WWE NXT UK Results 12/31/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Andy Shepherd: Hello, Andy Shepherd here welcoming you to this very special New Year’s Eve Episode of NXT UK. Since this brand was born, it’s played host to some of the undisputed best sports entertainers in the world. Tonight, we’ll showcase some this brand’s very best, including The NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin taking on Tyler Bate in an absolute barnstormer at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. But we begin tonight by looking back to February as we welcome back to the UK an honorary brit and a true brit as we head into the historic Barbican Centre in York.

First Match: Gallus w/Joe Coffey vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (NXT UK – February 3, 2020)

Mark Coffey and Danny Burch will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie up. Coffey backs Burch into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Burch applies a side headlock. Wolfgang tags himself in. Wolfgang delivers a gut punch. Wolfgang with a side headlock takeover. Wolfgang applies the standing cravate. Wolfgang sends Burch to the corner. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Burch reverses the hold. Burch tags in Lorcan. Lorcan blasts Coffey with a knife edge chop. Lorcan with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Lorcan with a blistering chop. Lorcan tags in Buch. Double Atomic Drop. Wish Bone Attack. Burch with four uppercuts. Burch whips Coffey out of the ring. Burch is distracted by Wolfgang.

Coffey goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Burch holds onto the ropes. Coffey drops Burch with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Coffey repeatedly stomps on Burch chest. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a forearm shot across the back of Burch. Following a snap mare takeover, Wolfgang applies a half nelson chin lock. Burch crawls under Wolfgang. Burch tags in Lorcan. Lorcan is throwing haymakers at Wolfgang. Lorcan with Three Running European Uppercuts. Wolfgang responds with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang knocks Burch off the ring apron. Wolfgang with a short elbow drop. Wolfgang applies a front face lock. Gallus are cutting the ring in half. Coffey drives his knee into Lorcan’s back. Lorcan with rapid fire bodyshots. Coffey with a running knee lift. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a Leaping Back Senton Splash for a two count.

Wolfgang goes back to the half nelson chin lock. Wolfgang applies The Full Nelson Lock. Wolfgang stops Lorcan in his tracks. Wolfgang drives Lorcan back first into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey is mauling Lorcan in the corner. Coffey with a forearm smash. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang continues to attack the midsection of Lorcan. Wolfgang toys around with Lorcan. Lorcan is pissed. Wolfgang and Lorcan are trading back and forth shots. Wolfgang hits The Wasteland. Wolfgang goes for a MoonSault, but Lorcan ducks out of the way. Burch and Coffey are tagged in. Burch ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Burch dropkicks Wolfgang off the ring apron. Burch with forearm shivers. Burch uppercuts Coffey. Burch with two elbow knockdowns. Burch with a corner clothesline. Burch follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Burch with a German Suplex. Burch HeadButts Coffey. Burch tags in Lorcan.

Burch and Lorcan goes for The Assisted DDT, but Wolfgang gets in the way. Burch HeadButts Wolfgang. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Lorcan drops Coffey with a Running BlockBuster. Lorcan tags in Burch. Coffey hammers down on the back of Lorcan’s neck. Coffey kicks Burch in the gut. Coffey dumps Lorcan out of the ring. Burch kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey pulls Burch off the middle turnbuckle. Gallus goes for The SlingShot/Samoan Drop Combination, but Burch counters with The Cross Face. Lorcan gets Wolfgang trapped in the single leg crab. Wolfgang launches Lorcan into Burch. Wolfgang Spears Lorcan out of the ring. Coffey with The Full Nelson Slam. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Gallus connects with The Step Up Enzuigiri/PowerSlam Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gallus via Pinfall

– The A-Kid wishes us a Happy New Years in Spanish.

Amir Jordan: Hi, This is NXT UK Superstar, Amir Jordan and I’d just like to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Aleah James: Hi, everyone. It’s Aleah James here. I hope you all had a Merry Christmas. And I wanted to wish you all a very Happy New Year. Bye.

Dave Mastiff: This is NXT UK Superstar, Dave Mastiff. I’d like to wish all of the WWE Universe, everywhere around the world a great New Year.

Kay Lee Ray: I am your NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray. And as we approach the end of the year, let me be the first to wish you all a Happy Holidays. And invite you to a celebration, a celebration of your forever champion.

Mark Andrews: How’s it going, WWE Universe? It’s the Shooting Star Press Specialist, Mark Andrews here, and I just want to give a big thanks to everybody who stuck with NXT UK throughout 2020. Here’s to 2021 being the best year yet. Happy New Years, Everyone.

Ashton Smith: Hello there, WWE NXT UK Universe, It’s Ashton Smith here. It’s the 31st of December and Oliver still hasn’t called, but I’m here to wish you a Happy New Year. And I hope 2021 brings you all the success you desire. Ready to move forward? Always forward.

Amale: This is your friend, NXT UK Superstar, Amale, wishing all of you a Happy New Year. May 20201 be filled with hope.

Gallus: This is The Gallus Boys, wishing everyone a very Happy New Years. All The Best Of The Bells. Gallus Boys on top.

Isla Dawn: This is The White Witch, Isla Dawn, wishing you a very Happy New Year. And I hope you have a great 2021.

The Hunt: Have a Happy New Year.

Noam Dar: Well, it is a time for celebration, a time for reflection. For me, I’m already celebrating 2021 and the ridiculous amount of goals I plan to achieve. And I will achieve them. But until then, you just need to take my word for it. So, from Supernova 11, The Golden Boot Star, The King Of The Pinky Finger Party, Happy New Year and I’ll see you in 2021. Thank you, bye-bye.

Sam Gradwell Reviews 2020

All right, here we go. This is NXT UK’s Thunderstorm, Sam Gradwell with a review of 2020. There’s a rabbit over there, but don’t let it bother you. I’m a wonderful man with a fantastic brain and a remarkable set of lungs. I’m the only person in history of mankind who can breathe on the moon, but that’s none of your concern. That’s between me and NASA. I know exactly where I’ve been in 2020. You can’t tell me anything. I keep a very, very detailed diary. I don’t write anything down. No pens, no paper, nothing like that. It’s all here in my memory. Got you use every sense you’ve been given, otherwise, it atrophies or you got a daft and soft like a yogurt. You know who told me that? My mate Jack from London. And he bottoms a giraffe. He can’t be bought. Anyway, 2020, January was very cold. February was slightly warmer. March, it all broke and locked us down, but we adapted, we adjusted, and I became an expert in celestial investigation.

I learned to fish. Every day I went down to the river with my bare arms swiped from the water, no less than 12 Basa. Basa is a Vietnamese Cat Fish and is extremely hard to grapple, but I did it. NXT UK, I ended up stocking up the freezer to keep the people fed all the way through the lockdown. When we emerged, we had the Heritage Cup Tournament that blew people’s heads off. We had a main event for the ages between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov For The NXT UK Championship. And they treated each other exactly like my granddad treated the hedge that wouldn’t stop growing. Chop, chop, chop, off your pock. We had the return of me, Sam Gradwell, The Thunderstorm, defying the odds, back on your screens, proving exactly what a complex, beautiful man I really am. And in 2021, I plan on doing nothing except rattling kidney’s, waddling jowls and wetting people from January all through December. So, Happy New Year, you bunch of joggers.

Pretty Deadly: Happy New Year. And welcome to Casa, Yes Boy. Casa Pretty Deadly. For one night only, mi casa, su casa. Now, Sam has been deejaying for me all evening, so it’s only fair I slaved away in the kitchen for him and made a couple of cocktails. Now, be honest with me. Let me know what you think. I’ve just been playing around. Up first, this one has a bite to it. I can smell it from here. That bad? Oh, I thought it look bad, but it taste worse. Sorry. What did you call that? I call this one, The Hunt. That’s what I’ve been playing around with. All right, see how this one goes. Have a smell. It smells like fear, which is interesting. It’s strong.

I feel like it’s missing a few ingredients. Like it’s been on the top shelf for far too long, stale. Right. Interesting you say that because, I’ve been calling this one Gallus, which, you know, funny. Get it washed down, boy, if you don’t mind. No, no, that’s Ashton-Oliver. It’s terrible. I’ll make it up to you. This one you’re going to like. It’s a special one just for you, boy. Just for you. It looks good, it smells good. That taste good. That’s a winner. Let me guess the name. You know it. The Pretty Deadly? Yes, boy. A drink to a truly quintessential first. 2020, people got a taste, you know a little teaser, if you will. 2021, everybody is going to have a mouthful. So, whether you celebrate with your partner, dancing the night away or you’re alone by yourself, crying, from us, have a Happy New Year.

Jinny: Happy New Years to each and everyone of you. I hope you have an amazing day celebrating, but please do not set yourself any New Year’s Resolutions as you will fail them all.

Ilja Dragunov: With a year filled by beautiful moments, challenging moments maybe, I wish anyone to be grateful for what will come. Happy New Year.

Kenny Williams: Happy New Year and all the best when it comes to everybody in the NXT UK Universe. From my family to yours, let’s hope 2021 is the luckiest year you have ever had.

Dani Luna: This is Dani Luna, stopping by to send you my best wishes for 2021. And let you know that a Happy New Year is just inevitable.

Joseph Conners: New Year, new you. New Year’s Resolutions, what are you going to knock out of the park? New Year. New me. Happy New Year.

Chris Sharpe: Hey, everyone, it’s Referee Chris Sharpe, wishing you all a very happy and healthy 2021. Happy New Year.

Jack Starz: Hey, guys. This is NXT UK Superstar, Jack Starz, wishing each and every one of you a Happy New Year. Stay hungry, get after it.

Nina Samuels: This is NXT UK’s Leading Lady, Nina Samuels, here to wish you a very Happy New Year. Now, take your seats because this is the year of The Nina Samuels Show.

Saxon Huxley: Happy New Year. And a brave new world for NXT UK.

Piper Niven: This is NXT UK Superstar, Piper Niven, wishing you a Happy Holidays and a very Happy New Year.

Levi Muir: I just wanted to take a second to wish the entire WWE Universe a Happy New Year. 2021 will be my breakout year. It will be the year I leave my mark on this brand. Wishing everyone nothing but success and prosperity.

Oliver Carter: I’d like to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. May your year be blessed and all your dreams be successful. You know what we say. Ready and forward, always forward.

Xia Brookside: Hi, I am NXT UK Superstar, Xia Brookside, and I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year and get ready because 2021 is gonna be the year to fly with Brookside.

Rampage Brown: I’m Rampage Brown and I want to wish you, the WWE Universe, a happy and healthy New Year.

Tyson T-Bone: To the NXT UK Universe, I just want to wish you a very Happy New Year.

Eddie Dennis: Hi, I’m your teacher, Eddie Dennis, here to wish you a Happy New Year, that’s just as good as your 2020 was. Because, frankly, that’s all you deserve.

Second Match: Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Devlin backs Bate into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Devlin with a short headbutt. Devlin applies a wrist lock. Bate goes for a monkey flip, but Devlin maintains wrist control. Bate reverses the hold. Devlin kicks Bate in the gut. Devlin goes for The Devil Inside, but Bate counters with a side headlock. Devlin grapples around Bate. Devlin denies Bop and Bang. Devlin applies a side headlock. Bate drops down on the canvas. Bate leapfrogs over Devlin. Bate with a monkey flip. Bate follows that with a Back Body Drop. Bate hits The Military Press Slam. Bate dropkicks Devlin over the top rope. Devlin responds with a Uranage Slam.

Devlin with The Arabian MoonSault for a two count. Devlin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Devlin with a running knee lift for a two count. Devlin with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Devlin puts his leg on the back of Bate’s neck. Devlin hits The Butterfly Suplex. Devlin mocks Bate. Devlin stomps on Bate’s chest. Devlin repeatedly kicks Bate in the face. Devlin talks smack to Bate. Bate sends Devlin crashing to the outside. Bate lands The Big Strong Boi Splash. Bate rolls Devlin back into the ring. Bate goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Devlin counters with a Leaping GutBuster for a two count. Devlin with a forearm shot across the back of Bate. Devlin abuses the referee’s five count. Devlin locks in The Romero Special.

Devlin attacks the midsection of Bate. Bate rolls Devlin over for a two count. Devlin ducks two clotheslines from Bate. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Bate with a high knee lift. Bate follows that with a Flying Spinning Uppercut. Devlin goes for a Leaping Back Elbow Smash, but Baste counters with a Back Drop Driver. Bate kicks Devlin in the face. Bate with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Devlin side steps Bate into the turnbuckles. Bate delivers The Air Plane Spin. Bate drills Devlin with The Brain Buster for a two count. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Devlin counters with a Hurricanrana for a two count.

Rollup Exchange. Devlin with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Bate launches Devlin over the top rope. Devlin drops Bate with a SlingShot Cutter. Devlin follows that with a SlingShot Cutter on the ring apron. Devlin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bate gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Devlin with Kawada Kicks. Devlin punches Bate in the back. Forearm Exchange. Devlin with a right jab. Bate responds with a Rolling Capo Kick. Devlin HeadButts Bate. Devlin goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate goes for a Rebound Lariat, but Devlin counters with a Standing Spanish Fly.

Devlin with a charing headbutt. Devlin drags Bate to the corner. Bate has Devlin perched on the top turnbuckle. Devlin with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. Devlin hits The Devil Inside for a two count. Devlin repeatedly stomps on the back of Bate’s head. Devlin nails Bate with Bop and Bang. Devlin goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate HeadButts Devlin. Bate with a SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 for a two count. Bate lands The Twisting Corkscrew Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 238 of The Hoots Podcast