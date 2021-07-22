WWE NXT UK Results 7/22/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Nina Samuels vs. Laura Di Matteo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Matteo with a double leg takedown. Matteo floats over into a front face lock. Samuels applies a hammerlock. Matteo grabs a side wrist lock. Samuels with a single leg takedown. Samuels drives her knee into the left shoulder of Matteo. Samuels goes for The La Magistral, but Matteo rolls her over for a two count. Samuels kicks Matteo in the gut. Samuels pulls Matteo down to the mat. Samuels repeatedly stomps on Matteo’s back. Samuels slams Matteo’s face on the canvas. Samuels grapevines the legs of Matteo. Samuels with The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Samuels tugs on Matteo’s hair. The referee admonishes Samuels.

Samuels continues to stomp on Matteo’s back. Samuels slams Matteo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Samuels with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Samuels with a running neck snap. Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Matteo gets back to a vertical base. Samuels bodyslams Matteo. Matteo rolls Samuels over for a two count. Matteo dropkicks Samuels. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Matteo. Matteo side steps Samuels into the turnbuckles. Matteo with the slingshot rollup for a two count. Samuels with clubbing blows to Matteo’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Matteo with the sunset flip for a two count.

Matteo hammers down on Samuels back. Samuels drives Matteo back first into the turnbuckles. Samuels with clubbing shoulder blocks. Matteo with an overhand chop. Samuels slaps Matteo in the face. Samuels puts Matteo on the top turnbuckle. Matteo kicks Samuels in the face. Matteo with The Flying Hurricanrana. Matteo with two clotheslines. Matteo ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Matteo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Samuels denies The SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Samuels with Two Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers. Samuels gets Matteo tied up in the ropes. Samuels dropkicks the back of Matteo. Samuels connects with a Modified GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nina Samuels via Pinfall

– Teoman & Rohan Raja Vignette.

– Rampage Brown/Joe Coffey III will be coming soon.

– Next week on NXT UK, Mustache Mountain will battle Symbiosis.

"The only reason people know who you are is because of Daddy's last name, isn't it @XiaBrooksideWWE?" REAL CLASSY, @BDavenportWWE……#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/14hJ41l7hc — NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 22, 2021

Second Match: Joseph Conners w/Jinny vs. Tristan Archer

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Archer with a single leg takedown. Conners retreats to the ropes. Strong lockup. Archer with a waist lock go-behind. Archer applies a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Archer drops Conners with a shoulder tackle. Conners drops down on the canvas. Archer catches Conners in mid-air. Conners applies a waist lock. Archer decks Conners with a back elbow smash. Archer with a running clothesline. Archer kicks Conners in the gut. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer with the irish whip. Up and over goes Conners. Conners slides under Archer. Conners with a Snap BackBreaker. Conners talks smack to Archer. Conners with a Running Reverse Neck Snap. Conners punches Archer in the back. Conners is mauling Archer in the corner. Conners with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Conners with a back chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Conners with two knee drops for a two count.

Archer kicks Conners in the gut. Conners answers with two liver shots. Archer with a JawBreaker. Archer with another back elbow smash. Conners attacks the midsection of Archer. Conners drops Archer with The Running Boot. Conners with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Conners drives his knee into Archer’s back. Conners punches Archer in the chest. Conners applies a rear chin lock. Conners and Archer are trading back and forth shots. Archer HeadButts Conners. Archer kicks Conners in the gut. Archer tees off on Conners. Conner denies The Vertical Suplex. Archer sends Conners chest first into the turnbuckles. Archer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Archer kicks the top turnbuckle into Conners face. Archer hits The Slingshot CodeBreaker for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Archer kicks Conners in the gut. Archer connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Conners kicks Archer in the face. Archer with a corner clothesline. Conners denies The GTS. Conners ducks a clothesline from Archer. Conners with The Snap DDT. Conners plants Archer with The Hierarchy to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joseph Conners via Pinfall

Third Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Subculture w/Dani Luna For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Sam Stoker and Flash Morgan Webster will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stoker backs Webster into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Webster ducks a clothesline from Stoker. Webster with a knife edge chop. Strong lockup. Stoker with a waist lock takedown. Webster with an arm-drag takeover. Webster follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Stoker shoves Webster. Webster with a Flying Arm-Drag. Stoker rolls Webster over. Stoker with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Stoker punches Webster. Stoker with The Standard Atomic Drop. Webster answers with two knee lifts. Stoker with a forearm shot across the back of Webster. Stoker goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Webster counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Webster with a Running Neck Snap. Webster applies a front face lock. Webster tags in Andrews. Double Vertical Suplex. Howley runs into the ring. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Stoker tags in Howley.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Howley shoves Andrews into the turnbuckles. Andrews applies a side headlock. Howley whips Andrews across the ring. Howley drops Andrews with a shoulder tackle. Howley taunts Andrews. Andrews kicks the left hamstring of Howley. Howley reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Howley. Andrews with a Running Hurricanrana. Howley sends Andrews chest first into the canvas. Howley dumps Andrews out of the ring. Howley throws Webster back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Webster dives over Stoker. Webster ducks a clothesline from Howley. Andrews with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Stereo Dropkicks. Pretty Deadly regroups on the outside. Dani Luna stops Howley in his tracks. Howley blows Luna a kiss. Andrews rocks Howley with a forearm smash. Andrews rolls Howley back into the ring. Andrews with a Tilt-A-Whirl Crossbody Block for a two count. Andrews with a forearm smash. Howley applies a front face lock. Howley tags in Stoker. Howley whips Andrews across the ring. Howley leapfrogs over Andrews. Stoker drops Andrews with The DDT.

Stoker uses the referee to his advantage. Pretty Deadly repeatedly stomps on Andrews chest for a one count. Stoker with a forearm smash. Stoker applies the key lock. Andrews is throwing haymakers at Stoker. Stoker with a running forearm smash. Stoker applies a front face lock. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley kicks Andrews in the ribs. Howley whips Andrews chest first into the turnbuckles for a two count. Howley is choking Andrews with his boot. Stoker attacks Andrews behind the referee’s back. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker clotheslines Andrews. Stoker taunts Luna. Stoker drives his knee into the midsection of Andrews. Stoker rolls Andrews back into the ring. Andrews with heavy bodyshots. Andrews kicks Howley in the chest. Andrews with forearm shivers. Stoker scores the ankle pick. Andrews pushes Stoker away with his feet. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley stops Andrews in his tracks. Howley whips Andrews into the turnbuckles. Howley uppercuts Andrews. Howley tags in Stoker. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Leg Drop/Running Splash Combination for a two count.

Stoker applies a front face lock. Stoker hammers down on the back of Andrews neck. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley kicks Andrews in the gut. Howley with a straight right hand. Howley bodyslams Andrews. Howley with a fist drop for a one count. Howley applies a rear chin lock. Andrews is displaying his fighting spirit. Howley drives Andrews back first into the turnbuckles. Howley tags in Stoker. Andrews with a JawBreaker. Howley whips Andrews across the ring. Howley leapfrogs over Andrews. Andrews rocks Stoker with a running forearm smash. Howley applies a waist lock. Andrews with the waist lock escape. Andrews tags in Webster. Webster sends Howley tumbling to the floor. Webster with a chop/forearm combination. Stoker reverses out of the irish whip from Webster. Webster ducks a clothesline from Stoker. Webster with a running clothesline. Webster dropkicks Stoker. Webster dropkicks Howley off the ring apron. Webster with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Stoker goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Webster lands back on his feet. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Stoker goes for a German Suplex, but Webster lands back on his feet. Stoker tags in Howley.

Assisted Hurricanrana to Howley. Webster launches Stoker over the top rope. Stereo SomerSault Plancha’s. Webster rolls Howley back into the ring. Webster hits The Rude Boy Block for a two count. Howley dumps Webster face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Webster dodges The Big Boot. Webster HeadButts Howley. Stoker tags himself in. Webster ducks a clothesline from Stoker. Webster HeadButts Stoker. Webster tags in Andrews. Assisted Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Andrews applies a front face lock. Webster tags himself in. Stoker dumps Andrews face first on the top rope. Webster rocks Stoker with a forearm smash. Stoker avoids The 450 Splash. Stoker with an Inside Out Lariat. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly drops Webster with The Assisted CodeBreaker for a two count. Howley tags in Stoker. Webster fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Webster crawls under Pretty Deadly. Webster tags in Andrews.

Andrews slides under The Double Clothesline. Andrews with The Double Pele Kick. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Andrews runs Stoker into the ropes. Howley made the blind tag. Assisted GutBuster. Lawn Dart/Forearm Smash Combination for a two count. Stoker sends Webster to the ring apron. Howley tags in Stoker. Webster sends Howley tumbling to the floor. Andrews hits The Stun Dog Millionaire. Andrews tags in Webster. Subculture connects with their Pump Knee Strike/Reverse Hurricanrana Combination for a two count. Howley catches Andrews in mid-air. Andrews drops Howley with The Spinning DDT on the floor. Rollup Exchange. Webster drills Stoker with The Running Knee. Webster tags in Andrews. Andrews goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Howley pulls Stoker out of the ring. Pretty Deadly launches Webster over the ringside barricade. Andrews blasts Howley off the apron. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Howley throws the NXT UK Tag Team Title into the ring to distract the referee. Andrews with forearm shivers. Pretty Deadly plants Andrews with their Running NeckBreaker/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 267 of The Hoots Podcast