WALTER/Ilja Dragunov Press Conference

Sid Scala: NXT UK Universe, welcome to The BT Sports Studios in London. As you have heard, next week in our main event on NXT UK, we will see what is no question the most anticipated match in our brand’s history, Ilja Dragunov challenging WALTER for the NXT United Kingdom Championship. Gentlemen, as discussed in the back, i’d like to remind you that there’ll be no physicality tonight. At this time, we’d like to have questions from the assembled press. Sir.

Alex McCarthy: Alex McCarthy from TALKSPORT. We have a question for WALTER. Over 800 days you’ve been NXT UK Champion, do you believe your historic championship reign is under threat?

WALTER: No, I don’t believe my mission is under threat because I’m the threat. The different between myself and and Ilja is that I’m in this for the greater good. I’m in this for the reputation and tradition of this great sport. And every time I step in the ring, it’s an honor for me to represent professional wrestling the way myself and everybody in Imperium thinks it should be done. Ilja is a fantastic athlete. I’ve never seen somebody like him before, but he does not have the mental ability to step up to my level and this, I guess I’ll have to prove that when I wrestle him again.

ACE: ACE From BBC Radio 1XTRA, I have a question for Ilja. What you have you learned since your defeat to WALTER in October of last year?

Ilja Dragunov: I’m not going to lie, there have been some very, very dark days for me, quite a rough time. If you step as a fighter into some matches, you lose and you go out with the lesson your learnt and you get better, but failures like this, they just don’t hurt you like a strike or whatever, they keep something, the hurt your mind. You can’t forget. You feel the pain and the memories haunt you and they haunted me and somehow I just lost control, but I found myself again. I’m just not ready to compete on this level. I needed to learn this and I did and I’m prepared.

Alistair McGeorge: Alistair McGeorge from Metro.Co.UK with a question for both men. The last match is still spoken about so highly, so what can we expect from the rematch next week?

Ilja Dragunov: Undoubtedly, you can expect brutality, violence, intensity, everything. Like I promised to them, it has been that this match redefined violence, but this time people will just forget what the word violence means because WALTER versus Dragunov will replace this word. It will just with a slight difference, but the outcome will be another one. WALTER shouldn’t be too arrogant, he shouldn’t, he just should get over his god complex.

WALTER: Arrogant? Did you just say that? Let me interrupt you. What did you say, arrogant? What are you talking about, redefending violence? Every time I step into a ring, I define this sport, Ilja. And last time we wrestled, you were just happy to be a part of that, okay? And I’ve seen enough you being sad about yourself. I’m calling it now, Ilja. You are a fraud. You are all show, that’s what you are because last time, Ilja, you realized you’re not man enough. You are fantastic, but you’re not on my level. All your displays of intensity, motivation, all of that, character problems, Ilja. All of that is show. You just want to grab the attention of everybody else to get in this position you’re in right now again, that’s what you do. Look at me when I’m talking to you. Ilja, hey, look at me.

– WALTER talks smack to Dragunov in Russian.

Ilja Dragunov: I thought it was enough last time. I really thought it was. I thought with all my will, I thought all my strength, I thought all my stamina was enough to beat you, but it wasn’t. I have respect for you. I had big respect for you because every time I step with you in the ring, I’m the one who gets better, every time, but all this respect after what you did to me, which you did on purpose, the respect is gone. All that is left is hate. I hate you, WALTER. I hate you. I hate you for the person you nearly made me into. I hate you that you on purpose broke something inside me that’s not necessary. And next week, I will break you in this ring, and I will walk out with the NXT UK Championship or I won’t walk at all.

– Subculture Vignette.

– The A-Kid tells Sid Scala that he wants to have a 30 Minute Iron-Man with Jordan Devlin.

– Next week on NXT UK, Jinny and Joseph Conners will be appearing on The SuperNova Sessions with Noam Dar.

First Match: Teoman & Rohan Raja vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter

Teoman and Ashton Smith will start things off. Smith drops Teoman with a shoulder tackle. Smith with forearm shivers. Smith punches Teoman in the back. Teoman kicks Smith in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Smith uppercuts Teoman. Smith whips Teoman across the ring. Smith with a Jumping Knee Strike. Smith delivers two gut punches. Short-Arm Reversal by Teoman. Teoman kicks Smith in the gut. Teoman goes for the irish whip, but Smith counters with The Vertical Suplex. Raja and Carter are tagged in. Slugfest in the center of the ring. Carter with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Carter runs towards Teoman. Raja hits The Blackhole Slam. Raja applies a front face lock. Raja with clubbing blows to Carter’s back. Raja tags in Teoman. Teoman repeatedly stomps on Carter’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Teoman kicks Carter in the back. Carter answers with a gut punch. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Carter with clubbing blows to Teoman’s back. Teoman with a forearm smash across the ribs of Carter. Teoman kicks the right shoulder of Carter. Teoman tags in Raja.

Raja attacks the right shoulder of Carter. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Raja drives his knee into the midsection of Carter. Raja with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Raja applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Carter is displaying his fighting spirit. Raja punches Carter in the back. Raja tags in Teoman. Teoman and Raja repeatedly stomps on Carter’s chest. Teoman applies The Kimura Lock. Teoman drives his knee into the left shoulder of Carter. Raja works on the left arm of Carter. Raja tags in Teoman. Teoman and Raja continues to abuses the referee’s five count in the corner. Carter with a desperation bodyshots. Teoman drops Carter with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Carter denies The CrossFace. Teoman stomps on the left elbow of Carter. Teoman tags in Raja. Carter fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Carter with a Low RoundHouse Kick. Raja tags in Teoman. Teoman stops Carter in his tracks. Teoman takes a swipe at Smith. Carter crawls around Teoman. Carter tags in Smith.

Smith with a running shoulder tackle. Smith dropkicks Raja off the ring apron. Smith with forearm shivers. Smith uppercuts Teoman. Smith with a short-arm clothesline. Smith sends Raja chest first into the turnbuckles. Smith clotheslines Raja. Smith hits The Pop Up Michinoku Driver for a two count. Smith punches Teoman in the back. Teoman drives his elbow into the midsection of Smith. Smith is mauling Teoman in the corner. Teoman with a Flatliner across the top turnbuckle pad. Teoman tags in Raja. Teoman ducks a clothesline from Smith. BackStabber/Step Up Enzuigiri. Raja connects with The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Raja applies a front face lock. Smith with a Back Body Drop. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with two clotheslines. Standing Switch Exchange. Raja goes for a Bodyslam, but Carter lands back on his feet. Carter with The Release German Suplex. Carter SuperKicks Raja for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Doomsday Cutter. Teoman pulls Raja out of the ring. Smith tags in Carter. Smith lands The SomerSault Plancha. Carter rolls Raja back into the ring. Carter with The Scissors Kick. The referee gets distracted by Smith. Teoman trips Carter from the outside. Raja blasts Smith off the apron. Raja with The Leaping Flatliner. Raja tags in Teoman. Teoman makes Carter tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Teoman & Rohan Raja via Submission

Second Match: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Amale For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Satomura backs Amale into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Amale. Strong lockup. Satomura with a side headlock takeover. Satomura with a drop toe hold. Satomura grapevines the legs of Amale. Amale tugs on Satomura’s hair. Amale punches Satomura in the back. Amale slams Satomura’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Amale continues to grab Satomura’s hair. Satomura with a forearm smash. Satomura applies a side headlock. Amale whips Satomura across the ring. Satomura with a leaping shoulder tackle for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Satomura applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Satomura rolls Amale over for a two count. Satomura slams Amale’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Short-Arm Reversal by Amale. Amale drives Satomura face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Amale repeatedly stomps on Satomura’s chest. Amale argues with the referee. Amale with The ShotGun Dropkick for a one count.

Short-Arm Reversal by Satomura. Satomura uppercuts Amale. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura with Two Mid-Kicks. Satomura with The Swinging Arm-Drag. Satomura follows that with a Double Knee Drop for a two count. Satomura with a forearm/mid-kick combination for a two count. Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Amale. Amale with a knee lift. Amale nails Satomura with The Pump Kick. Amale hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Satomura denies the irish whip. Satomura with The Pele Kick. Amale fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Amale with another Pump Kick. Amale tells Satomura to stay down. Satomura with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Satomura with forearm shivers. Satomura drives her knee into the midsection of Amale. Amale connects with The Hope Breaker for a two count. Amale is displaying her frustration. Second Forearm Exchange. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura uppercuts Amale. Satomura drops Amale with The DDT. Satomura with a Cartwheel Knee Drop. Satomura with The Mid-Kick. Satomura connects with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

BREAKING NEWS Following an altercation backstage between @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR & #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT, the champion has suffered an injury to his left hand. The @NXTUK Championship Match will now be put on hold until further notice. More information to come soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/HDjqZAWXU0 — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021

Third Match: Tyler Bate (c) w/Trent Seven vs. Mark Coffey w/Wolfgang For The NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Bate into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coffey has the leverage advantage. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Coffey scores the ankle pick. Bate grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Bate applies a side headlock. Coffey whips Bate across the ring. Bate runs into Coffey. Coffey catches Bate in mid-air. Coffey goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Bate lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Bate with an arm-bar takedown. Coffey answers with a headscissors escape. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Bate applies a side headlock. Coffey brings Bate to the ring apron as the time expired. Coffey smacks Bate in the face.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Coffey brings Bate down to the mat. Bate dumps Coffey out of the ring. Bate dropkicks Coffey off the apron. Bate dropkicks Coffey to the floor. Bate sends Coffey into the ropes. Bate rolls Coffey over for a two count. Bate connects with the double leg nelson to score the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey with a waist lock takedown. Coffey applies a side headlock. Bate with heavy bodyshots. Bate whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey drops Bate with a shoulder tackle. Bate drops down on the canvas. Bate headbutts the midsection of Coffey. Coffey whips Bate across the ring. Bate goes for a Rebound Lariat, but Coffey counters with a Back Body Drop. Coffey rocks Bate with a forearm smash. Coffey with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Coffey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bate lands back on his feet. Coffey blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate punches Coffey. Coffey answers with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Coffey ties things up with The Sliding Forearm Smash.

FOURTH ROUND

Bodyshot Exchange in the corner. Bate is throwing haymakers at Coffey. Bate uppercuts Coffey. Bate headbutts the midsection of Coffey. Bate with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bate rolls Coffey over for a two count. Bate with two uppercuts. Coffey goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bate holds onto the ropes. Coffey kicks the left shoulder of Bate. Coffey with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Coffey goes for The Half Nelson Slam, but Bate counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Bate crawls under Coffey. Bate hits The Exploder Suplex. Bate with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Bate delivers The Air Plane Spin. Coffey with The Half Nelson Slam. Coffey with a corner clothesline. Coffey goes for The Flying Bulldog, but Bate ducks out of the way. Bate with a Jumping Knee Strike. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Both men are knocked down after a double headbutt as time expired.

FIFTH ROUND

Bate with a single leg takedown. Coffey uses his feet to create separation. Coffey punches Bate in the back. Coffey sends Bate shoulder first into the steel ring post. Coffey rolls Bate over for a two count. Coffey whips Bate across the ring. Bate dodges The Step Up and Enzuigiri. Bate scores Bop and Bang. Coffey denies The Tyler Driver #97. Coffey goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Bate drops Coffey with The Rebound Lariat. Bate with a Rolling Capo Kick. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Tyler Bate (2-1) via Pinfall

