. The hold is broken. Gibson with a double chop to the throat. Drake tags in as Gibson has Kushida on his shoulders. Drake hits a big flying clothesline to knock Kushida off Gibson’s shoulders. Kushida kicks out just in time. Drake mounts Kushida with right hands now. Gibson tags back in but Kushida avoids the big double team. Kushida takes both opponents down with a springboard double back elbow. Ruff tags in with a big missile dropkick to Gibson, sending him out. Ruff run the ropes and leaps out to send Drake into the announce table. Ruff runs back in and leaps off the top to the other side of the ringside area, taking Gibson down.

Ruff brings Gibson back in and hits a big clothesline. Ruff goes to the top as Kushida cheers him on. Ruff flies for the senton but Drake helps Gibson avoid it. Drake tags in and dropkicks Kushida off the apron to the floor. Drake scoops Ruff and Gibson joins him for their Ticket to Mayhem double team finisher for the pin to advance.

Winners: The Grizzled Young Veterans

– After the match, Gibson and Drake stand tall as their music hits and they bully Ruff a bit while he’s down. We go to replays. Vic shows us the updated brackets and The Grizzled Young Veterans will now face the winners of Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in the semi-finals. The Vets are over on the ramp checking out the Dusty Classic trophy when The Way rushes the ring. Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano attack Kushida in the ring at once. He tries to fight them off but the double team is too much. Theory goes to ringside to attack Ruff. Theory makes Ruff watch as Gargano hits One Final Beat on Kushida. Gargano mounts Kushida with the title in his face. Dexter Lumis suddenly appears on the other side of the barrier, scaring Theory and making him run back into the ring to join Gargano. Lumis stares at The Way as they back out of the ring with Theory looking extra terrified.

– The announcers are hyping tonight’s NXT Cruiserweight Title match when cameras suddenly cut backstage and we see Curt Stallion down with an apparent injury as others check on him. NXT General Manager William Regal asks what happened and Stallion says Legado del Fantasma got him. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a NXT UK promo. Wade Barrett hypes Thursday’s show.

– Vic confirms that tonight’s NXT Cruiserweight Title match will not be happening due to the injury to Curt Stallion. McKenzie is backstage with Legado del Fantasma now. Santos Escobar says it’s really unfortunate what happened… NXT General Manager William Regal storms in and he’s furious. Legado del Fantasma acts like they’re innocent. Regal says Escobar will defend the Cruiserweight Title next week and if Stallion is mysteriously attacked somehow, then all three members of Legado del Fantasma will face some kind of consequences. Regal walks off. Escobar notices a tarot card on his gym bag. He acts terrified at first, saying the end must be near, but then he laughs it off. This appears to be Scarlett and Karrion Kross playing mind games with Escobar after he took a shot at Kross on the mic last week. Legado del Fantasma walks off with Escobar saying “Tick, Tock” to further mock Kross and Scarlett.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Toni Storm. Storm takes the mic and talks about how she takes something when she wants it. She goes on about winning the NXT UK Women’s Title from Rhea Ripley, and winning the Mae Young Classic by defeating NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Storm wanted to win the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but Shirai took that from her, so now Storm wants to hurt Shirai and take the title from her. She goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Shirai to a pop. Shirai takes the mic and stares Storm down. Shirai is ready to take Storm anywhere. Shirai says she doesn’t like Storm. A brawl breaks out between the two. Shirai ends up dropkicking Storm and sending her to the floor. Shirai stands tall until Mercedes Martinez attacks from behind.

Fans boo as Martinez drives Shirai into the mat. Martinez picks up the title belt and looks at it. Storm comes back in and snatches the title. They argue over it until Shirai hits a missile dropkick from the top to send Storm out. Shirai uppercuts Martinez into the corner and then charges in with a big shot. Shirai goes to the top for a moonsault but Storm attacks from the apron. Martinez tries to attack but Storm sends her out. Storm with three big running back splashes to Shirai while she’s down in the corner as the boos continue. Storm picks the title up and looks at it while Shirai is laid out in the corner and Martinez is down on the outside. Storm raises the title in the air as her music starts up.

– McKenzie is backstage with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. She asks what he recently said to Bronson Reed before last week’s match but he doesn’t want to be asked this before his match. Swerve takes no blame for recent happenings with Reed or Jake Atlas, and says he’s starting to see how everyone around here, and everyone around the world, always wants to point the finger at him. He tells McKenzie to point her finger at him and she does. He asks how many fingers he’s pointing back at her. None. Swerve has proven his point it appears. He walks off as McKenzie hypes Swerve vs. Reed. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Imperium. The video shows NXT UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Barthel and Aichner talk about being here on NXT while the others have been on NXT UK. They go on and say their unity will restore global domination. Wolfe says his arrival is only the beginning. The video ends with a shot of WALTER and the Imperium logo.

– Adam Cole and Roderick Strong are backstage with McKenzie Mitchell now. They know Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa are a tough team to beat, but Strong says they are tougher and have more experience together. Strong says there’s no way those two dorks will stop them from becoming two-time Dusty Classic winners and do you know what that is? That’s undisputed. Strong and Cole walk off together.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is already out. Bronson Reed is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it with Reed taking it to the corner, then breaking. Swerve attacks with strikes but Reed ends up taking him to another corner with right hands. Reed sends Swerve out but he lands on his feet. Swerve shows off and doesn’t see Reed come back after him until he turns around. Reed ends up sent to the floor and Swerve nails a big kick from the apron. Swerve with another attempt from the apron but Reed catches the leg and spikes him to the floor. Reed brings it back in and works Swerve over, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor.

Reed runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive to the floor. Fans chant “NXT!” as Reed gets back to his feet. We go to commercial with Swerve on his back.

Back from the break and Swerve has Reed grounded. Reed looks to capitalize but Swerve sends him into the corner and takes him down for an armbar. Reed resists and Swerve drives back elbows into him while they’re on the mat. Reed grabs the rope to break the hold as the referee counts and Swerve takes advantage of the count. Swerve unloads with right hands now. Swerve rolls into a Flatliner attempt but Reed just shoves him out of the air. Reed drops Swerve with ease a few times now.

Reed splashes Swerve in mid-move and then drops a senton in the middle of the ring. Reed with a big suplex, holding him in the air and then dropping him into a big Death Valley Driver for a close 2 count. Reed goes for a chokeslam but Swerve hits him in the hurt shoulder to get free. Reed drops Swerve with a big boot from the corner. Reed goes to the second turnbuckle but Swerve nails a big kick. Swerve climbs up and drops Reed to the floor with a super armbreaker. Swerve follows up with a roundhouse kick. Swerve goes to the top and hits the 450 for another close 2 count and Swerve can’t believe it.

Swerve holds Reed’s head and talks some trash to his face as fans boo. Swerve with two big strikes to the face but a furious Reed just stares back at him, then nails a headbutt. Reed drops Swerve by pulling him into a big clothesline. Reed goes to the top and hits the Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Reed looks on as Swerve crawls to the ropes and seethes.

– We get a pre-recorded message from Tommaso Ciampa in the back. He’s been in many fights over the past 16 years and it’s about the fights you win, the ones you lose, and the ones you remember, and the ones that command respect. Timothy Thatcher walks up with a steel chair. He unfolds the chair and takes a seat. Thatcher says there are also the fights that change a man physically and mentally, like Fight Pit. Out of anguish and struggle, respect grows… that’s why he accepted Ciampa’s offer to team up. Ciampa says the Dusty Classic represents opportunity and next week, it will be a war with The Undisputed Era. Ciampa slings his chair and walks off as Thatcher looks on.

Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Kyle O’Reilly makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes NXT Champion Finn Balor to a pop. O’Reilly stares him down from the ring. They meet in the middle and stare each other down. Out next are NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for this non-title match. Fans boo as they hit the ring.

The two teams face off as the champs raise their titles in the air. Balor starts off with Lorcan as fans cheer. They lock up and Balor applies a headlock. They break and Balor levels with a shoulder for a 2 count. Balor quickly goes back into a headlock but Lorcan gets free as Balor tags in O’Reilly. Burch then tags in and locks up with O’Reilly, who applies a headlock and takes Burch to one knee. They break and O’Reilly drops Burch with a shoulder. O’Reilly with an arm drag to ground Burch in the middle of the ring.

Burch prevents a tag and takes O’Reilly to his corner. Lorcan tags in and they double team O’Reilly with chops. O’Reilly fights back but Lorcan takes control and tags in Burch. Burch with a big uppercut to the jaw before taking O’Reilly down into a headlock. Burch punches O’Reilly while they’re on the mat. Burch keeps control with the side headlock as the crowd tries to rally for O’Reilly.

O’Reilly fights up and out. O’Reilly avoids a slam and tags in Balor. Balor goes to work on Burch’s arm, then quickly tags O’Reilly back in. O’Reilly keeps the focus on Burch’s arm. Balor comes right back in and comes off the second rope with a shot to the arm as O’Reilly holds him. Balor and O’Reilly with more quick tags as they focus on Burch’s arm. Lorcan runs in but they drop him with a double team. They double team Burch next. Burch rolls to the floor to regroup with Lorcan. Balor and O’Reilly stand tall in the ring together as fans chant “NXT!” and we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and O’Reilly fights Lorcan off. Balor tags in and takes over, nailing a stomp to the chest of Lorcan. Balor stomps away on Lorcan now. Burch also gets dropped and stomped by Balor. Lorcan takes Balor to the corner and holds him as Burch tags in for the double team. Balor fights back in the corner but Lorcan drops him by his arm. Lorcan mounts Balor with quick strikes as the crowd boos him.

Lorcan chops Balor into the corner as Burch tags in to take over. Burch works on Balor’s arm and shoulder, grounding him in the middle of the ring. Balor fights up and rocks Burch with a right hand, and another. Burch yanks the arm and nails a big running clothesline in the corner for a close 2 count. Burch stops Balor from tagging, taking him back to the corner where Lorcan is waiting. Balor gets double teamed in the corner one again. Balor takes a double Atomic Drop, then a Russian leg sweep from Lorcan. Balor kicks out at 2. Lorcan grounds Balor by his arm again as the crowd tries to rally.

Lorcan cuts Balor off again and keeps him down on the mat, working on the hurt shoulder. Lorcan stomps on the hand and talks some trash. Lorcan with a big uppercut and more stalling to talk trash as fans boo. Lorcan beats Balor around and continues taunting him as O’Reilly waits for the tag. Balor drops Lorcan out of nowhere with an overhead kick. Balor crawls for the tag but Lorcan holds his arm. Balor fights Lorcan and keeps reaching for the tag. Lorcan whips Balor into their corner. Balor fights both competitors off and drops Burch on the apron. Balor with a Slingblade to Lorcan.

Balor tags in O’Reilly. Burch also tags in. O’Reilly with two big boots, and another kick. Lorcan runs in but O’Reilly drops him with a knee to the gut. O’Reilly unloads on Burch now as fans pop. O’Reilly and Burch go at it in the middle of the ring. O’Reilly goes for a submission but gets kicked in the jaw. Burch with a second rope dropkick but O’Reilly blocks it and turns it into a heel hook submission in mid-air. Burch immediately taps out for the finish.

Winners: Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly

– After the bell, The Undisputed Era music hits as O’Reilly celebrates. Balor joins him in the ring, clutching his arm. They nod at each other and face off. Pete Dunne enters the ring from behind Balor. O’Reilly sees this and warns Balor but Burch pulls O’Reilly to the floor. Dunne, Lorcan and Burch end up beating down Balor and O’Reilly in the ring as fans boo them. Dunne unloads on Balor while the tag champs hold him down. Dunne bends Balor’s fingers back now. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong come walking down the ramp but Dunne snaps Balor’s fingers back, then the heels retreat. O’Reilly recovers as Cole and Strong hit the ring.

The Undisputed Era stands tall around Balor as he recovers, selling the hand injury. Dunne, Burch and Lorcan look on from the stage as Balor and The Undisputed Era stare back from the ring. Balor steps back and stands next to The Undisputed Era now as the cheers get louder. Balor look at O’Reilly, then over at Cole, and then backs out of the ring by himself. The heels continue taunting The Undisputed Era from the stage as Balor watches from in front of the announce table at ringside. NXT goes off the air.

