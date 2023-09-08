The first two bouts for NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed have been announced for the event that takes place on October 28.
Those matches are Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest, and Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie.
NJPW sent out the following:
“As NJPW returns to Las Vegas on October 28 for Fighting Spirit Unleashed, CMLL’s super estrella return to the cerulean blue to boot, and are a big part of the first two matches official for Vegas!
First to be announced is a match honouring the 40 year career of the legendary Atlantis. Eight man action sees the iconic tecnico alongside son Atlantis Jr. and two modern icons of Mexico and Japan in Mistico and Hiroshi Tanahashi. This all star cast will be opposite Rocky Romero, the ever spectacular Soberano Jr., budding star Adrian Quest and another iconic figure in Tiger Mask. Will these four rain on a legendary parade in Vegas?
Tag team action will see CMLL’s elite luchadora compete with a rising star from the NJPW Academy. Johnnie Robbie has impressed in academy classes and in the LA Dojo’s recent Showcase event adn tonight will be put to the test when she teams with Lluvia. Opposite this promising duo will be Zeuxis and Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer became known to NJPW fans back in May in the Walter Pyramid, where her performance against Mercedes Moné in the opening match of the STRONG Women’s Championship tournament turned a lot of heads and brought the house to its feet. She’ll be looking to stamp her own mark in Vegas tonight in this can’t miss tag bout.”