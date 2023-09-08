The first two bouts for NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed have been announced for the event that takes place on October 28.

Those matches are Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest, and Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie.

NJPW sent out the following: