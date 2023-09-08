Crazzy Steve has vowed to decimate The Decay for good at Victory Road.

Impact Wrestling has announced Steve vs. Black Taurus for Friday’s show. The former friends and Decay stablemates are now fighting after a new side of Steve was revealed when he brought up his troubled past during a deeply-emotional interview with Tom Hannifan, which led to Steve assaulting Hannifan. Last week’s Impact saw Taurus stop Steve from gouging out Mike Bailey’s eyes with a fork, and now Steve has promised to end the unholy alliance that was once he and Taurus.

Taurus began teaming with Steve in February 2021 when he was added to The Decay to make it a three-person team with Rosemary.

It was also announced that MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) will defend the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against The SHAWntourage (Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw) at Victory Road. Evans and Shaw earned the title shot by eliminating Kelly and Slamovich in last week’s Knockouts Battle Royal to determine the Victory Road challenger for Impact Knockouts World Champion Trinity.

MK Ultra won the titles from The Coven at Slammiversary on July 15. Their first title defense came at Emergence on August 27 as they retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Shaw and Evans, Death Dollz, and the team of KiLynn King and Jody Threat.

The 2023 Impact Victory Road pay-per-view will take place tomorrow, Friday, September 8 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Below is the updated card with 8 matches confirmed:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The SHAWntourage (Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Anything Goes Match

Bully Ray vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show: Open Challenge

Alan Angels vs. TBA

