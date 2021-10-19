WWE Producer Shane Helms has seemingly dismissed a report on how the AEW Rampage vs. WWE SmackDown ratings were a hot topic backstage at last night’s RAW.

It was reported during RAW, via @Wrestlevotes, that the ratings from Rampage and SmackDown were a hot topic backstage at last night’s RAW from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

However, Helms took to Twitter and said he heard nothing about the ratings.

“As someone who was there, I didn’t hear one word spoken about it. Not a single word. [man shrugging emoji],” Helms wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here for our ratings report on Rampage and SmackDown, and click here for our report on the demo breakdown. Below is Helms’ full tweet:

https://twitter.com/ShaneHelmsCom/status/1450324116318289921

