The working relationship between WWE and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school continues to develop.
The WWE Hall of Famer announced a new NXT showcase match for their upcoming event on September 23.
The bout will see Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, take on Axiom in a singles match. Booker T, an NXT commentator, previously used Trick Williams at a ROW show. He has also trained a few wrestlers that have gone onto WWE NXT.
He tweeted, “‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ Reality of Wrestling’s taking things to the NEXT Level with our #GrandOpening event on Sat, Sept 23rd bringing our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else. — NXT SHOWCASE MATCH — @Axiom_WWE vs Charlie Dempsey.”
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️
Reality of Wrestling’s taking things to the NEXT Level with our #GrandOpening event on Sat, Sept 23rd bringing our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else.
— NXT SHOWCASE MATCH — @Axiom_WWE vs Charlie Dempsey
🎫 https://t.co/AOwmVtu55E pic.twitter.com/VuKdS7TPth
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) September 8, 2023