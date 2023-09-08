The working relationship between WWE and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school continues to develop.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced a new NXT showcase match for their upcoming event on September 23.

The bout will see Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, take on Axiom in a singles match. Booker T, an NXT commentator, previously used Trick Williams at a ROW show. He has also trained a few wrestlers that have gone onto WWE NXT.

He tweeted, “‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ Reality of Wrestling’s taking things to the NEXT Level with our #GrandOpening event on Sat, Sept 23rd bringing our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else. — NXT SHOWCASE MATCH — @Axiom_WWE vs Charlie Dempsey.”