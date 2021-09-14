– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with the new theme song from rapper Wale. Vic Joseph welcomes us and sends us right to a video package with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight hyping tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title. Bron Breakker appears. This is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Legend Rick Steiner. He’s amped up but a little goofy. Bron says he wants a chance to prove himself. Knight talks about how he will beat the brakes off Bron. Knight walks off.

– We go to the new NXT intro video with Wale’s theme. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as Vic welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. There’s a new look to the arena.

LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker

We go right to the ring and out comes LA Knight. Out next comes Bron Breakker, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner. His theme starts off with sirens, similar to his legendary uncle, Scott Steiner. Bron bounces around and heads to the ring with his singles, similar to the one The Steiner Brothers wore years ago.

The bell hits and they go at it. Knight looks to take control until Breakker explodes out of the corner with a big clothesline. Breakker with more big power moves. Breakker tosses Knight around and slams him on his face. Knight catches Bron with a kick and then levels him to boos from the crowd. Knight with a right hand, then stomps to keep Bron down. Knight keeps control and nails a neckbreaker out of the corner.

Knight stands tall as the boos continue. Breakker mounts a comeback and delivers a big belly-to-belly suplex as fans cheer him on. Knight with a right hand and more quick strikes to turn it back around. Knight with a knee to the face but Breakker gets right back up. Breakker presses Knight high in the air and drops him into a powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Breakker stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Breakker poses in the corner as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Bron Breakker won his debut over LA Knight. We cut backstage and see Breakker being congratulated by other NXT Superstars, all newcomers it looks like.

Imperium vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Out next comes the new tag team of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, who is Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan. They cut a pre-recorded promo, apparently with cowboy/western gimmicks, and issue a warning to the rest of the NXT tag team division.

Aichner starts off with Jensen. Aichner with a huge clothesline early on. Jensen fights back and delivers a big powerslam. Briggs tags in and they hit the double team flying shoulders. Barthel comes in but Briggs overpowers and dominates him. Briggs with a big one-arm slam and a splash for a 2 count. Barthel fights back with strikes but Briggs is still on his feet. Barthel with a takedown and some showing off. Imperium with the double team now. They pose on the apron and the ring post as fans cheer them on.

Aichner goes for Briggs but Briggs counters and slams him back. Jensen tags in and goes to work on Aichner. Jensen with a backbreaker and a big powerslam. The match falls apart as Briggs and Barthel get involved. Barthel gets clotheslined to the floor. Barthel ends up pulling Briggs to the floor and sending him into the steel steps.

Aichner counters Jensen in the ring and rolls him for a 2 count. Jensen with a running elbow. Jensen sees how Briggs has been taken out at ringside and there’s no one to tag. Aichner takes advantage of the distraction and hits a double underhook superplex from the top. Aichner covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as the music hits. They march to the back while Briggs is trying to recover at ringside.

– We go to the studio with Hit Row. They all hype B-Fab up as she prepares to make her official in-ring debut tonight. Back to commercial.

“B-Fab” Briana Brandy vs. Katrina Cortez

We go back to the ring and out comes Hit Row – “B-Fab” Briana Brandy with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis. The masked Katrina Cortez is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and B-Fab takes Cortez down first as Hit Row cheers her on. B-Fab with big kicks in the corner now. B-Fab with a submission from behind. We get a picture-in-picture video of Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland warming up.

Cortez with a big right hand out of the corner. B-Fab runs into a boot. Cortez leaps from the corner but B-Fab knocks her out of the air with a pump kick.

B-Fab grabs Cortez in the middle of the ring, yells a shout-out to Hit Row, then drops her with a Rude Awakening neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: B-Fab

– After the match, B-Fab stands tall and takes the mic as Hit Row joins her. She cuts a promo and begins to address Elektra Lopez but the music interrupts and out comes Legado del Fantasma to the stage. They have words and Lopez says this time she won’t need a pipe to beat B-Fab down. B-Fab challenges her to come to the ring but Legado del Fantasma holds her back. B-Fab says they saved Elektra’s life.

– Cameron Grimes is backstage with Johnny Gargano and Odyssey Jones. They’re the best men for Dexter Lumis and they’re all dressed like him, no tuxedos. Someone knocks on the door and it’s Austin Theory. He says he did run away but he’d never miss this wedding. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest walks in next. Fans in the arena chant his name. Priest is here for the open bar and Grimes says it’s all on him. They do some comedy to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes. Trick Williams, the former Matrick Belton, is with him. We go to commercial as they head to the ring.

Back from the break and Samantha Irvin is in the ring with Hayes and Trick. Hayes talks about how he won the Breakout Tournament and has had a target on his back since then, but in NXT 2.0 we won’t see him slipping anymore. Hayes realized this is a numbers game so he called his friend Trick, and they are bout it, bout it, now. Hayes talks about how where he goes, Trick goes, when he eats, Trick eats, and when he gets put on, Trick gets put on. Trick takes the mic and talks about how he was born with the gift of gab. He’s proud of Hayes, calling him the golden child of NXT. Trick says he’s got a bone to pick with Hayes. He asks who this new, humble Hayes is when they used to be bout it, bout it and take names. Hayes says he’s right. No more holding back, it’s too hard to be this good and this humble.

Hayes holds his Breakout contract and says it’s a guaranteed title around his waist. Hayes says he is the golden child, the chosen one, and when he shoots, he doesn’t miss, and if he chooses to pass it, Trick will receive it. Trick says and that’s all it’s gonna be. The music hits and they exit the ring together. Duke Hudson makes his way down the ramp for a match. He stops at Trick and Hayes, and says something about being robbed in the tournament. He keeps walking past them to the ring. Trick tells Hayes this is what he was talking about, and this stops today. Trick storms the ring and drops Hudson with a cheap shot. They double team Hudson and put him away as fans cheer them on. They pose as the music hits but can’t help themselves, stopping to stomp on Hudson some more.

– Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are backstage with Mandy Rose, telling her how good she looks, and how this is the new Mandy Rose. We can’t see Rose’s face but Jayne and Dolin are ready to go do this.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out comes Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. No sign of Mandy Rose yet. Gigi and Kayden start off. Kayden ducks Gigi and knocks Jayne off the apron to the floor. Kayden goes to work on Gigi now, splashing her in the corner. Kacy holds Gigi from the apron, allowing Kayden to dropkick her.

Kacy tags in and takes Gigi down for a close 2 count. Kacy ends up on Gigi’s back with a submission but Dolin finally slams her. Jayne tags in and goes at it with Kacy. Kacy boots her and in comes Kayden. Kacy ends up going to the top while Kayden holds Jayne. A hooded woman runs down and shoves Kacy off the top turnbuckle and the referee calls for the bell due to the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

– After the bell, Kacy and Kayden are triple teamed now. The hooded woman reveals herself to be Rose. She’s now wearing dark hair. Sarray runs down to interrupt. She fights off Dolin and Jayne, then goes after Rose but Rose retreats from the ring. The two sides yell at each other from the ring and the ringside area. We go to commercial.

Sarray, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne

Back from the break and the six-woman match was made during the break by NXT General Manager William Regal. Sarray is going at it with Gigi Dolin but she also knocks Mandy Rose and Jacey Jane. Sarray nails a missile dropkick. Kacy comes in to take over but she ends up distracted by Rose at ringside, allowing Jane to drop her with a kick.

More back and forth between the two teams. Jane dominates Kacy now as fans try to rally. Rose takes over and works Kacy over. Rose with a fall-away slam. Jane tags back in and drops Kacy with a suplex, then taunts her opponents. Carter finally gets a hot tag and unloads on Rose. Rose fights her off with elbows but Carter dropkicks her. Carter with a charging corner attack, then a corner dropkick. Carter and Rose tangle and Carter superkicks her in the jaw but Jane breaks the pin up.

Kacy takes Jane out. Dolin runs in and tosses Kacy to the floor. Sarray runs in and dropkicks Dolin. Sarray and Rose face off now. Rose grabs her head and punches her in the face several times. Rose drops Sarray with a Facebuster in the middle of the ring. Carter kicks Rose in the mouth to break it up, and covers for 2 as she was legal.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They go on and Rose nails a big pump knee strike to the face for the pin on Carter.

Winners: Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne

– After the match, the music hits and the winners stand tall as we go to replays. The babyfaces look on from ringside.

– We get a look at Indi Hartwell and her bridesmaids in the back getting ready.

Ridge Holland vs. Drake Maverick

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is with NXT General Manager William Regal. Due to Holland Pete Dunne attacking Kyle O’Reilly earlier, he is no longer cleared to compete. Regal brings in Kyle’s replacement – Von Wagner, the former Cal Bloom, son of former WWE star Wayne Bloom.

We go back to the ring and Drake Maverick is out. Grayson Waller is at ringside to support him. The bell hits and Holland immediately starts overpowering Drake and beating him around. Holland clubs Drake back to the mat. The referee checks on Drake but he wants to stay in the match. Drake keeps fighting and slaps Holland in the face. Holland drops him with a big headbutt. Holland goes on and hits the Northern Grit for the easy win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

– After the match, Holland stands tall as the music hits. He stares down at the floor as Waller checks on Drake.

– McKenzie is backstage with Tommaso Ciampa. He talks about the new NXT and how everyone is fighting for a spot. He talks about how long it’s been since he had the NXT Title, and says tonight he gets his redemption. Ciampa walks off.

The Creed Brothers vs. Dan Jarmon and Trevor Skelly

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Julius Creed and Brutus Creed with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman and Roderick Strong. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette for Tony D’Angelo, who will be coming soon. He talks about his connected family, an apparent mafia reference. He says his family smartened him up and said there was no money in amateur wrestling, so they showed him the way. This is former college wrestler Joe Ariola. Tony will be coming soon. We go back to the ring and The Creed Brothers are in. Their opponents, enhancement talents Dan Jarmon and Trevor Skelly, are already waiting.

Brutus starts off by dominating his opponent. This goes on for several minutes. Julis ends up coming in to take over. He makes the tag for his opponent and continues to dominate until they get the win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, The Diamond Mine enters the ring. Bivens puts over The Creed Brothers and then introduces the newest member of The Titan Games – Ivynile. This is former Titan Games competitor Emily Andzulis. Bivens praises her and mentions her run on Titan Games. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida makes his return from being out with COVID-19. He yells at Bivens for talking too much, then calls out Strong and says he’s ready. Bivens proposes they do the title match next week.

– There was another segment to hype tonight’s InDex wedding.

– Vic asks Beth how WWE Hall of Famer Edge is doing after the attack on SmackDown by Seth Rollins. She says he’s resting at home and that’s all she wants to say about it.

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Title: Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Von Wagner

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Pete Dunne comes out first. This match is for the vacant NXT Title. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the wedding party getting ready again. We go back to the ring for the main event and LA Knight is already out. Newcomer Von Wagner is in as Kyle O’Reilly’s replacement. Tommaso Ciampa is out last. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Knight rolls Wagner up early on but he kicks out after Wagner sent Dunne to the floor. Knight drops Ciampa and kicks Dunne back to the floor, then rocks Wagner in the corner.

Knight is fired up now but Wagner hits a back suplex. Dunne comes in and takes Wagner down by his arm, bending the fingers back now. Ciampa watches from the corner as Dunne snaps Wagner’s shoulder down. Dune and Ciampa face off now as fans pop. They start brawling in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Dunne takes Ciampa down but Ciampa dodges a stomp.

Ciampa takes Dunne down and delivers forearms. Knight grabs Ciampa but Ciampa sends him to the floor with a clothesline. Ciampa and Dunne are alone in the ring now as they go at it. Dunne with a big clothesline. Dunne grounds Ciampa by his arm again, bending the fingers back. Wagner breaks it up with a running boot to Dunne’s face. Dunne unloads with chops but Wagner takes them and levels him with a clothesline. Wagner cuts Knight off and drives him into the mat. Wagner stands tall as some fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Knight sent Wagner into the steel ring steps during the break. Ciampa fights off Knight and Dunne in the ring now. Ciampa with running clotheslines into the corners on Dunne and Knight. Ciampa ducks a double clothesline and then takes them both down at the same time for a big pop. Wagner rushes in but Ciampa ducks him and goes for a Fairy Tale ending but it’s blocked. Dunne takes out Ciampa and Wagner. Knight drops Dunne with his BFT finisher but Wagner breaks the pin up.

Knight drops Wagner with BFT now. Ciampa with Willow’s Bell to Knight but Dunne breaks the pin up and pulls Knight to the floor. Ciampa runs the ropes and leaps out, taking the other 3 competitors down on the floor for a big pop. Fans chant “NXT!” now as Ciampa brings Dunne back in the ring. Ciampa with a running knee to the head. Ciampa goes for a Fairy Tale ending but Dunne resists and snaps his fingers back. Dunne with a Bitter End to Ciampa but Knight sends Dunne to the floor. Wagner grabs Dunne for a big Olympic Slam in the middle of the ring. Knight kicks out just in time and Wagner can’t believe it.

Wagner is taken out so Dunne and Ciampa can face off and unload on each other in the middle of the ring as fans rally for them. Dunne catches Ciampa with a big assisted German suplex. Dunne goes to the top but Knight leaps up and brings him down with a superplex. Wagner grabs Knight with a big power move but Ciampa breaks the pin up just in time. Ciampa with a Fairy Tale Ending to Knight in the middle of the ring for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Champion: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa sits up as the music hits. The referee hands him the NXT Title as we go to replays. Ciampa clutches the title and stands tall at the entrance way as fans cheer him on.

– We get a video package for the InDex wedding.

– It’s time for the wedding of InDex – Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. The crew is setting the ring up for a wedding, the first-ever on this NXT brand. Out comes NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, plus The Grizzled Young Veterans. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and everyone is out for the wedding, several Superstars in the wedding party and in chairs as guests. Lumis is there staring straight ahead. The music hits and out comes Indi, walked down the aisle by Johnny Gargano.

The preacher begins the ceremony but Gargano’s nervous and emotional energy is getting in the way. Gargano doesn’t know where the rings are. Austin Theory jokes they’re in a ring, the wrestling ring. Candice LeRae is annoyed by Gargano’s energy and Theory’s joke. Apparently Ikemen Jiro has the rings. Indi is asked to share her vows now. She goes on about how people misunderstand Lumis, they see him as a creep but she sees him as her cuddly teddy bear. Indi goes on and says she can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together. Everyone applauds. Dexter is asked to deliver his vows now. Lumis simply gives Indi a thumbs up. He’s still not speaking.

The preacher is confused. The preacher apologizes to Indi and says it’s probably just nerves. Lumis grabs the man and puts him out with the Silence submission. Everyone calls on NXT General Manager William Regal to finish the ceremony. Fans chant for Regal’s name. We see Zombie Referee lurking beside Regal. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix steps up to the podium. She says she had a feeling something like this would happen so last night she got online and became ordained as a minister. Beth says let’s cut to the chase… Andre Chase interrupts and asks if someone said Chase? He goes to speak but Odyssey Jones takes him out. Fans chant Jones’ name.

Beth calls for the rings and wraps up the ceremony. Indi says “I do” and puts the ring on Lumis’ finger. Beth goes on but Lumis just stares straight ahead. Beth says that must mean a yes. Lumis puts his hand over her mic. Lumis says “I…. do.” The crowd goes wild. Beth pronounces them husband and wife, and says Lumis may kiss the bride. Indi and Lumis kiss and raise their arms together. Lumis picks Indi up and just stands there with her.

– We go backstage to new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa watching the wedding. Bron Breakker walks up and congratulates Ciampa on the title win. Ciampa congratulates Breakker on winning his debut match. Ciampa offers his hand for a shake and Bron just looks at it. Bron then shakes Ciampa’s hand, staring at him and fuming. Ciampa seethes back. The NXT 2.0 debut episode goes off the air with Ciampa and Breakker locked in a handshake, fuming at each other.

