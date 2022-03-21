The WWE NXT UK future of Flash Morgan Webster is reportedly up in the air.

Webster’s WWE contract was set to expire in February, but Fightful Select reports that contract negotiations have stalled. Webster is now working with a short-term extension, but that is also expiring very soon.

Word going around is that Webster rejected WWE’s initial contract renewal offer.

Webster has been out of action since October 2021 with a shoulder injury. He was scheduled to be back in the ring around June of this year at last word.

Webster started working with WWE during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. He has not wrestled since losing to Rampage Brown on the November 4 NXT UK episode, which was taped in October. Before that he had lost his last 5 singles matches going back to the summer of 2019. Webster had some success teaming with Mark Andrews, who he briefly held he NXT UK Tag Team Titles with in 2019, and his last win came with Dani Luna for a mixed tag team bout against Jinny and Joseph Conners on the June 17, 2021 NXT UK episode. Webster, Luna and Andrews formed the Subculture stable last summer.

There’s no word on if Webster will re-sign with WWE, or if he will return ahead of schedule. You can see his most recent tweets below:

Subculture Injury Week continues… Shoulder surgery went well and they gave me a cool sling and some sexy socks. I’m gonna jump of socials for a bit I think and just focus on rehab. If someone can now protect Mark at all costs me and Dani would be very grateful 😅 pic.twitter.com/pAAE0ArdZH — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) December 8, 2021

PL3A5E $.T/ND BY . pic.twitter.com/uTXAg1Nv89 — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) February 27, 2022

