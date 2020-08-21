WWE NXT Stars Predict “Takeover: XXX”, New Promo Revealed for the NXT UK Women’s Division

– The WWE Performance Center posted this video of a few up & coming WWE NXT talents giving predictions for Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event.
The video features EJ Nduka, Emily Andzulis, Omari Palmer, Rita Reis, Briana Brandy, and Jessi Kamea.
– The official NXT UK Twitter account has posted a new hype video for the women’s division, looking at several potential contenders to NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. You can see that promo below.
The NXT UK brand has not had a lot of new content since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but it’s been rumored that the brand will resume somewhat normal operations soon.
The video features Dani Luna, Amale, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Candy Floss, Nina Samuels, Xia Brookside, Aoife Valkyrie, and Piper Niven. Toni Storm is not featured because she is unable to challenge for the title as long as Ray is the champion.
.@Kay_Lee_Ray has A LOT of challengers with their sights set on her #NXTUK Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/m1Vs50c0r1
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 20, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- No AEW Shirts Will Be Allowed In WWE’s Thunderdome, Fans Will Be Subject To Fines For Inappropriate Behavior
- WWE Files for New ThunderDome Trademarks
- Possible Spoiler On Which Direction WWE Is Going With Top Raw Superstars
- WWE SmackDown Results 8/21/2020
- Sonya Deville Testimony Reveals Disturbing Details of Messages from Man Who Tried to Kidnap Her, Updates on the Case
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive