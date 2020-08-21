WWE NXT Stars Predict “Takeover: XXX”, New Promo Revealed for the NXT UK Women’s Division

– The WWE Performance Center posted this video of a few up & coming WWE NXT talents giving predictions for Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event.

The video features EJ Nduka, Emily Andzulis, Omari Palmer, Rita Reis, Briana Brandy, and Jessi Kamea.

– The official NXT UK Twitter account has posted a new hype video for the women’s division, looking at several potential contenders to NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. You can see that promo below.

The NXT UK brand has not had a lot of new content since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but it’s been rumored that the brand will resume somewhat normal operations soon.

The video features Dani Luna, Amale, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Candy Floss, Nina Samuels, Xia Brookside, Aoife Valkyrie, and Piper Niven. Toni Storm is not featured because she is unable to challenge for the title as long as Ray is the champion.

.@Kay_Lee_Ray has A LOT of challengers with their sights set on her #NXTUK Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/m1Vs50c0r1 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 20, 2020

