The weekly WWE NXT UK show will begin airing on AB1TV and ABXplore in France this month.

AB1TV announced this week that NXT UK will air each Saturday at 10:35pm, beginning with the February 19 episode. WWE French commentators Philippe Chereau and Christophe Aguis will call the action.

On a related note, the next set of NXT UK TV tapings are scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3 at BT Studios in London, England.

Next week’s NXT UK episode will feature Nathan Frazer vs. Teoman and A-Kid vs. Saxon Huxley. This week’s episode featured Myla Grace vs. Isla Dawn, Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith to determine new #1 contenders to NXT UK Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain, and a Japanese Street Fight main event with NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura defending against Blair Davenport. You can find details on Davenport’s injury at this link. Below are highlights from the episode:

🚨 ÉVÉNEMENT 🚨#NXTUK débarque sur @AB1TV ! 👊

RDV tous les samedis à 22h35 dès le 19 février ! @CAgiusILD et @PhilippeChereau sont prêts ! Et vous ? 😉 pic.twitter.com/cQzP7EDMel — La Chaîne AB1 (@AB1TV) February 2, 2022

Amitié, complicité… et un peu de métier 😊 Tellement heureux d’avoir pu vous annoncer l’arrivée de NXT UK sur AB1 et ABXplore pour suivre les exploits de @AmaleFrenchHope et les décisions de @OlympeMargaux 🇫🇷 Bientôt 22 ans de folie avec Philippe et vous ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I6ahvIJ1If — Christophe Agius (@CAgiusILD) February 2, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.