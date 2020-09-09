WWE NXT Superstar Tehuti Miles is now being called Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Tonight’s NXT Super Tuesday II episode saw Adonis lose a singles match to The Velveteen Dream. Adonis actually put up a strong showing and almost pulled off the upset win more than once.

Adonis has been a regular on WWE 205 Live for the past several months, but he’s usually on the losing end of his matches.

Adonis, a United States Army veteran, also played Division I football before getting into pro wrestling. He debuted on the indies in 2018 and after a run with ROH, was signed by WWE in December of that year. He made a RAW appearance on April 1, 2019, losing to Braun Strowman in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match squash, and later made his NXT in-ring debut on September 19, losing to Cameron Grimes. He’s been working 205 Live since May of this year, when he lost to current NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze on the May 15 episode. He later defeated Danny Burch on the May 29 205 Live episode, and that looks to be the only recorded win Adonis has had in his WWE career.

Tonight’s post-match segment saw Kushida attack Dream to get payback for Dream’s attack from several weeks ago. The brawl continued with Kushida keeping the upperhand until officials pulled them apart.

