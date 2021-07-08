WWE NXT UK Results 7/8/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Kenny Williams

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams with a waist lock takedown. Williams applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Williams bends the left elbow of Frazer. Frazer with a wrist lock takedown. Frazer with a waist lock go-behind. Frazer leapfrogs over Williams. Frazer crawls under Williams. Frazer with a double leg takedown. Williams drops down on the canvas. Williams leapfrogs over Frazer. Frazer with the deep arm-drag. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Williams tugs on Frazer’s hair. Williams backs Frazer into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Williams with a knife edge chop. Williams sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer dives over Williams. Frazer kicks Williams in the face. Frazer lunges over Williams. Frazer with a ShotGun Dropkick. Frazer repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Frazer kicks Williams in the face. Frazer lands The SomerSault Plancha. Frazer rolls Williams back into the ring.

Frazer goes into the lateral press for a two count. Frazer goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Williams blocks. Frazer punches Williams in the back. Frazer goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Williams lands back on his feet. Frazer with a forearm smash. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Williams delivers the chop block. Williams repeatedly slams the left leg of Frazer on the ring apron. Williams kicks the left knee of Frazer. Williams stomps on the midsection of Frazer for a two count. Williams with a step over toe hold. Williams toys around with Frazer. Frazer uses his feet to create separation. Frazer rolls Williams over for a one count. Frazer with the sunset flip for a two count. Williams blocks a boot from Frazer. Williams dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams SuperKicks Frazer for a two count. Williams wraps the left leg of Frazer around the middle rope.

Williams abuses the referee’s five count. Williams dropkicks the left knee of Frazer for a two count. Williams continues to work on the left knee of Frazer. Williams goes for a Knee Drop, but Frazer ducks out of the way. Frazer with a forearm shivers. Frazer with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Frazer tees off on Williams. Williams sends Frazer to the apron. Frazer with a shoulder block. Frazer slams Williams head on the top turnbuckle pad. Frazer delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Frazer denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Williams hits The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Williams talks smack to Frazer. Frazer rolls Williams over for a two count. Williams avoids The Quebrada. Williams with The Pump Kick. Frazer responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Williams rolls himself to the apron. Williams kicks the left knee of Frazer. Williams slams the left shoulder of Frazer on the turnbuckle bar. Williams connects with Bad Luck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams via Pinfall

Second Match: Mark Andrews w/Subculture vs. Lewis Howley w/Sam Stoker

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Howley backs Andrews into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Howley applies a side headlock. Andrews whips Howley across the ring. Howley drops Andrews with a shoulder tackle. Andrews drops down on the canvas. Andrews leapfrogs over Howley. Howley with The Hip Toss. Howley applies a wrist lock. Andrews with a deep arm-drag. Andrews applies an arm-bar. Andrews grabs a side wrist lock. Howley backs Andrews into the turnbuckles. Howley with the irish whip. Andrews dives over Howley. Andrews with a Spinning Arm-Drag. Howley whips Andrews across the ring. Andrews drops Howley with The Cazadora Bulldog for a two count. Andrews fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Howley skins the cat. Andrews dropkicks Howley off the ring apron. Andrews lands The Suicide Dive. Andrews rolls Howley back into the ring. Andrews gets distracted by Stoker. Howley drives Andrews shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Howley uppercuts Andrews. Howley whips Andrews across the ring. Howley clotheslines Andrews. Howley with The Running Leg Drop for a two count. Andrews fires back with two liver shots. Howley answers with a forearm smash. Andrews with the backslide cover for a two count. Howley kicks Andrews in the gut. Howley whips Andrews across the ring. Andrews holds onto the ropes. Andrews kicks Howley in the chest. Andrews with a Spinning Crossbody Block. Andrews decks Howley with a JawBreaker. Andrews dropkicks Howley over the top rope. Andrews slides out of the ring. Howley sends Andrews back first into the ringside barricade. Howley slams Andrews head on the apron. Howley punches Andrews in the back. Howley bodyslams Andrews. Howley drives his knee into Andrews back. Howley applies a rear chin lock. Andrews with heavy bodyshots. Andrews with a back elbow smash. Andrews kicks Howley in the face.

Howley has Andrews perched on the top turnbuckle. Andrews denies The Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex. Andrews with two sharp elbow strikes. Howley catches Andrews in mid-air. Howley goes for The Spinning Uranage Slam, but Andrews counters with The DDT. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Howley reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Howley. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews with a Leaping Meteora. Andrews follows that with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Howley brings Andrews to the corner. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Andrews hits The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. The referee gets distracted by Stoker. Subculture pulls Stoker off the apron. Dani Luna with The Attitude Adjustment on the floor. Andrews rolls Howley over for a two count. Howley kicks Andrews in the gut. Howley whips Andrews across the ring. Howely goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Andrews counters with The Stun Dog Millionaire. Andrews connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mark Andrews via Pinfall

Third Match: Blair Davenport vs. Laura Di Matteo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davenport brings Matteo down to the mat. Davenport applies an arm-bar. Davenport works on the left wrist of Matteo. Davenport bodyslams Matteo. Davenport kicks Matteo in the back. Matteo reverses out of the irish whip from Davenport. Matteo clotheslines Davenport. Matteo with a flying forearm smash. Matteo kicks Davenport in the gut. Matteo sends Davenport to the corner. Davenport kicks Matteo in the face. Davenport with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Davenport slams Matteo’s face on the canvas. Davenport kicks Matteo in the face.

Davenport punches Matteo in the back. Davenport drops Matteo with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Davenport with clubbing blows to Matteo’s back. Davenport rocks Matteo with a forearm smash. Davenport whips Matteo across the ring. Matteo ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Matteo kicks the left knee of Davenport. Matteo hits The DDT for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Davenport. Davenport with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davenport with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Davenport nails Matteo with The V-Trigger. Davenport connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis w/Symbiosis

Seven throws his towel at Dennis after the bell rings. Seven with a chop/forearm combination. Seven kicks Dennis in the gut. Seven with a blistering chop. Dennis with a side headlock takeover. Seven whips Dennis across the ring. Dennis drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Seven drops down on the canvas. Dennis holds onto the ropes. Dennis sends Seven into the ropes. Seven with a Running Crossbody Block. Seven bodyslams Dennis. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Dennis regroups on the outside. Seven lands The Suicide Dive. Dennis with a Rebound Discus Lariat. Dennis rolls Seven back into the ring. Dennis with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Dennis stomps on Seven’s chest. Dennis with forearm shivers. Dennis repeatedly stomps on Seven’s chest. Dennis talks smack to Seven.

Dennis goes for a PowerBomb, but Seven blocks it. Seven ducks a clothesline from Dennis. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Seven with The Fake Out DDT. Seven slaps Dennis in the chest. Seven with a back chop. Dennis kicks Seven in the face. Dennis with a Modified Uranage Slam for a two count. Dennis applies the cravate. Seven is displaying his fighting spirit. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Seven with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Seven hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Seven goes for The Twisting Senton Bomb, but Dennis ducks out of the way. Seven has Dennis perched on the top turnbuckle. Seven is lighting up Dennis chest. Dennis slams Seven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dennis delivers Two Seven Bridges. Dennis goes for The Seven Star Lariat, but Seven counters with The German Suplex. Dennis responds with a Western Lariat.

Seven and Dennis are trading back and forth shots. Seven SuperKicks Dennis. Seven with Two Back Fists. Dennis rocks Seven with a forearm smash. Dennis goes for The Neck Stomp Driver, but Seven lands back on his feet. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Dennis denies The Burning Hammer. Dennis kicks Seven in the face. Both men are out on their feet. Dennis puts Seven on the top turnbuckle. Dennis goes for The SuperPlex, but Seven counters with an Avalanche Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Tyson T-Bone put Dennis foot on the bottom rope behind the referee’s back. Symbiosis pulls Dennis out of the ring. Seven lands The Suicide Dive. Seven blasts Primate off the apron. Dennis rolls Seven over for a two count. Seven with a vicious back fist. Seven plants Dennis with The Burning Hammer. After the match, Primate Spears Seven. Symbiosis gangs up on Seven. Tyler Bate storms into the ring to make the save. Mustache Mountain wipes out Symbiosis to close the show.

Winner: Trent Seven via Pinfall

