– The WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the two Women’s WarGames teams walking backstage – Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). The two teams meet backstage and start brawling out into the ringside area.

Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai brawl towards the ring and now in the ring as the referee calls for the bell. Ray sends Kai back to the floor and leaps from the top to take her down on the floor for a “holy shit!” chant. The winner of this match will earn the WarGames advantage for her team on Sunday.

Fans chant for tables as Ray brings another ladder from under the ring. Ray rams Kai into the barrier with the ladder, then smashes her again with another superkick. Fans chant “one more time!” Ray goes for the Gory Bomb into the apron but Kai counters and breaks free. Ray chases Kai back into the ring, then back out. Kai counters at ringside after baiting her in, then plants her face-first into the edge of the steel ring steps with a modified DDT.

Fans chant “holy shit!” again and the referee checks on Ray. Kai brings another ladder out as fans chant for NXT. Ray turns it back around at ringside and sends Kai into the steps. Ray slides a ladder into the ring and stands it up. Kai pulls the ladder back to the floor but Ray nails a suicide dive, sending Kai into the announce table. Ray lifts Kai and slams her on top of the ladder at ringside.

Ray brings a ladder back in and stands it up as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Ray goes to climb up but Kai pulls her off and beats her down. Kai climbs for the briefcase but Ray sends her to the mat and works her over. Kai with more offense after a comeback, then the big running boot to the face in the corner. Kai stands up a ladder under the briefcase but goes back over to Ray to send her into the turnbuckles. Kai stomps and puts a boot to Ray’s face in the corner.

Ray turns it back around and plants Kai into the mat. Ray goes to the top turnbuckle but Kai nails a big boot. Kai with another big kick to hang Ray upside down from the top, hanging out towards the floor. Kai follows up with a big top rope stomp to send Ray crashing to the floor. Fans chant “holy shit!” as we go back to commercial with both competitors down at ringside, Kai smiling.

Back from the picture-in-picture break and Kai has been focusing on Ray’s knee. Kai sends Ray back to the floor and follows. Ray ducks a right hand and drives her into the announce table with the KLR Bomb. Ray returns to the ring and climbs for the briefcase. Kai rushes back in and they trade big right hands at the top of the ladder. Kai knocks Ray to the mat.

Kai reaches up and gets her hands on the briefcase but she struggles with it. Ray gets back up and grabs her foot but Kai kicks her to the mat. Kai climbs back up but delivers a big double stomp to the mat. Fans chant “holy shit!” again. Kai climbs back up for the briefcase but Ray grabs her foot and pulls her down, leaving her hanging upside down on the ladder. Ray uses Kai to climb up the ladder but Kai sends her back to the mat.

Ray kicks Kai in the jaw, knocking her from the upside down position to the mat. Ray climbs up and grabs the briefcase, retrieving it for the win and the WarGames advantage.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, KLR stands tall on the ladder as the music hits. Her team, along with the injured Zoey Stark, are shown backstage celebrating. We also see Kai’s team watching backstage and they are not happy. KLR raises the briefcase high up on the ladder as we go to replays. KLR continues celebrating to end the segment.

– We see how Cameron Grimes challenged Duke Hudson to the Hair vs. Hair match at WarGames last week, and how he was later insulted by Andre Chase backstage. We see a video from earlier this week with Chase ranting about how Grimes tried embarrassing him in front of his students, and that behavior will not be tolerated. Chase said Grimes is about to receive an Andre Chase University-sized ass whooping. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Grizzled Young Veterans are trying to break into someone’s locker when Ikemen Jiro interrupts. They hush him and tell him this is a very sensitive operation. Kushida then interrupts and they won’t keep quiet. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs walk up and ask what The Grizzled Young Vets are doing as this is their locker. James Drake and Zack Gibson hurry away. Jensen and Briggs ask Kushida and Jiro what GYV were doing.

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

We go back to the ring and Cameron Grimes is out as Andre Chase waits. The bell rings and they go at it. Chase avoids a takedown but Grimes nails an arm drag and tells him to kiss his grits. Grimes mounts offense and sends Chase into the turnbuckles.

Grimes keeps control until Chase delivers a cheap shot to take over. Chase with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Chase works Grimes over and talks some trash while playing to the crowd, focusing on his Andre Chase University Students Section in the crowd. Chase stomps away now to keep Grimes down. Chase with a big stomp to keep Grimes down.

Grimes blocks a shot and goes to work on Chase as fans cheer him on. Grimes goes to fly from the top but Chase counters and Grimes has to put the brakes on. Grimes comes right back with the Cave-In in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Hudson appears on the platform above the crowd and congratulates Grimes on his last victory with a head of hair. Hudson knows a guy who knows some computer wizardry, and we see some Photoshopped images of what Grimes might look like with different hairstyles. Hudson goes on and fans boo him. Hudson talks more trash and says on Sunday he will take Grimes’ hair, beard, and then give him a real reason to cry. Grimes exits the ring and brings Chase back in. Grimes grabs a pair of scissors from the toolbox under the ring and gets ready to trim Chase, but one of Chase’s students pulls him to safety. Grimes takes the mic and looks up at Hudson, and promises to shave him bald at WarGames.

– The announcers reveal that fan voting on the WWE website has determined that Johnny Gargano will represent Team Old School in tonight’s Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match. We see Team New School walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for Edris Enofe ahead of his brand in-ring debut tonight. He says people tried to mold him into what he would be. He was told he’d never make it out of Inglewood, California as a kid. He dealt with the struggles and the doubters, everyone wanting him to fail but he signed up to give 5 years in the U.S. Navy, where he was later told he had accomplished all he could. He was then once again surrounded by doubters, wanting him to fail. He goes on about how he and his first NXT opponent, Solo Sikoa are not very different as they both fought in the streets to survive. Enofe says he will prove his doubters wrong tonight, and he strives to be the epitome of excellence.

– We go back to the ring and Samantha Irvin is out with Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller). She brings up how Johnny Gargano has been voted to represent Team Old School in the WarGames Advantage Ladder Match tonight. Hayes takes the mic and cuts a promo on Gargano. Hayes isn’t asking Gargano to share, just give him the plate because he is the A Champion. Hayes says when he shoots he doesn’t miss. Waller speaks next and goes on about “hot dogs and handshakes” and how Team New School has slapped Team Old School in the face, and put it on social media because that’s what a good sports entertainer does. Waller goes on ranting until Breakker takes the mic. Breakker has words for Ciampa and says he’s coming for the NXT Title after Team New School wins at WarGames. D’Angelo cuts a promo next and says Team Old School better bring their best this Sunday because they will need it.

Irvin gets a drum roll to reveal who will represent Team New School in tonight’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match. It will be Breakker, confirming Gargano vs. Breakker in tonight’s main event. Breakker says he will gladly fight… Gargano interrupts, making his way out with a mic. Gargano talks trash about Team New School as a “Johnny Wrestling!” chant starts up.

Gargano says Team New School wouldn’t have a ring to stand in if it wasn’t for guys like him. He calls Bron the “Big Bad Booty Nephew Himself” and points to how he came out here alone. Gargano tells Bron to prove he’s a man by leaving his teammates in the back. Gargano says they want Breakker vs. Gargano one-on-one in a Ladder Match, man-to-man, what do you say? Breakker says he will gladly leave his team backstage and kick Gargano’s ass. The music starts up as Breakker yells at Gargano from the ring.

– Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly are warming up backstage. McKenzie Mitchell interviews Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza now, and they are confident about becoming the new #1 contenders tonight, and then becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions at WarGames by defeating Imperium. Santos Escobar speaks up with some words of encouragement, telling them that history is written by the victors, so go out there and show how it’s done by writing your next chapter. Elektra Lopez says after WarGames, Legado del Fantasma will be draped in gold. Legado del Fantasma heads out as we go back to a commercial.

– Back from the break and “The Adventures of MSK” continues with a new vignette as Wes Lee and Nash Carter are still searching for their shaman. They’re driving a car and GPS tells them they’ve finally reached the destination, and the shaman is inside. They get out and are excited about finally making it here. They’re nervous about going in but they knock on the door and are blinded by a bright light when the door opens. We see a shadow but can’t make out who the person is. They’re shocked as they look at each other and declare, “It’s him!” The segment ends.

#1 Contender’s Match: Legado del Fantasma vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner

We go back to the ring as Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly look on while Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde wrap their entrance. Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez are watching from ringside. The winners of this match will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium at WarGames.

The bell rings and Mendoza locks up with Wagner. Wagner sends him into the corner and they have some words. Mendoza grabs Von’s arm and goes to work on him. Mendoza with chops and kicks. Von misses in the corner and Mendoza kicks him from the apron. More back and forth now. Von catches a kick and levels Mendoza with a flying shoulder for a pop. Kyle tags in and works on Mendoza but Wilde tags in for a few double team moves.

Wilde covers for 2, and another quick pin attempt. Wilde levels Kyle with an elbow to the face for another 2 count, and another. Mendoza tags back in and mounts more offense on Kyle to dominate. Kyle blocks a roll-up and takes Mendoza into an arm submission into a 2 count. Kyle kicks Mendoza away, then tags in Von. Kyle and Mendoza tangle before Von assists with a double team power move. Von keeps control for a 2 count.

Xyon Quinn comes walking down to ringside, staring over at Lopez as she stands next to Escobar near the announcers. The match continues in the ring as we go back to commercial.

