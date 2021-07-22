WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is hoping to land the role of Herman Munster in the upcoming movie adaptation of the classic comedy series that premiered in 1964, The Munsters. The film is scheduled to receive a theatrical release, but will also be streamed on Peacock, home of the WWE Network in the United States.

Nash noted during his recent Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin that he’s hoping rock legend and filmmaker Rob Zombie will cast him as Herman, the Munster family patriarch and a spoof of Frankenstein’s monster. The original Herman was played by legendary actor Fred Gwynne, who stood 6′ 5″. Nash was always billed at 6′ 10″.

During the Broken Skull Sessions interview, Austin asked Nash what he wants to do in the future. Nash noted that he likes acting, but there’s not many roles for someone his size because the camera shots would be difficult with the other actors due to the size difference. Nash then specifically brought up The Munsters as the movie he wants to take on next.

“I love to act,” Nash said. “Like right now, Rob Zombie’s got the rights to The Munsters. I’d love to play Herman. The thing is, there’s a sensibility and a femininity in Herman Munster. That would be if I had to pick the perfect role that I’ve always wanted to play.”

After the interview with Austin aired, Nash re-tweeted a fan post that tagged Zombie and told him to make Nash happen as the next Herman. You can see that tweet below. Zombie recently shared an Instagram photo that reveals the clay sculpt that will be used for the forehead of the Herman character, complete with the familiar scar on the side. You can also see that photo below.

MovieWeb noted that the role of Herman Munster may have already been cast. Zombie has not officially confirmed any of the rumored casting details as of this writing, but a previous report from Murphy’s Multiverse claimed Jeff Daniel Phillips landed the role. Zombie is expected to officially announce casting details and the release date soon.

Nash has had smaller roles in several movies over the years, including Chick Fight in 2020, The Assault and The Manor in 2017, Magic Mike XXL in 2015, John Wick in 2014, Magic Mike and Rock of Ages in 2015, among many others that date back to 1991 when he played Super Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the fan tweet that Nash re-posted below, along with the post from Zombie:

